This Week in Pokémon Go: Shiny Tapu Koko and Crackling Voltage

Every event from January 23 to 29, 2023.

We hope you caught as many Larvitar as you wanted during Pokémon Go ’s Community Day Classic, but there is only little space to relax – as you well know, the mobile game never really sleeps. Aside from the routine program, the upcoming week also features a new event that’s focused on Electric-types, so prepare yourself to not get shocked.

Find out what’s going in Pokémon Go between January 23 and 29, 2023, in our weekly preview to ensure you’re not missing out on anything.

Spotlight Hour: Tynamo

When? Tuesday, January 24, 2023, 6 to 7pm local time

Spotlight Hours increase the spawn rate of one particular Pokémon for an hour each Tuesday evening, which makes it easier for players to farm the species’ candy. Tynamo hasn’t been in the game for that long – relatively speaking – so this event might actually be quite exciting for players, who have previously missed this Pokémon’s appearances.

Since you’ll earn double Candy for catching Pokémon during this Spotlight Hour, you should easily be able to evolve Tynamo into Eelektrik and Eelektross.

Raid Hour: Tapu Koko

When? Wednesday, January 25, 2023, 6 to 7pm local time

Raid Hours guarantee the current boss of 5-Star Raids to show up at every Gym for their duration, enabling players to form large groups and defeat several bosses in quick succession. This is one of the most reliable ways of farming candy for Legendary Pokémon.

Tapu Koko has never before been available in its rare Shiny version, so this Raid Hour will be a great opportunity to secure this form for yourself.

GO Battle League: Great League and Electric Cup

When? Thursday, January 26, 2023, 1pm PT / 4pm ET / 9pm GMT / 10pm CET

GO Battle League changes disciplines every Thursday, though the Great League is going to stay around for another week. Weather Cup , however, makes way for a different limited format: Electric Cup .

Electric Cup: Great League Edition features a competition point (CP) limit of 1,500 CP and – surprise, surprise – allows only Electric-type Pokémon to participate. There are two exceptions to this rule: Stunfisk and Charjabug are both totally banned from the tournament.

Crackling Voltage: Start

When? Friday, January 27, 2023, 10am local time

Crackling Voltage will focus on Electric-type Pokémon, bringing the release of Shiny Tapu Koko and Shiny Helioptile. The event also features raid battles against Registeel with Zap Cannon and a Team GO Rocket Takeover featuring Giovanni and Shadow Registeel. You can find more details about the event in our Crackling Voltage overview .