Verona, NJ

Boys Basketball: Verona Beats Cedar Grove, 58-31; Rodriguez Gets MVP

TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 4 days ago

CALDWELL, NJ -- Although Cedar Grove has the better record, the Verona boys basketball team dominated their matchup in the Jimmy Jandoli Tip-off at the Dennis Gregory Memorial Classic Saturday at Caldwell University with a 58-31 victory.

Alex Rodriguez scored 15 points for the Hillbillies (6-6), who took a 19-6 lead after one quarter and led throughout the contest. Rodriguez, a senior guard, was awarded the MVP trophy for the classic.

Riley Ying finished with eight points for Verona, which received points from 11 different players in the game.

Nick Russo led Cedar Grove (7-5) with 23 points. He sank seven of nine free throws. Verona defeated Cedar Grove by 15 points in the West Essex Tournament in December. That was also played at Caldwell University.

TAPinto.net

HS Boys Basketball: Foul Shooting Lifts Hasbrouck Heights over Wood-Ridge

WOOD-RIDGE, NJ – Hasbrouck Heights made 23 foul shots to lead the Aviators to a 58-43 win over Wood-Ridge Wednesday evening in a NJIC Meadowlands boys basketball game played at Wood-Ridge High School. Hasbrouck Heights improves to 11-3, while Wood-Ridge falls to 4-10. The Aviators hit nine three pointers in the game, and only four regular field goals in addition to their 25 foul shots.  Josh Rodriguez had 17 points to lead the Aviators, hitting three three-point baskets.  Ryan Lagrasta had 24 points to lead Wood-Ridge. The Aviators led 13-12 at the end of the first quarter, and 25-21 at the half.  They stretched their lead to 40-31 going into the fourth quarter. Donovan Auriemma went 8-for-8 from the foul line, all in the second half for the Aviators.  Evan Werner (nine points), Damon Rivera (eight points) and Joey Formisano (7 points) all chipped in offensively for the Aviators. Ryan George had 10 points for Wood-Ridge. Hasbrouck Heights 13 12 15 18 58 Wood-Ridge 12 9 10 12 43             Hasbrouck Heights 2PT 3PT FTM PTS   Evan Werner 0 3 0 9   Noah Robles 0 0 2 2   Anthony Peterson 1 1 2 7   Joey Formisano 2 0 3 7   Josh Rodriguez 1 3 6 17   Donovan Auriemma 0 0 8 8   Damon Rivera 0 2 2 8   Totals: 4 9 23 58               Wood-Ridge 2PT 3PT FTM PTS   Ryan Lagrasta 5 4 2 24   Ryan George 2 1 3 10   Owen Caprio 1 0 0 2   Jeremiah Arunga 0 0 0 0   Jaydin Punt 0 1 0 3   Daniel Cook 1 0 0 2   Klejdi Elezaj 1 0 0 2     10 6 5 43  
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Madison Girls Basketball Captains Are Leading The Charge To Victory This Season

Any team on their schedule that believed that, for whatever reason, the Madison High School girls basketball program was going to take their foot off the gas pedal after a championship 2021-2022 season were very much mistaken. The Dodgers who captured the NJSIAA North 2 Group 2 Sectional title last year are focused on being considerably successful this winter. Through January 18, Madison had an overall record of 10-2. Helping to lead the way on the court for the Dodgers are the senior captains, Erin Kleiven and Gwen Tuhy. “Gwen and Erin have different strengths but are true leaders by example and the...
MADISON, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS BOYS’ BASKETBALL: Hillsborough Beats the Buzzer and Phillipsburg 37-35

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - One day after winning in the same fashion, host Hillsborough returned the favor and made a driving layup at the final buzzer as the Raiders defeated the Phillipsburg High School boys basketball team, 37-35, in a Skyland Conference Raritan Division game on Tuesday night.   Darius McNair drove the lane and scored at the buzzer to give P’burg a 49-48 win over Watchung Hills on Monday afternoon.   The Raiders also defeated the Stateliners, who came into the game on a three-game winning streak after losing four-straight, 52-49, on Dec. 20. Phillipsburg led 20-18 at halftime and 29-27 after three quarters...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

Montville Girls Basketball Coach Derek Lynn Earns Career Victory No. 200 as Lady Mustangs Move to 9-2

