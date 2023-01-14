ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dahlonega, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

atlantanewsfirst.com

Funeral services for UGA staffer Chandler LeCroy being held Wednesday

TOCCOA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The funeral for UGA staffer Chandler LeCroy, who died in a crash over the weekend, is underway in Toccoa. According to an obituary, services are being held at the First Baptist Church of Toccoa with the Rev. David Ritcey, Rev. Brett Sanders, and Chaplain Thomas Settles officiating.
ATHENS, GA
WRBL News 3

Georgia state trooper shot in Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) – Authorities say a Georgia state trooper has been shot in Atlanta. The state Department of Public Safety said Wednesday morning in an email that there was an “active incident” when the shooting happened. The agency said it would provide more information as it becomes available.
ATLANTA, GA
dawgnation.com

Georgia football world reacts to AD Mitchell transfer decision

ATHENS — AD Mitchell made some of the biggest plays of the season for Georgia in both of its championship runs. He caught the go-ahead touchdown in the 2022 National Championship Game win over Alabama and then did it again against Ohio State in this season’s Peach Bowl.
ATHENS, GA
The Georgia Sun

Atlanta man arrested in killing of Illinois man in Decatur

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit has arrested a suspect in the murder of a man earlier this month during an armed robbery. Atlanta resident Tyrin J. Maddox, 21, was taken into custody without incident today at a Thomasville Drive residence in Atlanta on arrest warrants charging him with the armed robbery and murder of Springfield, Illinois resident Devalon Davis, 20, on Jan. 5 on White Oak Drive in Decatur.
DECATUR, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Alleged Athens gang member indicted for felony murder

ATHENS, Ga. — An Athens-Clarke County man has been indicted for his alleged involvement in a deadly, allegedly gang-related shooting that killed a 19-year-old Athens man. According to Superior Court of Clarke County documents, Jeffery Rice, 26, is an alleged member of the Red Tape Gang and is facing a felony murder charge for the death of Alijah Nelson, 19, who was killed on October 21, 2022 in an Athens shooting.
ATHENS, GA
Michelle Hall

Traffic Watch: New plan for bridge construction at SR 369/400 in north Forsyth County

(Forsyth County, GA) The ongoing construction project to create a full interchange at SR 369 and SR 400 is back on track after being put on hold in December. In the latest episode of “On the Move” released on the Forsyth County Government website and Facebook page, Capital Projects Director John Jefferson said bridge work was put on hold last month when the construction team realized it didn’t meet some design conditions.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Family organizes races in honor of daughter who died in freak accident at rodeo event

CANTON, Ga — The family of a 20-year-old woman who died in a horse accident is organizing a memorial race in her honor. Breanna Chadwick, who lived in Canton, was at a rodeo event in Chatsworth that was held by the Murray County Saddle Club in July 2022. The fire department told the Dalton Daily Citizen that a horse plowed into a gate in the arena and the gate hit Chadwick. She was taken to a Chattanooga hospital, where she died.
CANTON, GA

