Have you seen her? Police search for woman who went missing Jan. 11 in southwest Houston

The search continues for a mother of five who police say vanished last week in southwest Houston. But, that's not where the search is being concentrated.

Leslie Obi, 43, was last seen near Charleston Park Drive, near Highway 90 in southwest Houston, according to Texas EquuSearch, which had volunteers looking for her near Ley Road, on the northeast side of the city.

Family members say Obi's phone goes to voicemail, and it is not like her to disappear for days without calling someone to let them know she is OK.

Right now, police do not suspect foul play in her disappearance, but her family has seen something like this before. In 2001, her cousin Larry Guillory went missing and he was later found dead.

Obi's disappearance is bringing back a lot of bad memories.

"It hits home because it's déj vu of it happening yet again, and we are all here again, as a family. We are all trying to locate yet another cousin," Dominique Guillory, cousin, said.

It is unknown what Obi was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

If you know of her current whereabouts or if any information concerning her disappearance, you are urged to call the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.

