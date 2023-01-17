ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Man dead, wife seriously injured in Little Italy apartment fire

By Shardaa Gray
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16ZXQg_0kFUqtx700

Elderly couple seriously injured in Little Italy apartment fire 02:16

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 77-year-old man died a day after a fire broke out in an apartment building in Chicago's Little Italy neighborhood Sunday morning.

Thomas Fitzpatrick died after becoming trapped in the basement of the home near Bishop and Polk streets. His 71-year-old wife was in critically condition at last report.

Police and Chicago fire investigators were back at the home Monday afternoon.

"Good thing the alarms went off and they got out, but grandpa couldn't handle the smoke, I guess," neighbor Donna Buczko said before Fitzpatrick passed away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rxtaQ_0kFUqtx700
Man, 77, dies after Little Italy apartment fire 00:24

Clouds of smoke could be seen pouring out of the building near Bishop and Polk as dozens of firefighters worked to contain the blaze that happened just after 1 a.m. Sunday.

Neighbors said a grandfather, grandmother and their adult grandson were inside when the fire started. The grandparents were from out of state and were house sitting.

Buczko said the grandson knocked on a couple of doors.

"He knocked on three doors," she said. "That one over there he knocked on. He knocked on that one and then he knocked on Daniella's. He didn't knock on mine because I would have let him in right away."

Fire officials said Fitzpatrick was found in the basement. The grandmother and grandson were outside.

"Grandma, they had to put oxygen on her because of the smoke too and took her to the hospital," Buczko said.

Since the family is without a home at the time, Buczko says her doors are open.

"She grabbed my hand and I said, 'You can stay with us, with me you know. Don't worry about it,'" Buczko said.

She said their street is close knit and neighbors are deeply concerned for the family.

"Everybody's got their fingers crossed and everybody is going to help the family with whatever they need," she said.

Investigators said the cause of the fire is still unknown.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

3 people stabbed in Avondale restaurant

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three people were hospitalized after being stabbed at a restaurant in the Avondale neighborhood Wednesday night.The stabbing happened at Las Islas Marias, 3243 N. Pulaski Rd. around 8:50 p.m. Chicago police said the officers responded to a person stabbed and found a man with a stab wound to the abdomen in the restaurant's parking lot. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.Two other men at the scene were also injured. One was taken to Community First Hospital with an injured elbow in good condition. The second man suffered an injury to the wrist and was taken to Swedish Hospital in good condition. Police said the incident initially started as an argument between the victims and the unidentified male suspect who produced a sharp object and stabbed one of the victims. The other two males attempted to intervene and were injured during the physical altercation. The suspect fled the scene on foot. No arrests were made.Area Five Detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Car pinned under truck in Calumet City

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In Calumet City, there is a  a serious accident where a car is pinned underneath a truck.It's at Torrence and Ring. One person was extricated from the vehicle and rushed to Advocate Christ Medical Center.Police are are telling drivers to avoid the area.
CALUMET CITY, IL
CBS Chicago

12-year-old boy shot when family member's gun goes off in pocket at South Side gas station

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In a wild incident that was caught on camera, a 12-year-old boy was accidentally shot by his father at a South Side gas station overnight.Police said around midnight Thursday into Friday, the boy was at the Clark gas station at 87th Street and Dorchester Avenue in the Avalon Park neighborhood, when a gun went off in the man's pocket.As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported, the boy just suffered a graze wound to the hand and was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.But police records obtained by CBS 2 show it...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Driver dies in fiery crash after striking semi-truck on East Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A driver is dead after his vehicle struck a semi-truck and then caught fire on the East Side early Thursday morning. Chicago police said officers responded to a vehicle crash involving a 37-year-old man, at 106 and Avenue D around 1:18 a.m.The victim was driving his vehicle when he ran a stop sign and struck the semi on the side and became pinned. The car caught fire moments later, according to police. The Chicago Fire Department was on the scene and the victim was pronounced dead having suffered blunt-force trauma and burns to the body. The Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating the incident.No further information is available.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Palos Park PD wants to maintain good relationship with village

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Many big cities struggle with trust when it comes to the community and police.But officers in southwest suburban Palos Park may have the key to building better relationships. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray reports from outside of the Palos Park police station and got a first hand look at how their program works.  The Palos Park Police Department said they've always had a good relationship with the neighborhood, but they recently started a program that aims at building even more trust with the community. Mary Ann Hanson has written down the name of every person who has walked...
PALOS PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Hyde Park residents sue apartment complex after power outage

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There's more information on a power outage at a Hyde Park apartment complex, forcing residents to move out for weeks.CBS 2's Noel Brennan reports from Hyde Park where those tenants are demanding the management company give them more than just answers.Temperatures right before Christmas were well below zero. That's when residents inside two buildings were sent out into the cold. Some didn't come back for weeks. The lights are on now, but not when residents needed them most at the Algonquin Apartments in Hyde Park. On Christmas Eve, about 180 residents were evacuated, in the dark, when the building...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Possible road rage shooting in Roseland leaves man seriously wounded

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Wednesday were investigating a possible road rage shooting on the city's South Side – with involved shots being fired at a moving car, a window getting shattered, and a man being struck in the neck.As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported, police said Wednesday afternoon they are in the early stages of the investigation into the crime – which spanned two neighborhoods along 95th Street.Police said, around 9:45 a.m., a 29-year-old man was a passenger in the back seat of a car near 95th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, when someone in another vehicle...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago man faces charges after accidentally shooting himself and 3-year-old boy

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Charges are pending against a 23-year-old man accused of wounding a three-year-old boy in an accidental shooting Sunday.CPD evidence techs were back at 66th and Stewart in Chicago's Englewood to investigate the shooting. Police said the suspect initially told police someone walked up and shot him in the leg.But investigators said he actually shot himself and the three-year-old boy after mishandling a weapon. They are both expected to be okay.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Couple hoped to build accessible home with settlement, but now feel victimized again

HOMER GLEN, Ill. (CBS) -- A suburban man was left severely disabled after an infection, followed by medical malpractice.He also won a large settlement, and the plan was to use part of it to build an accessible home – so he could at least be more comfortable.But all sorts of things went wrong with that effort – and now, the family feels victimized all over again. Tom Reynolds has been sleeping in his living room for 12 years. A 2010 brain injury prevents him from reaching his real bed upstairs.He gets up to freshen up every day. Sometimes, that means...
HOMER GLEN, IL
CBS Chicago

Children hurt after two school buses crash on Stevenson Expressway

BURR RIDGE, Ill. (CBS) – Four children are hurt after a crash involving two school buses on the Stevenson Expressway near Burr Ridge Friday morning.The crash happened around 10:14 a.m. on southbound I-55 north of Route 83.Illinois State Police says troopers were notified of a minor crash involving two school buses.   Four children were transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. All remaining children were transferred to another bus for transport off the roadway, ISP said.The buses were operated by Ammons Transportation who say a tire blew on one of the buses - causing the accident.  Tow trucks are removing the disabled buses. All lanes are open. There is no word on how many children were on the buses. No further information was immediately available. 
BURR RIDGE, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
140K+
Followers
31K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy