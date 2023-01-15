ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Culpeper County, VA

VDOT This Week: Signage changes in downtown Madison

By madrapp.com
The MadRapp Recorder
The MadRapp Recorder
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IJ90s_0kFa3XwZ00
The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report. Culpeper District traffic information is also available onTwitter and on VDOT’s website. Albemarle County U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail) Pipe repairs/installation. Expect right lane and right shoulder closures between Route 805 (Henderson Lane) and Route 838 (Lackey Lane) in the southbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. (NEW) Bridge inspection work – Expect mobile alternating lane closures in the following areas: Interstate 64 at mile marker 103, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) between Route 1510 (Camelot Drive) and Route 1515 (Airport Acres Road), in the southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) between Route 1438 (Hilton Heights Road) and Route 643 (Rio Mills Road), in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) between Route 1510 (Camelot Drive) and Route 1570 (Northside Drive), in the southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Culpeper County (NEW) U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike) – Other construction. Expect right shoulder closures with flaggers between Aspen Street and Virginia Avenue, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the northbound and southbound lanes. Greene County U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Debris removal. Expect alternating lane closures between the Rockingham County line and Route 636 (Goose Pond Road), in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (UPDATE) U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail)-- Road reconstruction. Both shoulders are closed between Route 680 (Pinewood Court) and U.S.29 (Seminole Trail) in the eastbound and westbound lanes while crews work behind barrels. Traffic is diverted onto the newly constructed eastbound lanes while crews reconstruct the westbound lanes. Driversshould use caution through the work zone and stay alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the roadway daily. There will be no work the week of Thanksgiving. Expected completion is summer 2023. Route 645 (Moore Road) – Drainage installation. Expect road closure at U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail), in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Madison County (NEW) Updating directional signs – Expect right shoulder closures, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas: U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail) at Route 634 (Washington Street), in the northbound lanes. U.S. 29 (North Seminole Trail) at Route 634 (Washington Street) in the southbound lanes. (UPDATE) U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Shoulder repairs. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between the Greene County line and Route 621 (Jack Shop Road), in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Comments / 1

Related
WHSV

Wreck closes exit ramp near Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A crash caused delays and a closure on Interstate 81 near Harrisonburg early Wednesday afternoon. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, (VDOT) a tractor trailer crash had closed the south-bound ramp at MM 243, and is slowing down traffic for all traffic heading south on the highway.
HARRISONBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

Future of an Albemarle County post office remains in limbo

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The future of a post office in Albemarle County is in limbo, and people are trying to find solutions to keep it in the Crozet area. The Regional Free Union Post Office doesn’t serve a lot of people, but it is still a vital service for locals. Shutting it down would affect how some get medication delivered.
cbs19news

Lots of buggies expected for Amish wedding in Buckingham

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People in Buckingham County will see a lot of Amish buggies on the road on Tuesday. According to the Toga Volunteer Fire Department, there is a wedding taking place on East James Anderson Highway at the new Amish Store. More than 500 people are...
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

Front Royal power outage affects thousands

Jan. 17 at 6 a.m. approximately 1,100 homes and businesses on the southside of Front Royal suffered a complete power loss. The power loss affected the citizens and businesses as well as Warren County Public Schools who delayed their opening by 2 hours. Front Royal reports that power was lost...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
cbs19news

ACPD identifies pedestrian killed in crash on Seminole Trail

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department has released the identity of a Charlottesville man who was killed in a crash on Friday. According to police, 53-year-old Harry Steven Allen was killed in the incident involving pedestrians at Seminole Trail and Rio Road East. The crash...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Proposal for Lake Anna hotel, restaurant moves forward

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Louisa County Board of Supervisors has moved forward with a proposed hotel and restaurant on Lake Anna. On Tuesday night, supervisors approved a planned unit development for the hotel. The project will occupy about 15 acres near Mitchell Creek on New Bridge Road.
LOUISA COUNTY, VA
hburgcitizen.com

Huge proposed development sparks massive public discussion, then earns planning commission’s support

After considering arguments Tuesday for and against a nearly 900-unit housing development along Garber’s Church Road and Erickson Avenue, the Harrisonburg Planning Commission ultimately voted unanimously to recommend the project for the city council’s approval. The planning commission held a special meeting Tuesday evening focused on the proposed...
HARRISONBURG, VA
The MadRapp Recorder

Breaking News: Greene’s Water and Sewer Department flushed with Lunsford’s exit

Greene County’s fledgling Water and Sewer department took a step back Wednesday morning after county officials leaned its new director, Greg Lunsford will leave the county in February to return to his previous position as manager for the Town of Elkton. The county is in the process of shifting services from the Rapidan Service Authority to a county-run department. At the January board of supervisors meeting last week the board learned all water and sewer plant operators had been hired and "are working with their RSA counterparts to learn how to do their jobs.” Lunsford said the department was now in the process of purchasing needed equipment and vehicles and...
GREENE COUNTY, VA
cardinalnews.org

‘It’s all set up to make you fail’: Parents struggle to keep their kids with poor legal support in custody cases

Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. In the 30 years that Tiffini Wise has been talking to parents who are at risk of losing custody of their child, she says she’s seen it all: cases that present with flat-out abuse, cases tangled with claims of false and misleading information, and plenty where the parent is being told they have no rights.
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Staunton Crossing project receives $4.5M grant, plan could deliver 3K jobs in city

The City of Staunton received a $4,555,000 development grant from the Virginia Economic Development Partnership for Staunton Crossing. The 300-acre property is located at the intersection of U.S. Route 250 and Interstate 81 – just three miles from downtown Staunton. The property includes the Old Western State Hospital and the plan includes the potential of additional parcels along Frontier Drive. In 2021, a number of buildings on the property were torn down to prepare for the future.
STAUNTON, VA
The MadRapp Recorder

The MadRapp Recorder

Madison, VA
487
Followers
582
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

The MadRapp Recorder brings crisp, exciting, independent reporting to the Madison and Rappahannock county region of Virginia that our residents have come to expect.

 https://madrapp.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy