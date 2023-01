MIAMI, Fla. – The FIU men's basketball team led for 21:31 of Monday night's contest against North Texas and shot 47.5 percent from the field, though, the Mean Green would pull away over the final five minutes to come away with a 64-57 victory over the Panthers inside the Ocean Bank Convocation Center. The loss drops FIU to 8-10 and 2-5 in the Conference USA, as North Texas moves to 15-4 and 6-2 in league play.