MONTVILLE, NJ – The Montville girls basketball team started off their season by ripping off six straight wins, while playing strong defense and up-tempo offense. But they were tripped up during the first week in January when they fell in two very close contests to Chatham then Saddle River Day.   The Lady Mustangs (9-2) dusted themselves off and turned their sights on the next game, in which they went on the road to battle state ranked Bayonne on Jan. 9.  The Mustangs worked hard all game against the Fighting Bees and held a slight advantage in each of the four quarters to pull...
MONTVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: Verona Beats MKA, 45-22

MONTCLAIR, NJ -- Verona built a double-digit lead in the first half and went on to a 45-22 girls basketball victory over Montclair-Kimberley Academy on Tuesday. Emily Baumgard scored 15 points for Verona (9-3), which outscored MKA, 10-4, in the second quarter to open a 22-9 lead. Sabine Matta connected for 11 points and Cali Giacomazza chipped in with 10 points for the Hillbillies, who were 6-for-7 from the foul line. Monica Labib led MKA with 15 points.  
VERONA, NJ
TAPinto.net

Eastside Keeps Winning Streak as Lady Ghosts Defeat Kennedy 42-16

PATERSON, NJ - The 4-7 John F. Kennedy (JFK) Knights girls basketball team traveled across Paterson to take on the 10-3 Lady Ghosts at Eastside High School on Tuesday. Eastside got off to a strong start against the Knights outscoring their opponents12-4 in the first quarter, 8-0 in the second quarter and 16-3 in the third quarter. The Knights won the fourth quarter, as they outscored the Ghosts 9-6. Ultimately, Eastside defeated Kennedy by a final score of 42-16.  For Eastside, senior guard Symiaha Brown-Cobb had a great performance, putting up a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds, adding eight assists to her...
PATERSON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: Scotch Plains-Fanwood Chops Down Oak Knoll, 58-33, on Senior Night

SCOTCH PLAINS/FANWOOD, NJ -- Scotch Plains-Fanwood girls basketball celebrated both a 55-38 win over Oak Knoll and the career of senior captain Ali Murphy on Senior Night on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. "Last night was a lot of fun and provided a vintage game for Ali," SPF girls basketball coach Ryan McKenna told TAPinto. "She finished with other defenders on her and was able to make multiple 3 point plays as a result. She also continued to rebound the ball well and prevent second opportunities for the other team." Murphy, who will continue her academic and athletic career at Wesleyan University, hit for...
FANWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS BOWLING: Phillipsburg Lady Liners Strike Twice as Repeating Hunterdon-Warren-Sussex Champions

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - Senior Allie Rumfield became just the second Phillipsburg High School bowler, male or female, to ever register a 700 series by rolling a 724 to lead the Stateliner girls to its second straight Hunterdon-Warren-Sussex tournament title on Wednesday afternoon at Oakwood Lanes.   Rumfield rolled games of 226, 267 and 236 for the best series of the day among both boys and girls as the ‘Liners finished with a score of 2646. Shawn Lattner became the first Phillipsburg bowler to roll a 700 series last season with a 779.   “Allie bowled simply amazing today,” said Phillipsburg’s Jason Kish, the only...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

Wrestling: Union Victorious Over Hoboken, 66-18

UNION, NJ -- The Union wrestling team pinned four opponents en route to a 66-18 victory over Hoboken on Wednesday. 106 Jaydon Robles (U) — Forfeit 113 Raul Moscoso Moreira (U) — Forfeit 120 Macain Romain (U) — Forfeit 126 Woodley Auciel (U) — Forfeit 132 Ariel Azeredo (U) — Forfeit 138 Gabriel Hargrove (U) — Pin 3:28 Noah Reyes (H) 144 Aidan Cross (U) — Pin 2:55 Tyler Shawlinsky (H) 150 Joshua Deleon (U) — Pin 0:49 Kristopher Atkins (H) 157 Kodi Pfeiffer (H) — Pin 1:14 Isaiah Caban (U) 165 Adams Jacques (U) — Forfeit 175 Daniel Collin (U) — Forfeit 190 Nicholas Gonzalez (U) — Pin 0:30 Benedetto Cecala (H) 215 Shane Berberna (H) — Pin 1:42 Mark Belfleur (U) 285 Jhonas Eckhardt (H) — Pin 4:13 Obreight Ingram (U)
HOBOKEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Bowling: Wood-Ridge Shuts Out Wallington

NORTH ARLINGTON. NJ – Coming in Tuesday’s match with Wood-Ridge, Wallington had little to fear.  Undefeated on the season, the Panthers were coming with an average nearly 60 pins per game higher than Wood-Ridge. But Wood-Ridge, who has been hot lately, continued their winning ways, sweeping the league-leading Panthers, handing them a convincing 7-0 defeat. Senior captain Andrew Medina led the way for the Blue Devils, rolling a 224 in game one as Wood-Ridge crushed Wallington, 739-605.  Dylan Matawa rolled a 202, while Nico Altamura rolled a 192 in the win.  Game two saw Wallington roll a 743 game, but Medina, who rolled...
WALLINGTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball – Rams Easily Defeat South River and Improve to 11-1

SOUTH RIVER, NJ – Roselle girls basketball made it three wins in a row after defeating South River 42-26 on Tuesday afternoon. Their recent wins over South River, Brearley and Rahway show the girls are dominating their competition. The Rams outscored their opponents by an average of 17 points per game over that 3 game stretch. A very tight 3-point loss to Linden is their only defeat of the season. Roselle defeated Brearley 56-31 to start their recent winning streak. Zoe Boston (19 PTS, 10 REB) and Briana Holt (14 PTS, 12 REB) both had double-doubles for the Rams. Aaliyah Littles...
ROSELLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Bowling: Bergen Tech Defeats Mahwah

HACKENSACK, NJ – Over the course of a bowling season you will see a lot of different things, some that happen regularly, some that happen only once every few years.  Today, one of those occurrences happened. Three members of the Bergen Tech girls team, specifically Samantha Seneres, McKenzie Flynn and Kayla McManus, bowled 166’s in the Knights first game against Mahwah, as part of Bergen Tech’s 7-0 sweep over Mahwah. Mackenzie Flynn was the high scorer for the girls team, rolling the high series (568) and high game (223) for the girls on the day. On the boys side, the Knights defeated the Rams, 5-2.  The Knights started off fast, but struggled during the last two games.  In game one, all four Knights bowlers scored over 200, with Hunter Louie rolling a 243 to be team hight.  Theo Zamora rolled a 234, Joel Mason a 223 and Timothy Porfido a 202, for a team 902 series. Game two saw Louie roll another 243 game, with Porfido rolling a 206.  Louie finished off his day with a 222 game, for a 708 series for the Knights. Bergen Tech 5, Mahwah 2       Theo Zamora 234 158   392 Luke Rudolph     141 141 Hunter Louie 243 243 222 708 Timothy Porfido 202 206 190 598 Joel Mason 223 161 139 523 Totals 902 768 692 2362           Bergen Tech 7, Mahwah 0       Jeamelle Tellado 135 171 170 476 Samantha Seneres 166 155 168 489 McKenzie Flynn 166 179 223 568 Kayla McManus 166 157 170 493   633 662 731 2026
HACKENSACK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Ridgewood High School Makes Quarterfinals of NJ State History Bee & Bowl Championships

RIDGEWOOD, NJ - Students from Ridgewood High School placed fifth in the NJ State History Bee and Bowl Championships on Saturday afternoon. The competition took place at RHS with over 200 students from more than 20 area schools competing for top marks and a bid to national and international competition. Both individual and team matchups took place following a tournament format developed by Ridgewood native David Madden who founded International Academic Competitions. The competition is broken down into three age divisions: Varsity, Junior Varsity and Middle School. Team competition is arranged in a series of head-to-head matches across five rounds. At the...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Ice Hockey: Millburn Beats Bayonne, 5-2

BAYONNE, NJ -- Millburn scored three unanswered goals in the third period to pull away for a 5-2 ice hockey victory over Bayonne Wednesday afternoon. Bayonne (1-8) had a 2-1 lead midway through the second period before the Millers tied it with a goal, and then scored three more times in the final period. Kurt Dimoski scored the only goal of the first period to give the Bees a 1-0 lead. After a Millburn goal tied it in the second period, Alex Fiermonte scored with an assist from Roberto Bernardo to give Bayonne a one-goal lead. Sydney Fogu of Bayonne made 63 saves.
MILLBURN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Chatham Girls Basketball Slide Reaches Five Straight with Home Loss to New Providence; Pioneers Led from Start to Finish

