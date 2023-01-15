KNOX CO., Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Department was awarded the Good Samaritan’s State Opioid Response (SOR) Grant totaling $166,800 on Tuesday. According to a press release from the Samaritan Center, the funds donated to law enforcement agencies are used to help lessen the impact of opioid use as well as overdoses. The grant is designed to give states easier access to FDA-approved medications that will help to treat opioid use along with continued support for prevention, harm reduction, treatment and recovery support services for those struggling with opioid substance abuse.

1 DAY AGO