This Week in Pokémon Go: Hoenn Tour Global

Events from February 20-26, 2023.

Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn in Las Vegas is done and dusted, but the fun is just about to begin for the rest of the world: the global part of 2023's first big Pokémon Go event is coming up, enabling you to catch all Gen 3 creatures in their Shiny forms, get Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre , and enjoy lots of other bonuses.

You don't even need a ticket to enjoy most of the benefits the event is offering. While you can get a paid Special Research for Shiny Jirachi, it's free to pick the Sapphire or Ruby edition of the event and obtain all of its featured Pokémon by completing the Primal Rumblings Special Research .

Find out what’s going in Pokémon Go between February 20 to 26, 2023, in our weekly preview to ensure you’re not missing out on anything.

Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn finally goes global this week. Niantic

Spotlight Hour: Jigglypuff

When? Tuesday, February 21, 2023, 6 to 7pm local time

Spotlight Hours increase the spawn rate of one particular Pokémon for an hour each Tuesday evening, which makes it easier for players to farm the species’ candy. Iconic singer Jigglypuff will make an appearance in the spotlight this week, dazzling players with its amazing skills on the mic. You can Jigglypuff as a Shiny, and if you're a PvP enthusiast it's definitely worth getting a strong specimen to evolve to Wigglytuff.

You also gain double XP for catching Pokémon during this timeframe.

Primal Rumblings: Prepare for what's to come

When? Wednesday, February 22, 2023, 10am local time

Primal Rumblings is a little preparation event before Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn Global begins. You can complete a variety of Field Research Tasks and a Collection Challenge to earn items that will help you get through the big event at the end of the week.

Raid Hour: Rayquaza

When? Wednesday, February 22, 2023, 6 to 7pm local time

Raid Hours guarantee the current boss of 5-Star Raids to show up at every Gym for their duration, enabling players to form large groups and defeat several bosses in quick succession. This is one of the most reliable ways of farming candy for Legendary Pokémon.

Returning with Primal Rumblings, Rayquaza will challenge you during the upcoming event. This will be a great opportunity for you to catch the Shiny version. A Rayquaza caught until March 1, 2023, will also automatically know the Charged Attack Breaking Swipe, a Dragon-type move that decreases the Attack stat of your adversary.

GO Battle League: Master League Mega Edition and Hoenn Cup

When? Thursday, February 23, 2023, 1pm PT / 4pm ET / 9pm GMT / 10pm CET

GO Battle League changes disciplines every Thursday and this will be the last rotation for the ongoing season. Master League is replaced by Master League: Mega Edition , which allows mega evolutions to be used in battle – a very rare occurence.

Hoenn Cup is the other format becoming available this week, allowing only Pokémon with a Pokédex number from #0252 to #0386 to be used. There is also a competition points (CP) maximum of 1,500 CP.

Aside from set rewards, every win will net you triple Stardust rewards until the season ends on March 1, 2023.

Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn Global

When? Saturday, February 25, and Sunday, February 26, 2023, 10am to 6pm local time

There is a lot going on at Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn Global. Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre will be available for everyone, Shiny rates will get a boost for all Gen 3 Pokémon, and many challenges and Special Research opportunities await. Check out the official blog for all the details .