Read full article on original website
Related
mikeandjonpodcast.com
Nominations sought for Livingston County United Way Volunteer awards
There’s just a little more than a week left to nominate for recognition local residents or organizations who have stepped up and made a difference in their community. Each year, Livingston County United Way seeks nominations for one of Livingston County United Way’s Annual Volunteer Awards. Nominations are...
thelivingstonpost.com
Spaghetti dinner set to benefit toddler’s family as he undergoes cancer treatment
On Rowen Jordan’s 2nd birthday — Nov. 16, 2022 — he was diagnosed with metastatic Stage 4 Neuroblastoma. The toddler is currently undergoing treatment at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital at the University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor. Rowen’s rigorous treatment plan requires the full-time...
'It's the silence': Members lose money after local fitness centers close
Members of AKT fitness in Royal Oak are trying recover hundreds of dollars they lost when the location closed unexpectedly.
McLaren Macomb patients complain of crowded wait rooms, rude staff
A Macomb County woman is voicing concerns after she was treated at McLaren Macomb hospital over the weekend.
East Lansing ousts city manager
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — After 11 years of serving as the East Lansing City Manager, George Lahanas is on his way out. It came as a surprise as Lahanas got positive performance reviews and his contract wasn’t set to expire for another year and a half. The separation agreement was approved unanimously at Tuesday’s […]
This Has Got to Be the Worst Roundabout in Genesee County
The award for the worst roundabout in Genesee County goes to... Roundabouts are being constructed all over the place nowadays. For the most part, they are pretty useful and keep the flow of traffic moving. However, there are some out there that seem like more trouble than what they are worth.
HometownLife.com
Driver who left Westland accident scene thought she 'hit a deer.' It was a 15-year-old girl
The driver who struck and critically injured a 15-year-old Westland girl last month when running a red light told police she was distracted while feeding her daughter in the back seat and believed she “hit a deer.”. She kept driving to Ypsilanti despite a shattered windshield. Gianna Mariah Harris...
HometownLife.com
New homes, condos and apartments popping up across Canton, with more in the works
Residential construction is booming across Canton Township as new houses, condos and apartments are popping up while crews work through a mild Michigan winter. In 2022, Canton Township’s Planning Division was keeping tabs on 23 different housing projects in the community totaling about 3,500 new homes, condos or apartment units. In some cases, construction is wrapping up after several years in the planning and building phase. In other cases, projects are still under review by the township.
At $3.7M, This Linden Lakeside Dream Has 2 Pools & Indoor Basketball Court
Imagine if someone built a house with so many extraordinary details that you'd never want to leave. There just may be such a place in Genesee County and for $3.7 million it can now be yours. Right now the most expensive home on the market in Genesee County is a...
WILX-TV
Sault Tribe announces appeal of Lansing and Romulus Casino lawsuits
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians will seek relief from a Jan. 3 ruling from Ingham County Judge Joyce Draganchuk that would award $88 million in damages to the developers of the proposed casinos in Lansing and Romulus. The Tribe’s gaming arm, Kewadin Casinos...
WNEM
Crime Stoppers seeks wanted man in Genesee County
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County are offering a cash reward for a wanted man. Bay Ahshon Gurd, 40, is wanted for violating probation. The probation stems from charges of Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Felon in Possession of Ammunition.
mikeandjonpodcast.com
Interviews set Monday & Tuesday for Fowlerville Superintendent finalists
Interviews will begin Monday night for four finalists selected by the Fowlerville Board of Education to become the next Superintendent. In all, twenty applicants were identified by the Michigan Leadership Institute as qualified for the position, which became vacant when longtime Superintendent Wayne Roedel resigned in October in order to become superintendent of the Greenville Public Schools in Montcalm County. Former Brighton Superintendent Dave Pruneau has been serving in an interim role since then.
mikeandjonpodcast.com
Fundraiser to help family of Rowen Jordan, Howell toddler battling cancer
A fundraising dinner next month will help raise money for Rowen Jordan, a Howell toddler who is fighting cancer. Jordan was diagnosed with metastatic Stage 4 Neuroblastoma on Nov. 16, 2022, which also happened to be his 2nd birthday. To support Rowen’s family during this difficult time, there will be...
Business owners a little concerned with year-long streetscape project in downtown Brighton
BRIGHTON, MI -- Nick Mannisto is a little nervous to find out what’s in store for his new business, Captain’s ön Main, as downtown Brighton begins a nearly year-long streetscape project. Mannisto opened the brick-and-mortar pizza and coffee shop at 423 W. Main St. in September and...
An Open Letter to Grand Blanc Shoppers Putting Carts in Corrals
Shopping at the "infamous-parking-lot" Kroger in Grand Blanc this weekend, showed me there's still hope that humankind hasn't forgotten how to behave in public. Remember, this Kroger made the '8 Most Hated Parking Lots In Genesee County' list from our readers. Has everyone lost their mind when shopping at Kroger...
mikeandjonpodcast.com
Board of Commissioners vote to change ‘moment of silent reflection’ to ‘moment of prayer’
The Livingston County Board of Commissioners voted 7-2 to approve a resolution adding a moment of prayer to the beginning of each meeting. The resolution was originally proposed at the January 3rd meeting by Jay Drick, who advocated that the term ‘moment of silent reflection’ be changed to ‘moment of prayer’. The original plan was to create an optional schedule during which commissioners could bring in another person to lead them in prayer. The motion was supported by Wes Nakagiri, but Commissioner Doug Helzerman asked that the Board refer this decision to the General Government committee.
Bed bugs are biting rampant in 4 Michigan cities more so than most in the U.S.
Not letting the bed bugs bite is a lot more difficult in four Michigan cities, which are all ranked in the top 50 in the entire country for the small, oval, brownish insects. Orkin is out with its 2023 bed bugs cities list and for a third consecutive year, Chicago, New York City and Philadelphia rank in the top three spots.
fox2detroit.com
Troy mayor: IRS to tax retirement money that city's volunteer firefighters haven't earned yet
TROY, Mich. (FOX 2) - There are over 100 volunteer firefighters in Troy and although they don't get paid - they have the option to cash out with an incentive program when they retire. Now the IRS is demanding changes to the program - and not everyone is happy. "I...
thelivingstonpost.com
Deputies arrest Lansing man in theft of construction materials
At approximately 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a new home under construction in Marion Township about the theft of building materials. The owners of the home were there when a silver pickup entered onto the property, someone loaded several boxes of siding into the pickup, and left heading north on D-19.
Officials say mental health crisis led to death of mom, 2 sons in Pontiac field
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says a mother and two of her children died of hypothermia in a Pontiac field near the Lakeside Housing Project.
Comments / 0