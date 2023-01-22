This Week in Pokémon Go: Rocket Takeover, Noibat Community Day

Events from January 29 to February 5, 2023.

An electrifying week is ahead of us in Pokémon Go as the Crackling Voltage event with all its research tasks continues.

We’ll also have a few mean villains joining us, as a Rocket Takeover mini-event is set to start, GO Battle League gets new disciplines, and Noibat Community Day sweeps in to end things on a high note that humans probably can’t hear.

Find out what’s going in Pokémon Go between January 29 and February 5, 2023, in our weekly preview to ensure you’re not missing out on anything.

Spotlight Hour: Blitzle

When? Tuesday, January 31, 2023, 6 to 7pm local time

Spotlight Hours increase the spawn rate of one particular Pokémon for an hour each Tuesday evening, which makes it easier for players to farm the species’ candy. This week’s featured creature is Blitzle , which is available as a Shiny Pokémon, so this is a good opportunity to hunt that elusive version.

You also gain double Candy for transferring Pokémon during this timeframe, which is perfect for clearing out your storage and getting a little extra resources for it.

Best starter Pokémon of all time (; 1:53)

Rocket Takeover: Giovanni brings Registeel

When? Wednesday, February 1, 2023, 12am local time

Starting at midnight, a Rocket Takeover mini-event begins. Arlo, Cliff, Sierra, and Giovanni as well as the lower-tier Team GO Rocket grunts will all receive fresh Pokémon rosters, with the rogues’ chief fielding Shadow Registeel. This will also be an opportunity for you to have your Shadow Pokémon forget about Frustration .

Raid Hour: Registeel

When? Wednesday, February 1, 2023, 6 to 7pm local time

Raid Hours guarantee the current boss of 5-Star Raids to show up at every Gym for their duration, enabling players to form large groups and defeat several bosses in quick succession. This is one of the most reliable ways of farming candy for Legendary Pokémon.

Registeel will also be available in its Shadow version from defeating Giovanni, but outside of collection purposes you should actually stick with the regular variant from raids – in terms of effectiveness in battle, Shadow Registeel, disappointingly, is a downgrade in every respect. You can also find it as a Shiny during this stint.

GO Battle League: Ultra League and Ultra Premier

When? Thursday, February 2, 2023, 1pm PT / 4pm ET / 9pm GMT / 10pm CET

GO Battle League changes disciplines every Thursday, and this time every available discipline is being refreshed, as both Great League and Electric Cup say their goodbyes. You’ll get to compete in a week of Ultra League and Ultra Premier instead, which means you need to prepare some of your bigger hitters.

Ultra Premier features the same competition point (CP) limit as Ultra League – 2,500 CP. While Pokémon with Candy XL are allowed to participate, Legendary and Mythical Pokémon as well as Ultra Beasts are banned from competing.

February 2023 Community Day: Noibat

When? Sunday, February 5, 2023, 2 to 5pm local time

Noibat Community Day in February 2023 brings many players’ favorite bat Pokémon back into the spotlight with a boosted Shiny rate and a range of additional bonuses, which you can all find in our Noibat Community Day overview .

Things you might have missed

Quite a few interesting news pieces dropped regarding Pokémon Go last week, so here’s a short overview of things you might have missed and can catch up on:

Stay safe out there and happy hunting!