TH Rotary Club donates to multiple local non-profits
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Several local non-profit organizations received donations that will help their causes thanks to the generosity of The Rotary Club of Terre Haute. The club awarded over $7,600 in total grants on Tuesday. Recipients included St. Benedict Church Soup Kitchen, Art Spaces Inc., Riverscape, St....
President of the NAACP reflects on the importance of MLK Day
Terre Haute, IN. (WTWO/WAWV) — Members of the NAACP reflected on the meaning of MLK Day this evening. Sylvester Edwards is the president of the local chapter and he believes the holiday has made a big impact in the Wabash Valley. Edwards explains how Terre Haute is showing its...
Students learn the legacy of MLK
Terre Haute, IN. (WTWO/WAWV) — The City of Terre Haute Human Relations Commission and the Terre Haute Chapter of the NAACP put on a Martin Luther King Jr. Youth Summit. Students and community members gathered at the Booker T. Washington Community Center to engage in discussions of civil tolerance and social justice.
Terre Haute Humane Society operating above capacity
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Terre Haute Humane Society is currently operating above capacity. The Assistant Director of the shelter believes the rising costs of dog food, cat litter, and other supplies, in addition to the expense of vet care and vaccinations, could contribute to the high population.
ISU students participate in MLK Day of Service
Terre Haute, IN (WTWO/WAWV) Over 100 Indiana State Sycamores joined Americans across the country to participate in the Martin Luther King Jr. National Day of Service. Alex Whitmore, Assistant Director for the ISU Center for Community Engagement, was proud to say that “Sycamores were out and about serving the community today!”
Senior day returns to Illinois YMCAs
MATTOON, ILL. (WTWO/WAWV) – YMCA will be hosting Senior Day on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at the Neal Center YMCA, and on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at the Mattoon Area Family YMCA. Senior Day is an opportunity for community members aged 60 years or older to learn more about how to prevent and treat different chronic diseases. It is also an opportunity for them to learn more about maintaining an active lifestyle.
Knox County social services hub to open in March
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– At one point, the the Knox County Public Library’s Bloebaum-Fuller annex building was in danger of being demolished. But throughout 2022, thanks to a number of organizations throughout the county– particularly the library, Good Samaritan Hospital and Children and Family services– it’s now set to open with a new name and a new purpose.
UPDATE: Family & pets safe after Springhill Dr. fire
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Honey Creek Fire Department reported that there were no injuries after a residence caught fire that was started outside the home. Firefighters battled a residential structure fire in the 2500 block of E. Springhill Drive near Terre Haute on Tuesday. According to the...
One step closer in VCSC superintendent search
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Vigo County School Board is one step closer to starting a superintendent search. Tuesday evening, members of the board spoke virtually with a representative from a national company called School Exec Connect. The company is based in Chicago and specializes in superintendent searches....
Clay City officers seek help in theft investigation
CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a post from the Clay City Police Department, three people attempted to steal an ATM from the First Farmers Bank, and officers are now asking the community for help identifying the suspects. About a week ago, three masked people attempted to steal...
Knox Co. receives grant for opioid-related services
KNOX CO., Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Department was awarded the Good Samaritan’s State Opioid Response (SOR) Grant totaling $166,800 on Tuesday. According to a press release from the Samaritan Center, the funds donated to law enforcement agencies are used to help lessen the impact of opioid use as well as overdoses. The grant is designed to give states easier access to FDA-approved medications that will help to treat opioid use along with continued support for prevention, harm reduction, treatment and recovery support services for those struggling with opioid substance abuse.
THFD responds to structure fire near 23rd and Sycamore
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to Vigo County Dispatch, the Terre Haute Fire Department arrived on the scene of a house fire on Monday in the area of 23rd Street and Sycamore Street. Terre Haute Fire Department’s Captain James Holbert commented on the incident. “At approximately 1...
Crash disrupts traffic on 3rd street in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: As of 5:45 p.m. the crash had been cleared up and traffic restored to normal. Original: A crash involving at least two vehicles has caused the southbound lanes of US 41/3rd street to be closed in Terre Haute Tuesday. According to Vigo County...
Brazil man arrested following multi-county pursuit
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Brazil man has been arrested after deputies say he led them on a chase in multiple counties and through several residential yards. According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, Joshua D. Corbin, 29, of Brazil was arrested shortly after midnight Tuesday. The situation reportedly began at the Seelymart Gas Station on E US 40 in Seelyville when a deputy spotted Corbin’s truck backed up to the closed business and decided to inquire as to what was going on.
Two arrested after separate shooting incidents
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two people were arrested after separate shooting incidents in the same area over the weekend. According to the Washington Police Department, on Sunday at 1:15 a.m., they along with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Antique Bar on E. Main Street.
