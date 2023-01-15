ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

Neil Barrett Men’s Fall 2023

By Martino Carrera
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=030sMv_0kFXYT3Y00
Neil Barrett Men's Fall 2023 Courtesy of Neil Barrett

Neil Barrett is a ‘90s kid. He experienced the decade’s music and underground scene firsthand and is embracing the wave of nostalgia sweeping through fashion with brio.

He is also very specific about his idea of masculinity, often rigorous and graphic in its minimalism, inspired as it is by uniforms. They are signs of belonging and community to him, for as much as they flatten individual expression they are also instrumental in defining one.

Backed by a new manufacturing partner, Barrett seemed reenergized about meticulously working on fabrics and silhouettes rather than channeling a seasonal theme.

Explaining the creative process at his Milan studio while shooting the look book images attached here, he went into the subtle details behind the construction of his Buffalo leather overshirts paired with wide-legged sartorial pants, twisted argyle knits with cuffed leisure bottoms, workwear-nodding pants, rayon tracksuits and mixed-media sweats and coats.

The lineup included zodiac sign-bearing T-shirts only for the first half of the year, the remainder to be unveiled with June’s spring collection. They will no doubt make for a retail hit.

Next year the brand marks its 25th anniversary and potentially its return to the catwalk. But while Barrett’s fashion still looks fresh, it needs to retrieve its former edge.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Etro Men’s Fall 2023

A strong collection marked Marco De Vincenzo’s menswear debut at Etro and made a compelling case for creative progression. In a time when newly appointed designers are under pressure to deliver a defined, impactful image from the start, it’s refreshing to see one developing his vision gradually; it makes observers feel involved in the discovery process, too.
WWD

Berluti Men’s Fall 2023

What is real luxury? The answer, according to Berluti, is “time, ease and essentiality.”. Since parting from its artistic director Kris Van Assche in 2021, the luxury brand has kept a relatively low profile, releasing its collections outside the Paris Fashion Week calendar even as the industry roared back from the coronavirus pandemic.
WWD

B+ Umit Benan Men’s Fall 2023

Umit Benan has a sharp sense of style and knack for conjuring a very specific attitude. His B+ fall collection centered on “the way Milanese dress usually, but in a more modern way,” he said. It may sound quite nonspecific, but it’s not: at Benan every inch counts, his scissors focused on the little sartorial details one can hardly explain with words but easily spots looking up close.
WWD

Bianca Saunders Men’s Fall 2023

Saunders channeled the cheeky humor of Jamaican comedian and actor Oliver Samuels for a show full of soft details and a few rough edges. Ten in the morning may have been too early for a drink, but not for Bianca Saunders, whose set was inspired by the comedy sketches of Jamaica’s famous funny man Oliver Samuels.
WWD

Ones to Watch During Paris Fall 2023 Men’s Week

A larger-than-life take on Grecian culture, the year 1995, an “Arctic gentleman” and a wardrobe of jerkins, doublets and pourpoints brought forward in time are some of the ideas being tabled by designers in Paris for fall 2023. Here, a look at some of the newer names on the Paris calendar.More from WWDVtmnts RTW Fall 2023Pigalle Paris Men's Spring 2023Thom Browne Men's Spring 2023 Gunther As much as Naomi Gunther is a Parisian born and bred, it’s a New York state of mind that led to the creation of her menswear label. “When I moved [there] for my fashion studies, I found the [city’s]...
WWD

Nancy Pelosi Suits Up in Warriors Blue for NBA Title Celebration at White House With Steph Curry

Nancy Pelosi joined her fellow politicians at The White House on Tuesday to welcome The Golden State Warriors. For the occasion acknowledging the San Francisco-based NBA team, the California Congresswoman and former Speaker of the House (who represents the 11th congressional district in San Francisco) wore a royal blue peak lapel pants suit with a beige crewneck undershirt. To accessorize the look, Pelosi wore one of her signature pearl necklaces with matching pearl statement earrings. American flag and Ukraine flag pins adorned her left lapel.More from WWDCritics Choice Awards 2023 Red Carpet ArrivalsGraceland Mansion Through the Years: Elvis Presley's Iconic Home,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Valentino Taps Suga as Brand Ambassador

Valentino has appointed Suga its latest brand ambassador. The much-loved member of the pop BTS boy band joins the company’s ambassadors called Di.Vas, an acronym that stands for Different Values.More from WWDAssouline's 'Valentino Rosso' Coffee Table BookValentino Couture Fall 2022Celebrities in Pink at the 2022 Met Gala Creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli defined Suga as “a multifaceted artist; he is an interpreter and uses his talent and his work to express himself with energy and authenticity. He perfectly embodies everything that DI.VA.s testimonials stand for: diversity, inclusivity, creativity and passion.” For his part, Suga said “all individuals have different dreams and values.” He said...
WWD

Jenna Dewan Plays With Pleats in Little Black Sheer Dress for ‘The Resident’ Finale Teaser on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