CHATHAM, NJ -- There is no explaining how the Chatham girls basketball team went from an 8-2 start to the season to where it is now, riding a five-game losing streak. Chatham coach Joe Gaba borrowed an Italian saying that he heard UConn women's coach Geno Auriemma use the other day - Perché é così - which translates to English as "Because it is." That was the message he tried to relate to his players after New Providence led from start to finish in a 51-32 decision that handed Chatham its seventh loss on Tuesday night at CHS. "The simple answer might be that there is no...
CHATHAM, NJ
TAPinto.net

Nacinovich Goal with 4:47 Left Caps 3-Goal Third Period for Chatham in 4-4 Ice Hockey Tie with Randolph; 3rd Straight 4-4 Tie

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ -- Chatham boys ice hockey followers who like to play the lottery might be inclined to include the numbers 4 and 44, along with the jersey numbers of Matt Nacinovich (19), Ryan Burke (3) and Nikita Konevych (22) for good luck. The odds are certainly high when it comes to winning the lottery, but there is no calculating the possibilities of Chatham playing to its third straight 4-4 tie, especially when it took three straight goals in the third period for the Cougars to pull even with nemesis Randolph on Wednesday night at Mennen Sports Arena. Sophomore forward Nacinovich's second goal of...
CHATHAM, NJ
TAPinto.net

Vinny's Pizza & Pasta Cranford Athletes of the Week: Kristen Fries & Dylan Jones

CRANFORD, NJ - Congratulation to this week's Vinny's Pizza and Pasta Cranford High Athletes of the Week: Kristen Fries and Dylan Jones.   Kristen is a junior on the varsity winter track team. She threw a personal best of 32' 3" in the shot put at the Group 2 State meet this past weekend. She, along with her teammate Tori Aslin, placed 2nd overall.  Dylan is a sophomore on the varsity wrestling team. He had a come-from-behind pin to win the match against West Morris this weekend to secure the number two seed at the State Sectional Tournament.     TAPinto Cranford's Athletes of the Week section is sponsored by Vinny's Pizza & Pasta. Vinny's is located at 28 Eastman Street in Cranford. To order online or check out their menu, click here!
CRANFORD, NJ
TAPinto.net

10 from Ridgewood High School Make North Jersey Win Ensemble/Symphonic Band

RIDGEWOOD, NJ - Excellence in the arts has always taken center stage at Ridgewood High School and this year 10 students were accepted to perform as members of the 2023 Region 1 North Jersey Wind Ensemble/Symphonic Band. The selected students underwent a challenging audition process that has been known to many as the most competitive region in the state. Selected students include: Youngho (Ryan) Cho - Flute Sumedha Solai - English Horn Elliott Yi - Clarinet Aaron Shefter - Clarinet Seojin Kim - Clarinet Markus Ryen - Trumpet Kai Koyama - Trumpet Justin Wang Danielle Haas - French Horn Ethan Hayes - Principal Euphonium The members will go through a series of rehearsals before their concert performance at Parsippany High School on Sunday, January 29 at 3 p.m. Read More Ridgewood Education News: Ridgewood High School Makes Quarterfinals of NJ State History Bee & Bowl Championships 17 Students from Ridgewood Make Lehigh University's Dean's List Meet Ridgewood Art Institute's Elena Taylor
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Special Needs Basketball Players Needed for Fun and Friendship

FLEMINGTON, NJ - Hunterdon County Special Olympics Basketball is growing and seeking players to join its Jaguars 2 and Jaguars 3 teams for the upcoming Special Olympics season. All special needs athletes, regardless of age, are encouraged to join. “We welcome and have had players on both teams that have a little knowledge of the game and some that know absolutely nothing about basketball when they first join us,” explained Coach Walt Wilson. “We have a full range of athletes with special needs. Autism, Down Syndrome, and many others. Some can dribble a basketball, shoot and know the basic rules. Some cannot dribble or shoot but still...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

