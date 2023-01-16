ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Have you seen her? Police search for woman who went missing Jan. 11 in southwest Houston

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=293r9x_0kFYhyY700

The search continues for a mother of five who police say vanished last week in southwest Houston. But, that's not where the search is being concentrated.

Leslie Obi, 43, was last seen near Charleston Park Drive, near Highway 90 in southwest Houston, according to Texas EquuSearch, which had volunteers looking for her near Ley Road, on the northeast side of the city.

Family members say Obi's phone goes to voicemail, and it is not like her to disappear for days without calling someone to let them know she is OK.

Right now, police do not suspect foul play in her disappearance, but her family has seen something like this before. In 2001, her cousin Larry Guillory went missing and he was later found dead.

Obi's disappearance is bringing back a lot of bad memories.

"It hits home because it's déj vu of it happening yet again, and we are all here again, as a family. We are all trying to locate yet another cousin," Dominique Guillory, cousin, said.

It is unknown what Obi was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

If you know of her current whereabouts or if any information concerning her disappearance, you are urged to call the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.

WATCH: What to do when someone you know goes missing

What to do when someone you know goes missing

For more on this story, follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Comments / 10

StfuImTalking
7d ago

I swear the scariest thing in the world is to go missing with absolutely no leads . I hope she’s found safe and unharmed and returned to her family !! Amen 🙏🏽

Reply
10
Tree Hugger
7d ago

I pray 🙏 she is found safe. God bless everyone searching for her.

Reply
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox26houston.com

Would-be burglar shot, killed by neighbor in north Houston

HOUSTON - Officials say a would-be burglar was shot and killed by a homeowner after confronting him for trying to break into a neighbor's house Saturday night. It happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of Saxon Dr. in Central Northwest Houston. According to the Houston PD, an unidentified burglar was trying to break into a home, while the residents weren't around.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Police: Man shot to death in Galveston late Friday night

GALVESTON, Texas — A man was shot to death in Galveston late Friday night, police said. According to the Galveston Police Department, officers were dispatched to 39th Street near Sealy Avenue just before midnight where they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. GPD said officers immediately began attempting...
GALVESTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Teen dead after being shot, crashed his car into house in west Houston

HOUSTON - A teen is dead after running a car into a home in west Houston after apparently being shot. Harris County Sheriff's Office units arrived in the 15400 block of Lucky Star Drive near Addicks Clodine and Westpark on Saturday around 11:40 a.m. Initial reports say a teen believed to be 18-years-old had crashed a car into a house.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HCSO searching for missing woman with dementia in northwest Harris County

SPRING, Texas — Authorities are asking for your help finding a missing 88-year-old woman last seen in northwest Harris County on Thursday afternoon. According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Merilyn Jerome was last seen around 2 p.m. on Candlelon Drive, which is near Louetta Road and Candlecreek Drive. HCSO said she has dementia and other health issues which require medication.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Officials investigating a plane crash in north Harris County

HOUSTON - Authorities are looking into reports of a plane crash in north Harris County. Details are limited, but deputies with the Harris Co. Sheriff's Office were called to Grand Parkway & Cypress Rosehill for reports of a plane crash. No injuries were reported or how the incident unfolded, as...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Illegal game room in northwest Houston shut down, $11,000 seized

HOUSTON - An illegal game room was shut down in northwest Houston officials say. On Thursday, investigators with Harris County Constable Mark Herman's Office executed a search warrant for an illegal game room in the 16700 block of Hollister Street. They had been receiving complaints of illegal gambling at the location.
HOUSTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Texas Road-Rage Shooter Gets 30 Years

A 2021 road rage shooting case in Houston has reached its conclusion. On Tuesday, Gerald Williams pleaded guilty to killing 17-year-old David Castro in a July 2021 road rage shooting. Williams is now set to serve 30 years in prison after reaching a deal with prosecutors that Castro’s family endorsed, according to the Houston Chronicle.
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
171K+
Followers
18K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy