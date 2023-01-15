ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
mikeandjonpodcast.com

Nominations sought for Livingston County United Way Volunteer awards

There’s just a little more than a week left to nominate for recognition local residents or organizations who have stepped up and made a difference in their community. Each year, Livingston County United Way seeks nominations for one of Livingston County United Way’s Annual Volunteer Awards. Nominations are...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
WLNS

East Lansing ousts city manager

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — After 11 years of serving as the East Lansing City Manager, George Lahanas is on his way out. It came as a surprise as Lahanas got positive performance reviews and his contract wasn’t set to expire for another year and a half. The separation agreement was approved unanimously at Tuesday’s […]
EAST LANSING, MI
HometownLife.com

New homes, condos and apartments popping up across Canton, with more in the works

Residential construction is booming across Canton Township as new houses, condos and apartments are popping up while crews work through a mild Michigan winter. In 2022, Canton Township’s Planning Division was keeping tabs on 23 different housing projects in the community totaling about 3,500 new homes, condos or apartment units. In some cases, construction is wrapping up after several years in the planning and building phase. In other cases, projects are still under review by the township.
CANTON, MI
WILX-TV

Sault Tribe announces appeal of Lansing and Romulus Casino lawsuits

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians will seek relief from a Jan. 3 ruling from Ingham County Judge Joyce Draganchuk that would award $88 million in damages to the developers of the proposed casinos in Lansing and Romulus. The Tribe’s gaming arm, Kewadin Casinos...
LANSING, MI
WNEM

Crime Stoppers seeks wanted man in Genesee County

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County are offering a cash reward for a wanted man. Bay Ahshon Gurd, 40, is wanted for violating probation. The probation stems from charges of Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Felon in Possession of Ammunition.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
mikeandjonpodcast.com

Interviews set Monday & Tuesday for Fowlerville Superintendent finalists

Interviews will begin Monday night for four finalists selected by the Fowlerville Board of Education to become the next Superintendent. In all, twenty applicants were identified by the Michigan Leadership Institute as qualified for the position, which became vacant when longtime Superintendent Wayne Roedel resigned in October in order to become superintendent of the Greenville Public Schools in Montcalm County. Former Brighton Superintendent Dave Pruneau has been serving in an interim role since then.
FOWLERVILLE, MI
mikeandjonpodcast.com

Fundraiser to help family of Rowen Jordan, Howell toddler battling cancer

A fundraising dinner next month will help raise money for Rowen Jordan, a Howell toddler who is fighting cancer. Jordan was diagnosed with metastatic Stage 4 Neuroblastoma on Nov. 16, 2022, which also happened to be his 2nd birthday. To support Rowen’s family during this difficult time, there will be...
HOWELL, MI
mikeandjonpodcast.com

Board of Commissioners vote to change ‘moment of silent reflection’ to ‘moment of prayer’

The Livingston County Board of Commissioners voted 7-2 to approve a resolution adding a moment of prayer to the beginning of each meeting. The resolution was originally proposed at the January 3rd meeting by Jay Drick, who advocated that the term ‘moment of silent reflection’ be changed to ‘moment of prayer’. The original plan was to create an optional schedule during which commissioners could bring in another person to lead them in prayer. The motion was supported by Wes Nakagiri, but Commissioner Doug Helzerman asked that the Board refer this decision to the General Government committee.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

Deputies arrest Lansing man in theft of construction materials

At approximately 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a new home under construction in Marion Township about the theft of building materials. The owners of the home were there when a silver pickup entered onto the property, someone loaded several boxes of siding into the pickup, and left heading north on D-19.
LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy