ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ucdavisaggies.com

Aggies Carrying Momentum into Two-Game Home Stand

UC DAVIS (11-7, 4-2 BIG WEST) VS. UC RIVERSIDE (13-6, 6-1 BIG WEST) THURSDAY, JAN. 19 | 5 P.M. | UNIVERSITY CREDIT UNION CENTER | DAVIS, CALIF. UC DAVIS (11-7, 4-2 BIG WEST) VS. CAL POLY (7-11, 1-5 BIG WEST) SATURDAY, JAN. 21 | 3 P.M. | UNIVERSITY CREDIT UNION...
DAVIS, CA
ucdavisaggies.com

Aggies Make it Four Straight After Defeating Tritons, 78-70

La Jolla, Calif. — After trailing at half, the UC Davis Men's Basketball Team (11-7, 4-2) stormed back in the final 20 minutes to outscore the Tritons 48-33 and ultimately come out of La Jolla with a 78-70 win. The win extends the UC Davis streak to four games. Leading the charge yet again was Elijah Pepper who recorded game-highs in points and assists after scoring 20 and setting up his teammates six times.
DAVIS, CA
ucdavisaggies.com

Aggies Stunned in the Final Seconds by UC San Diego

DAVIS, Calif. – UC Davis suffered a heartbreaking defeat on Monday afternoon when Izzy Forsyth of UC San Diego scored a layup on the final possession to stun the Aggies in the dying seconds of the contest. UC Davis (6-10, 2-4) battled back from a six-point halftime deficit to...
DAVIS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy