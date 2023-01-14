ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmont County, OH

Strussion home searched with high-tech equipment

By Baylee Martin
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40uabI_0kFYs3Vi00

BELMONT, Ohio (WTRF) – Back in September of 2021, Tom and Angela Strussion were found murdered inside of their Belmont County home. Since then, their families have gone to great lengths for answers, such as rewards and even billboards throughout the city.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WTRF Daily News

They are taking the search one step further and they say they are confident.

Billboards offer reward for information on double murder

Sheryl McCollum is the founder and director of the Cold Case Investigative Research Institute , an organization that aims in assisting families and law enforcement with unsolved homicides, missing persons, and kidnapping cases.

The death of Tom and Angela Strussion and their three pets in a house fire in 2021 left the victim’s families and the community wondering what happened.

Sheryl and her team of experts from across the country are investigating the crime scene using what Sheryl calls “new, cutting-edge DNA retrieval technology.”

When asked if she had seen cases similar to this on get solved, her response was, “Absolutely. That’s why we’re here.”

She says that nothing takes the place of boots on the ground, walking, and understanding the scene. She explains her process in today’s investigation.

”Well, the first thing I did was I wanted to go in alone. I didn’t want anybody to tell me anything. I didn’t even want to know the layout of the house because if this was a stranger, I wanted their field of vision and their understanding. I wanted to see how many places that I believe a fire was started deliberately, and then when I was done, I was able to debrief with them and we were on the same page immediately.”

Sheryl McCollum – Director of the Cold Case Investigative Research Institute

After two years of wishful phone calls, rewards, and now billboards across the area, they are hoping that this will bring them the justice that law enforcement has been searching for all along.

“You have a department here that is extraordinary,” Sheryl said in regard to local law enforcement. “They are welcoming. They are smart. They are devoted. They have not kept anything from us. They opened what we call ‘the murder box.’ I cannot say enough accolades about them. You are very fortunate.”

The reward has been posted for a while on the Crimestoppers Upper Ohio Valley website and social media page, and it has gotten some tips from the public, but more are needed.

The billboard urges anyone with information to call 1-877-TIPS4US.

They say the source can be kept completely anonymous and confidential if requested.

Stay with 7News and wtrf.com for any updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Two Ohio brothers reported missing

Two brothers from Jefferson County, Ohio have been reported missing. Officials say both Gavyn and Noah Frey were last seen in Richmond, Ohio on January 18. Gavyn is/has: Noah is/has Officials say Noah and Gavyn Frey are considered to be missing and were not abducted or part of a mysterious disappearance. Nonetheless, police say every […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Marietta man found dead on the roadside of State Route 7

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH. (WTAP) -The Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a dead body found on the roadside of State Route 7 in Washington County. According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a call reporting an unresponsive male lying on the side of State Route 7 near Newport Township came in Saturday around 11:45 A.M.
MARIETTA, OH
WTRF- 7News

Will vehicles ever be allowed back on the Wheeling Suspension Bridge?

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – As repairs continue on the Wheeling Suspension Bridge, one question remains. When the project is complete….will vehicles be allowed back on? The bridge was closed indefinitely back in 2019 after a series of incidents involving heavy vehicles ignoring the posted weight limits. Engineer Tony Clark with the West Virginia Division […]
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

A Community Baby Shower held for expecting mother’s

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A community baby shower was held at the Harrison County Parks and Rec. Saturday. Deaonna Crowe who organized the community baby shower said she had many donations and thought what better way to give back than to give the items to expecting mothers. About 30 expecting...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

About 40 animals living in poor conditions rescued in Beaver County

DAUGHERTY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A Beaver County humane officer said officials seized about 40 animals from a property in Daugherty Township on Friday. A neighbor said the rescue lasted several hours. At this time, arrests are pending.When Shawn Twisdom got home from an errand, he was surprised to see trucks and law enforcement vehicles parked up and down Taylor Drive."There was a trailer, two police vehicles that I had to go around, and there were one, two, four vehicles parked in my driveway," Twisdom said.It wasn't long before he went over to an official, who told him what was going on."'We're...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WHIZ

Murgatroyd Wanted by ZPD

The Zanesville Police need the community’s assistance in locating a wanted suspect. Zanesville Police said Devin L.M. Murgatroyd is possibly armed and dangerous. He’s wanted on having a weapon under disability, aggravated menacing and domestic violence threats. He’s described as being 6’0, 190lbs with blonde hair and blue...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

McMechen Police issue warning about Walmart scam in area

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — McMechen officials are warning residents of the latest scam that is loosely related to Walmart. On Wednesday, the McMechen Police Department took to Facebook, asking people to be on the lookout for a fake flyer. Many people replied to the post saying, “happened to me” or “got one the other day.”
MCMECHEN, WV
WTRF- 7News

One person dead in Wheeling fire

The Wheeling Fire Department is investigating a house fire that resulted in a fatality in Center Wheeling early Wednesday morning. Around 7:20 a.m., the Ohio County 911 Center received a call about smoke coming from 2314 Eoff Street. When WFD arrived on scene, they say the entire block was blanketed with smoke and fire was […]
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

Two elderly people injured in fire in Wheeling

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Two elderly people were seriously injured during a morning house fire near Center Wheeling. The call came in around 7:20, and firefighters quickly responded, seeing flames and smoke emanating from the second floor at 2314 Eoff Street. They were able to douse it within 30...
WHEELING, WV
WTAP

Where the Armory homeless center stands in 2023

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - With the challenges Marietta faced with the Armory’s homeless center last winter, WTAP checked in with the mayor to see where things stand in 2023. Mayor Schlicher said the homeless center is open when it’s below freezing. The city tried to get another facility for this winter but nothing panned out. Schlicher attributes this to a lack of resources.
MARIETTA, OH
WDTV

Students involved in crash near North Marion High School

FARMINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A crash involving students near North Marion High School shut down the roadway for nearly an hour Friday afternoon, officials said. The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. near North Marion High School during dismissal, according to the Marion County 911 Center. Marion County Schools Superintendent Donna...
FARMINGTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

83K+
Followers
10K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy