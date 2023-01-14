Boys Basketball: West Essex Outscores Payne Tech, 73-70

HACKENSACK, NJ – Over the course of a bowling season you will see a lot of different things, some that happen regularly, some that happen only once every few years. Today, one of those occurrences happened.
Three members of the Bergen Tech girls team, specifically Samantha Seneres, McKenzie Flynn and Kayla McManus, bowled 166’s in the Knights first game against Mahwah, as part of Bergen Tech’s 7-0 sweep over Mahwah.
Mackenzie Flynn was the high scorer for the girls team, rolling the high series (568) and high game (223) for the girls on the day.
On the boys side, the Knights defeated the Rams, 5-2. The Knights started off fast, but struggled during the last two games. In game one, all four Knights bowlers scored over 200, with Hunter Louie rolling a 243 to be team hight. Theo Zamora rolled a 234, Joel Mason a 223 and Timothy Porfido a 202, for a team 902 series.
Game two saw Louie roll another 243 game, with Porfido rolling a 206.
Louie finished off his day with a 222 game, for a 708 series for the Knights.
Bergen Tech 5, Mahwah 2
Theo Zamora
234
158
392
Luke Rudolph
141
141
Hunter Louie
243
243
222
708
Timothy Porfido
202
206
190
598
Joel Mason
223
161
139
523
Totals
902
768
692
2362
Bergen Tech 7, Mahwah 0
Jeamelle Tellado
135
171
170
476
Samantha Seneres
166
155
168
489
McKenzie Flynn
166
179
223
568
Kayla McManus
166
157
170
493
633
662
731
2026
