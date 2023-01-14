Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Blackpool ideal for House of Lords move - Conservative MP
Proposals to move the House of Lords to the Winter Garden ballroom in Blackpool should be considered by the government, one of the town's MPs has said. Conservative MP Paul Maynard introduced his Relocation of the House of Lords (Report to Parliament) Bill earlier. He said it would be "an...
‘Foolish’ anti-strike bill would stop some workers from ever striking, says Labour
Angela Rayner claims people in certain job categories could lose the right to withdraw their labour under Tory plans
BBC
Gender row legal challenge likely to fail - judge
The Scottish government's chances of winning a legal challenge over the gender reform row are "very low", a former Supreme Court judge has said. Lord Hope said a UK government document outlining its reasons for blocking the Scottish reforms was "devastating". And he said Scotland's first minister was risking wasting...
BBC
Brexit: Ministers clash with MPs over plan to scrap EU laws
Ministers have clashed with opposition and Conservative MPs over their plans to scrap EU-era laws copied over to UK law after Brexit. The government's Retained EU Law Bill will see thousands of laws expire automatically after December, unless they are specifically kept or replaced. Some MPs have raised concerns the...
Distant cousin of Boris Johnson acted as credit guarantor while in No 10
A distant cousin of Boris Johnson acted as a guarantor for a credit facility of up to £800,000 while he was in Downing Street that helped fund his lifestyle. Johnson benefited from the backing of Sam Blyth, a Canadian millionaire businessman in the education sector, who is a second cousin of the former prime minister’s father, Stanley. He is understood to have had use of the credit facility from February 2021 while in No 10 but did not draw down the full amount.
‘Harry you’re wrong’: ITV viewers shocked after Prince Harry denies accusing the royal family of racism
ITV viewers have criticised Prince Harry after he appeared to row back on his previous remarks about the royal family.In his interview with Tom Bradby on Sunday (8 January), Prince Harry was asked about the previous claims he and his wife, Meghan, made during their interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2022.During the interview, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said that unnamed members of the royal family had raised “concerns” over “how dark” Archie’s skin would be.In Sunday’s ITV interview, Harry seemed to double down on the comments. Bradby asked the royal: “In the Oprah interview, you accuse...
Woman, 93, left ‘screaming in pain’ waiting 25 hours for ambulance before strike action
A 93-year-old woman was left “screaming in pain” on the floor of her care home for 25 hours while waiting for an ambulance to arrive, her family says. Elizabeth Davies fractured her hip after suffering a fall in her care home in northwest Wales at the weekend. Images show the elderly woman lying on a wooden floor with a cushion and a blanket while waiting for an ambulance to arrive. Her family claimed this took more than a day. “It was very upsetting to have to see her lying on the floor screaming in pain for over 24 hours,”...
The 10 most common Covid symptoms right now as new ‘Kraken’ strain spreads
BRITS coming down with Covid are most likely to experience a sore throat, as the new 'Kraken' strain spreads across the country. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said it's concerned about the XBB.15 strain. In the UK, cases are low and the Omicron spin-off makes up less than five...
msn.com
Prison where 3 guards had flings with inmates is 'UK's cushiest jail'
Slide 1 of 16: A 'modern' prison where three female guards had flings with inmates allows prisoners to have phones in their rooms, send emails, and even have their own laptops. Shamed prison staff Jennifer Gavan, 27, Ayshea Gunn, 27, and Emily Watson, 26, have all been jailed within the last three years for sparking relationships with prisoners at £250 ($300) million super prison HMP Berwyn in Wrexham, North Wales, which houses Category C adult male offenders.
BBC
Taliban university ban: 'I wish God never created women'
A 19-year-old whose hopes of going to university in Afghanistan were blocked by Taliban government policies said women were being "treated worse than animals". She was just months away from becoming the first woman in her family to go, until the Taliban banned women from attending university and working for non-governmental organisations (NGOs) within the last week.
Psychic who predicted Queen's death has 'awful' Prince Andrew prediction
A psychic, who claimed to have predicted the Queen's death, said he feels like "something awful" will happen to Prince Andrew this year.Craig Hamilton-Parker has been dubbed by many as the "new Nostradamus" due to his future predictions, alongside his spiritual medium wife, Jane. He was said to have predicted the pandemic, Donald Trump becoming president and Brexit. Recently, he also foresaw King Charles being pelted by eggs – which later came true a few weeks later.Speaking about Charles' first year as King, Hamilton-Parker told the Metro he sees him being "a reforming king".He said: "Doing this not just to...
‘Evil’ child rapist jailed for life after being unmasked by new technology
A prolific and “evil” child rapist has been jailed for life after being unmasked using new technology developed in the UK that unpixelated an image of his face found in photos he had taken of himself abusing his victims.Martyn Armstrong, from Pembrokeshire, documented himself committing “depraved” acts against three children, including a victim as young as one, over a number of years and posted the pictures to the dark web.The 50-year-old was arrested in July last year after officers developed the never before used tool.He pleaded guilty to a total of 41 counts of rape of a child under the...
Suella Braverman tells Holocaust survivor she will not apologise for ‘invasion’ rhetoric
Suella Braverman has said she will not apologise for her language after a Holocaust survivor told the home secretary her description of migrants as an “invasion” was akin to rhetoric the Nazis used to justify murdering her family. Braverman was confronted by Joan Salter, 83, during a meeting...
BBC
Rape survivor secretly recorded her abuser's confession
A woman who released audio of her rapist's confession said she wanted to show how "manipulative" abusers can be. Ellie Wilson, 25, secretly captured Daniel McFarlane admitting to his crimes by setting her phone to record in her handbag. McFarlane was found guilty of two rape charges and sentenced to...
Why are so many elderly patients left incontinent and immobile after stays in NHS hospitals?
SPECIAL REPORT: Families claim they are forced to spend more than £6,000 a month in care costs as inept hospital care has left their elderly loved-ones immobile and incontinent (file photo).
Five early signs of pancreatic cancer as man battles disease for a second time
A pancreatic cancer survivor battling the disease for a second time has shared the early signs people of all ages should know.Charles Czajkowski, 63, a business development manager for a geotechnical company from Surbiton, Kingston, has “declared war on pancreatic cancer” after a five-year ordeal with two rounds of the disease – which also caused the death of his mother Romaulda, aged 78, in 1999.Czajkowski, who is hoping treatment he received through his wife’s private healthcare package will save his life, has urged the government to provide greater funding for the condition.After his health began to decline in 2017,...
‘How stupid can you be?’ Harry accused of putting family in danger after claiming 25 kills in Afghanistan
Prince Harry has been accused of putting his family’s safety at risk after saying he killed 25 Taliban fighters in Afghanistan in his autobiography. Critics said the Duke of Sussex had turned himself into an even higher terrorist target with the details of his involvement in the conflict. Twitter users in Afghanistan and Pakistan have branded Harry a “murderer” and a “crusader” after extracts from the book ‘Spare’ were leaked ahead of the planned release next week. In the memoir, Harry says he killed more than two dozen people when he was an Apache helicopter pilot during his second...
Why it could be cheaper to renew your passport now
If you’ve been dithering over renewing a soon-to-expire passport, now could be the time to do it.The UK government has announced changes to the new and existing passport renewal system that will make applications just under 10 per cent more expensive in the coming weeks.Passport renewals can already be time-consuming and pricey, with thousands of UK travellers waiting longer than the typical processing period last year thanks to pent-up demand after Covid travel restrictions lifted.Here’s everything you need to know.Why are passport renewals getting more expensive?On 12 January 2023, the UK government announced plans to increase the price of both...
The 8 signs of autism in women that most people miss
FOR years experts wrongly believed autism only affects boys. This means hundreds of thousands of women and girls with the developmental condition have gone their entire lives undiagnosed. Autism is an incurable, lifelong developmental condition that affects how people perceive the world and how they interact with others. It affects...
New passport fees for all applications from next month
The cost of applying for a new British passport will rise next month.The Government said it will introduce new passport fees for all applications on February 2, which will affect those newly applying or renewing their passport.The fee for a standard online application made from within the UK will rise from £75.50 to £82.50 for adults and £49 to £53.50 for children.Postal applications will increase from £85 to £93 for adults and £58.50 to £64 for children.The increase will also help enable the Government to continue improving its servicesGovernmentThe Government’s web page announcing the proposals says: “The new fees will...
Comments / 1