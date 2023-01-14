Read full article on original website
Wings acquire Natasha Howard from Liberty in three-team trade
The Dallas Wings officially announced on Monday that they have traded forward Kayla Thornton to the New York Liberty and guard Tyasha Harris to the Connecticut Sun. In exchange the Wings acquired three-time WNBA Champion and 2019 WNBA Defensive Player of the Year Natasha Howard. The team received the playing rights to 2020 WNBA Rookie of the Year Crystal Dangerfield in the three-team trade as first reported by The Next’s Howard Megdal on Sunday afternoon. This move was reportedly kicked-off by 2021 MVP Jonquel Jones requesting a trade from the Connecticut Sun to the New York Liberty.
Lynx-Sky set to be first ever WNBA game held in Canada
The WNBA announced today the Chicago Sky and Minnesota Lynx will play in the league’s first-ever game in Canada when the two meet in Toronto on May 13. It will take place at Scotiabank Arena which is home to the NBA’s Toronto Raptors and the NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs.
Cancun Challenge reveals 2023 women’s field
The Cancun Challenge announced the ten programs that will participate in the 2023 event from Nov. 23-25 in a release on Tuesday. Of the 10 participants, four are Power Five programs (Maryland, Michigan State, Washington State and Georgia Tech); the other six are mid-majors (Green Bay, UMass, Creighton, James Madison, Montana State and New Mexico).
Los Angeles Sparks acquire Jasmine Thomas from Sun
The WNBA free agency period has not yet begun, but that didn’t stop the Los Angeles Sparks from getting started on revamping their roster. The team announced on Monday that they had acquired Jasmine Thomas from the Connecticut Sun in exchange for Olivia Nelson-Ododa, Jasmine Walker and the rights to Kianna Smith. The Sparks will also receive the No. 10 overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft from the Sun.
The Weekly Fast Break: Freshmen sensations and LA upsets
Once the calendar hits mid-January, classes are back in session on almost every college campus across the country from Storrs to LA. The parking lots are fuller, the drive-thru lines at Starbucks are longer and the buzz is back. After weeks of balancing practice, film sessions, games, more practice, eating and sleeping, players are now back in the classroom as well. For freshmen college basketball players, this may be the toughest stretch of their first year. What gives?
Nadal MRI shows hurt left hip flexor; recovery of 6-8 weeks
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Rafael Nadal injured his left hip flexor during his loss at the Australian Open and could need about six to eight weeks to fully recover, his manager said Thursday. The 22-time Grand Slam champion had an MRI exam at a hospital in Melbourne under his doctor’s supervision on Thursday, a day after being injured during a straight-set exit against Mackenzie McDonald in the second round at Melbourne Park. Nadal was the defending champion and seeded No. 1 in Australia. The 36-year-old now will head home to Spain to rest.
Trading for Jonquel Jones solidifies the New York Liberty’s championship aspirations
On April 15, 2020, just two days before the WNBA draft that would allow the New York Liberty to select Sabrina Ionescu, General Manager Jonathan Kolb traded away an MVP and a native New Yorker in Tina Charles. The move was representative of the franchise’s intent: with new ownership came a rebuild and complete retooling. Charles’ goals and intent weren’t aligned with the Liberty’s.
St. Bonaventure parts ways with Jesse Fleming
On Jan. 15, St. Bonaventure Athletics announced that it was parting ways with head coach Jesse Fleming. Fleming was in his seventh season at the helm and had amassed a 53-135 record, including 25-72 in Atlantic 10 play. This season, he went 3-17 overall and 0-5 in A-10 play. Under his leadership, the Bonnies never finished with more than five conference wins in a season.
Locked on Women’s Basketball: Big things happening at LSU and in the SEC
It’s time for another episode of the Locked on Women’s Basketball podcast. This episode features host Missy Heidrick. It was quite the weekend at LSU, who unveiled the statue of Louisiana legend Seimone Augustus and stayed undefeated. And The Next‘s SEC beat writer Gabriella Lewis joins to discuss LSU’s rise, how they compare to the other unbeaten team in the conference South Carolina and look around the rest of the SEC.
