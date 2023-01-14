Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WALB 10
State representative looks to help Valdosta housing crisis through education
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The housing prices in Georgia are at an all-time high due to supply and demand and in Valdosta, the housing market is in a crisis, according to state leaders. Housing is an issue that many people in Lowndes County are currently experiencing; an issue that is...
Telephone, internet service down in portions of southwest Georgia
Several entities in southwest Georgia have experienced outages with telephone service Wednesday morning.
WALB 10
New overnight RV park opens in Tifton
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A fully automated RV park has opened in Tifton. The park is aimed at helping travelers to enjoy several amenities as they travel to and from the city. The park is located just off Interstate 75 on Exit 62. It sits behind the Hilton Garden Inn in Springhill suites in Tifton.
WCTV
Church Secretary accused of stealing over $50,000 in church funds
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - One Thomasville church is out of approximately $53,000 after officials discovered its secretary was using funds for personal purchases. According to the Thomas County Sheriff’s office Debbi Wharton Howell, a former member and secretary of Celebration Church was arrested at the beginning of January. This is after the church’s Pastor, Jimmy Bryson discovered inconsistencies in credit card purchases back in November 2022.
WALB 10
Thomasville police add new substation to downtown
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomasville Police Department has opened a new police substation in downtown Thomasville to help with community policing, according to the department. During 2022, TPD said downtown businesses raised safety concerns since more events brought more people into the area. The city and police department then...
WALB 10
Tifton leaders consider closing Fulwood Park at dark due to crime issues
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Tifton is considering closing Fulwood Park before dark every night because of recent crime in the park. Under the city’s current ordinance, the park closes at 10 p.m. and reopens again at 7 a.m. daily. Now, they are considering new hours to be between dusk and dawn daily.
WCTV
Multiple people shot in Valdosta Sunday night
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - At least three people were shot Sunday night before showing up at South Georgia Medical Center for treatment, according to the Valdosta Police Department. The first victim, a 35-year-old man showed up at the hospital around 8 p.m. Sunday with a gunshot wound to his torso....
WALB 10
Ga. Supreme Court upholds 2017 Coffee Co. shooting death murder conviction
ATLANTA (WALB) - The Georgia Supreme Court has upheld the murder conviction of a man charged in the 2017 shooting death of a woman in Coffee County. The court upheld the murder conviction of Walter Russell Wright. Wright was charged in connection to the shooting death of Oletha Brady, 57.
WCTV
Valdosta Police investigating teen death as a homicide
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Police Department is investigating a homicide after a 19-year-old man was found dead in his car. According to police, the victim was found on Fawnridge Road after a homeowner returned to discover the vehicle crashed into a tree. VPD aid the caller alerted law enforcement that the driver was unresponsive, they confirmed he was deceased when they arrived.
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta man arrested after struggle with VPD officer
VALDOSTA – A Valdosta resident with an active warrant was arrested following a brief foot pursuit and struggle with the arresting officer. Arrested: Rickey Staten, African American male, 43 years of age, Valdosta resident. On January 16, 2023, at approximately 3:51 am., a Valdosta Police Officer observed a vehicle...
WCTV
Homicide investigation underway after teen dies in Valdosta crash
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - A 19-year-old man was found dead behind the wheel of his vehicle after it crashed into a tree Sunday night, according to the Valdosta Police Department. Officers told WCTV it happened in the 2000 block of Fawnridge Road around 8:14 p.m. Sunday when a homeowner came home and found the vehicle crashed into a tree in their front yard. The homeowner told emergency dispatchers that the teen was not responsive when they checked on him. Once on scene, officers declared the man dead.
Community organization working to reduce crime after violent weekend in Valdosta
A bigger push is now underway to help curb violence in Valdosta after a shooting incident and homicide investigation.
WCTV
Sunday night shooting sends 3 people to local hospital
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - A shooting in Valdosta Sunday night sent three people to the hospital. Valdosta police told WCTV the shots rang out as a crowd was gathered along South Fry Street around 8 p.m. A 35-year-old man showed up at a local hospital after being shot in the torso. Two other victims, a 73-year-old and an 85-year-old man arrived at the same hospital shortly after.
laniercountynewsonline.com
Theft IS a Problem Even in Lanier County Area
LANIER COUNTY, Georgia – Lanier County deputies are investigating a “rash of larcenies”, with thefts from unlocked vehicles in residential driveways around town and throughout the county. People in Lanier County are being reminded to lock their cars, and some people learned this lesson the hard way. According to the Lanier County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), the LSCO has taken a number of reports in the last few days of theft from vehicles.
Valdosta Police Department investigating shooting on South Fry Street
The Valdosta Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday on South Fry Street.
WCTV
Crash on I-10 East backs up traffic in Leon County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on Interstate 10 eastbound between North Monroe Street and Capital Circle NE. As of 8:30 a.m., traffic was moving slowly in the left two lanes while crews worked in the right lane. Motorists are advised to avoid...
douglasnow.com
City junk drop off resumes in new location
The City of Douglas and GFL Environmental continue to offer free residential Junk Drop-Off Days to help citizens rid properties of excess trash and large items. The next date will be Saturday, January 21, 2023 at the new location - 1011 Shirley Ave. (corner of Shirley Ave. and College Park Dr.) from 8:30am-11:45AM. Citizens must be in the drop off line prior to 11:30AM. Other drop-off dates for 2023 are as follows: February 4 & 18, March 4 & 18, April 1 & 15, May 6 & 20, June 3 & 17, July 1 & 15, August 5 & 19, September 16, October 7 & 21, November 4 & 18, and December 2 & 16, 2023.
Florida Highway Patrol: Cairo man dies in traffic incident in Taylor County
The Florida Highway Patrol responded to an incident Monday afternoon.
riverbendnews.org
Collision at Hometown Jewelry leaves one dead
According to a report by the Florida Highway Patrol, on Saturday, Jan. 14, an accident at Hometown Jewelry and Loan left one man dead. At roughly 3:30 a.m., a 2004 Ford Explorer driven by a 57-year-old Live Oak man, identified as Dale William Morris, was heading southbound on Highway 129. When Morris approached the city limits of Live Oak at the intersection of Duval Street and Highway 129, he traveled onto the curb due to an alleged health emergency. Morris then collided with the corner of Hometown Jewelry and Loan. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
laniercountynewsonline.com
121 Lanier County Residents Are Wanted on Warrants
LANIER COUNTY, Georgia – There are 121 Lanier County arrest warrants which the Lanier County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) has been issued to serve locally. Our local law enforcement is trying a different approach to start th2023 New Year. The Lanier County Sheriff’s Office is responsible for the service of all warrants and is hopeful for the community’s cooperation.
Comments / 0