Jenna Dewan wore a standout look to an episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” which premiered on Tuesday. On the episode, Dewan wore her iteration of a little black dress. The details of Dewan’s dress included sheer billowing sleeves, a pleated skirt with shimmering embellishments and a lace adorned design on her chest. The mostly monochromatic look had a sudden pop of color with peachy-orange on the shoulders of her dress.More from WWDCritics Choice Awards 2023 Red Carpet ArrivalsLisa Marie Presley & Riley Keough, From Fashion Week to Red Carpets: Mother-Daughter Duo Through the YearsMiss Universe National Costumes 2023: All the...
WWD

Bluemarble Men’s Fall 2023

What better way to beat the January blahs than with fantasies of carnival season, bright fuzz and sparkle? Anthony Alvarez, a finalist for this year’s International Woolmark Prize, did just that with a cross-cultural collection inspired by carnival in New Orleans and Venice. Alvarez, who was dressed in a...
WWD

Giorgio Armani Men’s Fall 2023

With much of the fashion industry in hot pursuit of Gen Z and social-media buzz, making a play for the more mature, confident man on the runway seems almost radical. Giorgio Armani did so magnificently on Monday, delivering a pleasant, confident show true to himself and largely in step with the season’s yen for plush, cozy and comforting clothes.
WWD

Solid Homme Men’s Fall 2023

South Korean label Solid Homme continues to carve out a place on the international contemporary streetwear agenda, and this collection was true to the brand. Designer Woo Young Mi offered a wardrobe articulated around a range of chunky padded jackets that walked a line between cool and cosy, just right for the cold January morning in Paris.
WWD

Wales Bonner RTW Fall 2023

Grace Wales Bonner has trained her sights on the pinnacle of luxury, so it made sense that she should stage her first runway show in Paris on Place Vendôme, where you can’t toss a ball without hitting a diamond ring. “It feels like the epicenter of luxury, and...
WWD

The Best Men’s Wardrobe-building Pieces for Fall 2023

In a Milan season grounded in real and approachable menswear, premium and luxury brands continued to deliver wardrobe-building collections hinged on high-end pieces to easily mix and match, sharpening their tailoring skills on bottoms and delivering plenty of knits as underpinnings to statement outerwear. At Slowear, the latter category under the Incotex brand was expanded to include five new cuts, including double pleated and flat front versions, a silhouette intended to provide extra comfort and practicality, increasingly a need of all customers, including the ones into slim fit pants à la Prada. Done in micro gauged corduroy, they matched Zanone knits,...
WWD

Simone Biles on Moving From the Mat to the Business World

Simone Biles knows a thing or two about perseverance. And the decorated Olympic gymnast took to the stage at the National Retail Federation convention on Monday morning to share some tips about how to overcome adversity — both in athletics and in business. “Growing up in the gymnastics world and having to go through a lot of trials and tribulations taught me to never give up — always push forward,” she said. “Sometimes if you make decisions, you might be the only one standing that believes in yourself. At those times, you really have to dig deep and think of the...
WWD

Milan Fall 2023: Tailoring Is Back

MILAN — Milan was buzzing and men’s fashion week added to the hubbub, as retailers were excited by the trends they saw. One thing was clear: tailoring is back, but in its new fluid and relaxed version, with dropped shoulders on deconstructed jackets and wide-leg pants. Retailers found this look in tune with the times, as men continue to seek comfort but want to have a more elegant approach to fashion.More from WWDBackstage at Zegna Men's Fall 2023Zegna Men's Fall 2023Prada Men's Fall 2023 “A word that best sums up Milan Men’s Fashion Week is ‘heated.’ It was an inspiring week filled...
WWD

Valette Studio Men’s Fall 2023

Pierre-François Valette nodded to the Left Bank intellectual for fall, his signature genderless tailoring inspired by author Françoise Sagan. “She’s the perfect image of a French bourgeoise, but with a rock touch,” summed up the designer, offering up his sixth collection with a runway presentation at the Palais de Tokyo, where he is part of the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode’s Sphere showroom.
WWD

Kidill RTW Fall 2023

Kidill’s zombies have been revived, and this season they’re on wheels. Following his last collection, where bloodied British school girls stumbled around un-dead style, Japanese designer Hiroaki Sueyasu was feeling a renewed energy and wanted to get back to the more powerful, punk spirit of his early collections. So he did so with speed, scouting pros from the DC Shoes skate team and local Parisian youths alike to perform spins and flips during his raucous presentation. Other models sat in brown velour lounge chairs best suited for a basement, adding an undercurrent of early Aughts “indie sleaze” to the show.
WWD

Saint Laurent Men’s Fall 2023

On Monday night in Paris, Anthony Vaccarello seduced with black satin, grain de poudre, leather and chiffon blouses — and what could be more Saint Laurent than that?. Leaving rock-tinged and bohemian-flavored looks in the dust, the designer is settling into a new soigné groove at the house that Yves built — and it looks tremendously chic.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WWD

WWD

45K+
Followers
29K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy