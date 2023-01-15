VDOT This Week: Signage changes in downtown Madison

Greene County’s fledgling Water and Sewer department took a step back Wednesday morning after county officials leaned its new director, Greg Lunsford will leave the county in February to return to his previous position as manager for the Town of Elkton. The county is in the process of shifting services from the Rapidan Service Authority to a county-run department. At the January board of supervisors meeting last week the board learned all water and sewer plant operators had been hired and "are working with their RSA counterparts to learn how to do their jobs.” Lunsford said the department was now in the process of purchasing needed equipment and vehicles and...

GREENE COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO