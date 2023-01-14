La Jolla, Calif. — After trailing at half, the UC Davis Men's Basketball Team (11-7, 4-2) stormed back in the final 20 minutes to outscore the Tritons 48-33 and ultimately come out of La Jolla with a 78-70 win. The win extends the UC Davis streak to four games. Leading the charge yet again was Elijah Pepper who recorded game-highs in points and assists after scoring 20 and setting up his teammates six times.

