Boys Basketball: Verona Beats Cedar Grove, 58-31; Rodriguez Gets MVP

CALDWELL, NJ -- Although Cedar Grove has the better record, the Verona boys basketball team dominated their matchup in the Jimmy Jandoli Tip-off at the Dennis Gregory Memorial Classic Saturday at Caldwell University with a 58-31 victory.

Alex Rodriguez scored 15 points for the Hillbillies (6-6), who took a 19-6 lead after one quarter and led throughout the contest. Rodriguez, a senior guard, was awarded the MVP trophy for the classic.

Riley Ying finished with eight points for Verona, which received points from 11 different players in the game.

Nick Russo led Cedar Grove (7-5) with 23 points. He sank seven of nine free throws. Verona defeated Cedar Grove by 15 points in the West Essex Tournament in December. That was also played at Caldwell University.



