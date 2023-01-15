Read full article on original website
A restaurant guest shot the robber and returned the money to the customers; the robber's mother spoke out.
The 5 best barbecue restaurants in Houston. How many have you been to?
Get your free chicken salad in Houston this Thursday
Breaking (Bad) News: Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston attending free event in Houston tomorrow
Chain with "world's biggest slice" to open first location in Houston
cw39.com
4 people shot at northeast Houston store, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Four people are recovering Wednesday morning after someone started shooting at a northeast Houston convenience store Tuesday evening. Police said officers were called around 6:50 p.m. to a store at 6729 Lockwood Drive, where three men and one woman were all shot. Two of the victims...
KHOU 11 Houston anchor Lauren Talarico makes shift to daytime news
Talarico announced she also still anchor weekend morning newscasts for KHOU 11.
KENS 5
Miss Universe R'Bonney Gabriel talks about her Houston roots
HOUSTON — She made history as the first Filipina-American to be crowned Miss Texas and Miss USA. And now, R’Bonney Gabriel of Friendswood is the newly crowned Miss Universe. She told KHOU 11’s Marcelino Benito Monday that it's been a whirlwind since she won, though it took a...
Racist flyers left in several neighborhoods around Houston
MISSION BEND, Texas — More racist flyers were found in another Houston-area neighborhood. This time, in Mission Bend. Last week, similar flyers were found in the Heights and on the northeast side. Neighbors in Mission Bend said they won't let the hateful messages affect how they live. “Their goal...
Essence
Attorney Turned Chef Waymond Wesley Is Getting Cooked For His Colorist Comments
"Black b**ches make for good punching bags," Harris County District Attorney Waymond Wesley tweeted, among other racist and sexist remarks. A district attorney for Harris County– which covers Houston, Texas– is catching heat for sexist and racist Twitter posts he made that insulted Black women. If a cooking...
Eater
The Closure of Iconic Houston Tex-Mex Restaurant Spanish Village Is Bittersweet
The announcement that iconic Houston Tex-Mex restaurant Spanish Village is permanently closing its doors is a bittersweet one. The Third Ward stalwart, which opened in 1953 by the Medina family, changed ownership in the last few years eventually landing with Abhi Sreerama and Ishita Chakravarty in 2018 who announced they were closing it in the summer of 2021. Shortly after, Houston entrepreneur Steve Rogers swooped in and assumed operations, seeing the restaurant through to its 70th year in business.
fox26houston.com
Casket found in ditch of Houston neighborhood
Lloyd Tucker Jr. made a strange discovery outside his home in northeast Houston Sunday morning while he was heading out to run some errands. He saw a casket sitting in a ditch at the intersection of Hillis St. and Parkette Drive near Tidwell Road. He says the casket wasn't there the previous night.
Where's Leslie Obi? HPD homicide investigators comb SE Houston apartment complex
It has been six days and counting since 43-year-old Leslie Obi disappeared. Homicide detectives searched an area on Monday seven miles away from where she was last seen.
Remains found in woods near where police had narrowed down search for missing woman
HOUSTON — A woman's body was found Wednesday in a wooded area in Sunnyside, according to the Houston Police Department. Police said the discovery was made along Wilmington Street, near the intersection of Cullen Boulevard and Reed Road, in southeast Houston. The remains were found near where police narrowed...
Spanish Village Restaurant, Tex-Mex staple in Houston's Third Ward, announces closing date
Adios, Spanish Village 😢 This landmark in Houston's Third Ward will soon stop serving its enchiladas and margaritas.
fox26houston.com
Volunteers build porch, ramp for 93-year-old's Third Ward home
HOUSTON - Tap, tap, tap. That was the sound of Martin Luther King's vision at work in Houston's Third Ward on Monday. Volunteers were hammering away on this Day of Service, building a new porch to help a 93-year-old woman stay in her home. SUGGESTED: Third Ward residents supporting change...
realtynewsreport.com
Why Did Tesla Lease 1 Million SF in Houston?
BROOKSHIRE, Texas – (Realty News Report) – Tesla leased a 1,040,000 SF warehouse/distribution facility in Brookshire, about 30 miles west of Houston, according to the fourth quarter industrial research report from the Transwestern real estate firm. As its long-standing practice, Tesla does not release details about such things....
KENS 5
Houston Zoo's new Galápagos Islands Exhibit will open to public in April
HOUSTON — The Houston Zoo on Wednesday made two major announcements: It surpassed a major fundraising milestone and will be opening a new exhibit in a couple of months. The zoo launched the "Keeping Our World Wild" fundraising campaign in April 2018 with a target goal of $150 million.
'Please have mercy' | Mother seeking help to find suspect who gunned down trans woman outside Houston Chick-fil-A
HOUSTON — The family of a transgender woman who was shot and killed outside of Chick-fil-A in 2021 is asking for the public's help to find her killer. Iris Santos, 22, was gunned down nearly two years ago on April 23 outside of the fast-food chain on Westheimer Road in west Houston.
Detective believes suspect was convinced to do 'right thing' because mom was there during interview
HOUSTON — It was terrifying to watch when Houston police released a dashcam video showing an Uber driver being held at gunpoint. The driver didn't give up his car and eventually was able to get away, but authorities said he was lucky it played out that way. The incident...
Several Houston-area counties under tornado watch Wednesday
The return of typical winter weather could include potential twisters in near-Houston counties Wednesday.
spacecityweather.com
A return to winter-like conditions is finally on the horizon for Houston
Good morning. With winter about one-half over, I thought we might take a moment to look back at what has come, and look forward to what is left. Although the region experienced a deep freeze during the days preceding the Christmas holiday, it has otherwise been a rather warm season. Overall, the month of December finished with an average temperature 1.7 degrees above normal. January, so far, has been very warm. The month’s average temperature of 62.3 degrees is running 9.1 degrees above normal.
MySanAntonio
Rally featuring Kyle Rittenhouse still on after Conroe brewery backs out
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After a Conroe brewery backtracked its decision to host the "Rally Against Censorship" featuring Kyle Rittenhouse, event organizer Defiance Press & Publishing has since assured its social media followers that the rally will take place as scheduled on Jan. 26.
cw39.com
2023 MLK Grand Parade Route
HOUSTON (CW39) – Public transit is highly recommended if you want to make the trip to downtown for the MLK Grand Parade. Multiple street closures will be in place. The parade starts at the corner of San Jacinto and Elgin, travels to Webster St., turns north one block, then wraps back westward to finish at Fannin and Tuam.
