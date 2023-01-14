Strussion home searched with high-tech equipment

BELMONT, Ohio (WTRF) – Back in September of 2021, Tom and Angela Strussion were found murdered inside of their Belmont County home. Since then, their families have gone to great lengths for answers, such as rewards and even billboards throughout the city.

They are taking the search one step further and they say they are confident.

Sheryl McCollum is the founder and director of the Cold Case Investigative Research Institute , an organization that aims in assisting families and law enforcement with unsolved homicides, missing persons, and kidnapping cases.

The death of Tom and Angela Strussion and their three pets in a house fire in 2021 left the victim’s families and the community wondering what happened.

Sheryl and her team of experts from across the country are investigating the crime scene using what Sheryl calls “new, cutting-edge DNA retrieval technology.”

When asked if she had seen cases similar to this on get solved, her response was, “Absolutely. That’s why we’re here.”

She says that nothing takes the place of boots on the ground, walking, and understanding the scene. She explains her process in today’s investigation.

”Well, the first thing I did was I wanted to go in alone. I didn’t want anybody to tell me anything. I didn’t even want to know the layout of the house because if this was a stranger, I wanted their field of vision and their understanding. I wanted to see how many places that I believe a fire was started deliberately, and then when I was done, I was able to debrief with them and we were on the same page immediately.” Sheryl McCollum – Director of the Cold Case Investigative Research Institute

After two years of wishful phone calls, rewards, and now billboards across the area, they are hoping that this will bring them the justice that law enforcement has been searching for all along.

“You have a department here that is extraordinary,” Sheryl said in regard to local law enforcement. “They are welcoming. They are smart. They are devoted. They have not kept anything from us. They opened what we call ‘the murder box.’ I cannot say enough accolades about them. You are very fortunate.”

The reward has been posted for a while on the Crimestoppers Upper Ohio Valley website and social media page, and it has gotten some tips from the public, but more are needed.

The billboard urges anyone with information to call 1-877-TIPS4US.

They say the source can be kept completely anonymous and confidential if requested.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.