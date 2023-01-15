ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

cw39.com

4 people shot at northeast Houston store, HPD says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Four people are recovering Wednesday morning after someone started shooting at a northeast Houston convenience store Tuesday evening. Police said officers were called around 6:50 p.m. to a store at 6729 Lockwood Drive, where three men and one woman were all shot. Two of the victims...
HOUSTON, TX
KENS 5

Miss Universe R'Bonney Gabriel talks about her Houston roots

HOUSTON — She made history as the first Filipina-American to be crowned Miss Texas and Miss USA. And now, R’Bonney Gabriel of Friendswood is the newly crowned Miss Universe. She told KHOU 11’s Marcelino Benito Monday that it's been a whirlwind since she won, though it took a...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Racist flyers left in several neighborhoods around Houston

MISSION BEND, Texas — More racist flyers were found in another Houston-area neighborhood. This time, in Mission Bend. Last week, similar flyers were found in the Heights and on the northeast side. Neighbors in Mission Bend said they won't let the hateful messages affect how they live. “Their goal...
HOUSTON, TX
Eater

The Closure of Iconic Houston Tex-Mex Restaurant Spanish Village Is Bittersweet

The announcement that iconic Houston Tex-Mex restaurant Spanish Village is permanently closing its doors is a bittersweet one. The Third Ward stalwart, which opened in 1953 by the Medina family, changed ownership in the last few years eventually landing with Abhi Sreerama and Ishita Chakravarty in 2018 who announced they were closing it in the summer of 2021. Shortly after, Houston entrepreneur Steve Rogers swooped in and assumed operations, seeing the restaurant through to its 70th year in business.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Casket found in ditch of Houston neighborhood

Lloyd Tucker Jr. made a strange discovery outside his home in northeast Houston Sunday morning while he was heading out to run some errands. He saw a casket sitting in a ditch at the intersection of Hillis St. and Parkette Drive near Tidwell Road. He says the casket wasn't there the previous night.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Volunteers build porch, ramp for 93-year-old's Third Ward home

HOUSTON - Tap, tap, tap. That was the sound of Martin Luther King's vision at work in Houston's Third Ward on Monday. Volunteers were hammering away on this Day of Service, building a new porch to help a 93-year-old woman stay in her home. SUGGESTED: Third Ward residents supporting change...
HOUSTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Why Did Tesla Lease 1 Million SF in Houston?

BROOKSHIRE, Texas – (Realty News Report) – Tesla leased a 1,040,000 SF warehouse/distribution facility in Brookshire, about 30 miles west of Houston, according to the fourth quarter industrial research report from the Transwestern real estate firm. As its long-standing practice, Tesla does not release details about such things....
BROOKSHIRE, TX
spacecityweather.com

A return to winter-like conditions is finally on the horizon for Houston

Good morning. With winter about one-half over, I thought we might take a moment to look back at what has come, and look forward to what is left. Although the region experienced a deep freeze during the days preceding the Christmas holiday, it has otherwise been a rather warm season. Overall, the month of December finished with an average temperature 1.7 degrees above normal. January, so far, has been very warm. The month’s average temperature of 62.3 degrees is running 9.1 degrees above normal.
HOUSTON, TX
MySanAntonio

Rally featuring Kyle Rittenhouse still on after Conroe brewery backs out

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After a Conroe brewery backtracked its decision to host the "Rally Against Censorship" featuring Kyle Rittenhouse, event organizer Defiance Press & Publishing has since assured its social media followers that the rally will take place as scheduled on Jan. 26.
CONROE, TX
cw39.com

2023 MLK Grand Parade Route

HOUSTON (CW39) – Public transit is highly recommended if you want to make the trip to downtown for the MLK Grand Parade. Multiple street closures will be in place. The parade starts at the corner of San Jacinto and Elgin, travels to Webster St., turns north one block, then wraps back westward to finish at Fannin and Tuam.
HOUSTON, TX

