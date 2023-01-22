ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games on FanNation

This Week in Pokémon Go: Shiny Tapu Koko and Crackling Voltage

By Marco Wutz
Video Games on FanNation
Video Games on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gabmm_0kFZOrXu00

Every event from January 23 to 29, 2023.

We hope you caught as many Larvitar as you wanted during Pokémon Go ’s Community Day Classic, but there is only little space to relax – as you well know, the mobile game never really sleeps. Aside from the routine program, the upcoming week also features a new event that’s focused on Electric-types, so prepare yourself to not get shocked.

Find out what’s going in Pokémon Go between January 23 and 29, 2023, in our weekly preview to ensure you’re not missing out on anything.

Spotlight Hour: Tynamo

When? Tuesday, January 24, 2023, 6 to 7pm local time

Spotlight Hours increase the spawn rate of one particular Pokémon for an hour each Tuesday evening, which makes it easier for players to farm the species’ candy. Tynamo hasn’t been in the game for that long – relatively speaking – so this event might actually be quite exciting for players, who have previously missed this Pokémon’s appearances.

Since you’ll earn double Candy for catching Pokémon during this Spotlight Hour, you should easily be able to evolve Tynamo into Eelektrik and Eelektross.

Best starter Pokémon of all time (; 1:53)

Raid Hour: Tapu Koko

When? Wednesday, January 25, 2023, 6 to 7pm local time

Raid Hours guarantee the current boss of 5-Star Raids to show up at every Gym for their duration, enabling players to form large groups and defeat several bosses in quick succession. This is one of the most reliable ways of farming candy for Legendary Pokémon.

Tapu Koko has never before been available in its rare Shiny version, so this Raid Hour will be a great opportunity to secure this form for yourself.

GO Battle League: Great League and Electric Cup

When? Thursday, January 26, 2023, 1pm PT / 4pm ET / 9pm GMT / 10pm CET

GO Battle League changes disciplines every Thursday, though the Great League is going to stay around for another week. Weather Cup , however, makes way for a different limited format: Electric Cup .

Electric Cup: Great League Edition features a competition point (CP) limit of 1,500 CP and – surprise, surprise – allows only Electric-type Pokémon to participate. There are two exceptions to this rule: Stunfisk and Charjabug are both totally banned from the tournament.

Crackling Voltage: Start

When? Friday, January 27, 2023, 10am local time

Crackling Voltage will focus on Electric-type Pokémon, bringing the release of Shiny Tapu Koko and Shiny Helioptile. The event also features raid battles against Registeel with Zap Cannon and a Team GO Rocket Takeover featuring Giovanni and Shadow Registeel. You can find more details about the event in our Crackling Voltage overview .

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Tapu Koko Will Be Featured in a Raid Hour in 'Pokémon GO' — Can It Be Shiny?

Shiny hunting can be a challenge in any Pokémon game, but at least Pokémon GO offers its own unique options for finding those coveted off-color Pokémon. If you're just walking around and catching Pokémon in the wild, then your chances of having a Shiny encounter are about one in 500. However, there are some special periods of time when you can work those odds in your favor. Weekly Spotlight Hours increase the encounter rate of a certain Pokémon exponentially.
SVG

Every Fire Type Pokemon Starter Ranked

Every new generation of "Pokémon" comes with its own set of starters, typically including Fire, Water, and Grass types. These three Pokémon provide players with the options on how to build their team, and also determines what sort of Pokémon their rival will pick. And for some gamers, there's a certain kind of Pokémon that calls to them each and every game: Fire type.
msn.com

PlayStation Just Had A Major Game Leak

It seems that some intriguing details for a brand-new PlayStation IP have leaked online. While Sony is known for its stable of legacy IP, such as the "God of War" series and the "Ratchet & Clank" series, the juggernaut video game company hasn't been afraid to put its weight behind the development of new exclusive titles. Square Enix's "Forspoken" and Housemarque's "Returnal" on PS5 are just a couple of the recent games that have made their bold console debut exclusively on Sony's platform. Now, another intriguing title for the brand appears to be on the horizon.
dexerto.com

Best Pokemon cards in the Crown Zenith TCG expansion & how to find them

The last Pokemon TCG Sword & Shield expansion has finally launched, containing stunning cards for players to collect. Here is everything to know about the best pulls from the Crown Zenith set. The Pokemon TCG is preparing to shift into the Paldea region, introducing new expansions for the Gen 9...
ComicBook

Marvel's Wolverine Release Date Further Away Than Hoped

It looks like the launch date of Marvel's Wolverine on PlayStation 5 will be further away than many fans were hoping for. When Insomniac Games and PlayStation first announced Marvel's Wolverine back in 2021, it was understood that the game likely wouldn't see the light of day for a few years. Still, in the back half of 2022, a new rumor came about that suggested Wolverine could be releasing at some point in 2023. And while this rumor always seemed a bit far-fetched, it looks like PlayStation itself has now shot down its legitimacy.
IGN

GoldenEye 007 Comes to Nintendo Switch Online and Xbox Game Pass This Week

N64 classic GoldenEye 007 will finally arrive on Nintendo Switch Online's Expansion Pass and Xbox Game Pass on January 27. Announced via Nintendo's YouTube channel and the Xbox Wire, the long-anticipated release date finally confirms when players can jump back into the role of James Bond both in single-player and its beloved multiplayer.
bleedingcool.com

The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Silver Tempest Part 52: Rockruff CR

Let's honor the artists who made Character Rares something special during the Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield era's latest set Silver Tempest. In November 2022, Pokémon TCG released the final main series set of the Sword & Shield era. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the twelfth set under the Sword & Shield banner, and it adapts the Japanese sets Incandescent Arcana and Paradigm Trigger, with its Trainer Gallery subset adapting cards from VMAX Climax. The Lugia-themed Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me on a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and theorize as to what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we continue to explore the Trainer Gallery subset of Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest. Trainer Gallery subsets have been running through all main series Sword & Shield sets since early 2022's Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. These subsets consist of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainer Supporters, and Black and Gold VMAXes that can be pulled in the Reverse Holo slot, making openings of these sets quite dynamic.
dexerto.com

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players debate whether Gen 9 has the best or worst Shinies

With each new generation of Pokemon comes a fresh batch of Shiny Pokemon, and Scarlet & Violet players are debating whether Gen 9 has the best or worst Shinies ever. When a Pokemon game is released, one of the first questions on every player’s mind is what all of the new Shiny Pokemon look like. Opinions on these alternate color schemes flood the internet, with players either loving or hating each new Shiny form.
Video Games on FanNation

Video Games on FanNation

New York, NY
522
Followers
607
Post
182K+
Views
ABOUT

Video game news, guides, and reviews, covering all the biggest titles and latest happenings across the video games industry.

 https://videogames.si.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy