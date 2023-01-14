Read full article on original website
BBC
Gender bill veto would be an outrage, says Sturgeon
Nicola Sturgeon has said the UK government would be using trans people as a "political weapon" if it decides to block Scottish gender reforms. The first minister said any veto of the legislation would be an "outrage". The UK government said it had not yet decided whether to use powers...
British government to add trans people to bill banning "conversion therapy"
Government leaders in the U.K. pledged on Tuesday to revisit a piece of proposed legislation that would outlaw "conversion therapy" if passed — this time, with amended protections for transgender people in addition to other LGBTQ residents of England and Wales.In a statement, Michelle Donelan, British secretary of state for digital, culture, media and sport, said members of Parliament intend to publish a drafted version of the bill "shortly," and will present the draft for pre-legislative review by a joint committee during the current parliamentary session."We recognise the strength of feeling on the issue of harmful conversion practices and remain...
Voices: Harry and Meghan are starting to look as out of touch as the House of Windsor
Prince Harry says his family “has been briefing the press for over a decade”. He means briefing against him, his wife and his family. For their own selfish – even jealous – purposes, according to Harry; Charles, Camilla, William and Kate and their respective staffs have all variously been “complicit” with the British tabloid press in creating a damaging family divide. He proclaims, often, how much he loves his family, and how much he wants them back, but the “dysfunctional” family doesn’t seem to want him, or Meghan and the kids. Quotes, leaks and planted stories attributed to Buckingham...
Jeremy Paxman calls Prince Harry’s Spare ‘a series of moans from a very privileged young man’
Jeremy Paxman has described Prince Harry’s claims in his memoir Spare as a “series of moans from a very privileged young man”. The veteran broadcaster and University Challenge host wrote a new comment about the Duke of Sussex’s autobiography, which has become the fastest-selling non-fiction book yet. In an article for The Telegraph, titled “History won’t be kind to Prince Harry”, Paxman, 72, addressed several aspects of the duke’s ghostwritten book – including his troubled relationship with William. “The Prince’s most deadly sin appears to have been his breaking of the code of omertà in talking about his private...
Siblings from Georgia who claim to be members of British royal family lose fight for UK citizenship
Steven Lord Lloyd-Bagrationi and Kate Lloyd-Bagrationi say their grandmother was the illegitimate granddaughter of King Edward VII and Alexandra of Denmark.
Iran cites Prince Harry's book in defending its decision to execute a British-Iranian citizen
Iran executed UK-Iran citizen Alireza Akbari on Saturday, drawing a harsh response from the UK government. Iran accused the UK of hypocrisy.
BBC
Oldham trio who imported cannabis from the USA jailed
Three men who imported cannabis by posting packages to their own homes from the USA have been jailed. Jason Warren, of Oldham, masterminded the scam by arranging for packages to be sent to his address and others. The 35-year-old was jailed for six years at Manchester's Minshull Street Crown Court.
BBC
Transgender people lose NHS waiting times High Court case
A group of transgender people have lost their legal case against NHS England over waiting times to get seen by a gender specialist. The two trans adults and two trans children had tried to get the wait times - more than four years in one of their cases - deemed illegal.
msn.com
The budget-friendly dish Prince William served up on his latest royal visit
Prince William cooked pasta with youths during his latest royal visit. The Prince of Wales was introduced to a group of volunteers at 'Together as One' in Slough, Berkshire, a "youth-led charity bringing communities ‘together as one’ through training, youth work and creative projects." And the future King,...
BBC
Police defend big jump in officers in UK schools
Police chiefs have defended a 43% year-on-year rise in the number of officers based in UK schools. The Runnymede Trust race equality think tank found 979 Safer Schools Officers (SSOs) in schools last spring, compared with 683 in 2021. It found SSOs are more likely to be based in schools...
BBC
Letter from Africa: Prince Harry and a royal scramble for the continent
In our series of letters from African journalists, writer Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani looks at what Nigerians have been making of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's latest revelations - especially Prince Harry's encounter with a leopard. Nigerians currently have many major issues to contend with, such as mysterious fuel scarcities,...
Reaction to Jacinda Ardern resigning as New Zealand leader
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern shocked many with her announcement Thursday that she will leave office next month. She said every moment leading her country was a privilege, but she didn’t have enough in reserve to seek another term. Other world leaders as well as Ardern’s political rivals praised her for her leadership during some of the country’s most difficult moments.
netflixjunkie.com
“Worst UK import”- Royal Experts Claims The US is Increasingly Losing Interest in Harry and Meghan Urging the King For a Final Swing
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle always had a familiarity with the United States owing to the Duchess’ native place. Especially after the infamous Megxit, the California-based couple has shown clear signs of joy and happiness with their life in the states. Many a time and oft, numerous celebrities and notable personalities have applauded their courage to make that daring move. Nonetheless, their days in America now seem to be limited.
BBC
Investigation into Wolverhampton NHS staff sleeping in patient's bed
CCTV footage appearing to show hospital workers sleeping in a patient's bed while he was left lying on the floor is being investigated by an NHS trust. On the previous night, video showed the same man being "dragged across the floor and manhandled into a chair" by three staff members at Wolverhampton's Penn Hospital, a leaked email says.
Church of England refuses to back same-sex marriage
LONDON (AP) — The Church of England said Wednesday it will allow blessings for same-sex, civil marriages for the first time but same-sex couples still will not be allowed to marry in its churches. The decision followed five years of debate and consultation on the church’s position on sexuality....
BBC
Killamarsh murders: Probation failings over killer Damien Bendall
A review into how a quadruple murderer was dealt with by probation officers has found failings "at every stage". The failings meant Damien Bendall was deemed suitable to live with his pregnant partner Terri Harris and her two children, who he then killed together with another child. He could, instead,...
BBC
Illegal vapes are biggest threat on High Street, say Trading Standards
Shops selling illegal vapes and the sale of vaping products to children are the top threats on the UK's High Streets, according to Trading Standards officials. Hundreds of thousands of vapes which flout current laws have been seized. And there is concern that cheap, brightly-coloured vapes are ending up in...
