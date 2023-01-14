ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Caldwell, NJ

Boys Basketball: West Essex Outscores Payne Tech, 73-70

NEWARK, NJ -- The West Essex boys basketball team opened a 14-point lead after one quarter and held on for a 73-70 victory over Payne Tech on Saturday.

Ethan Saccone scored a season-high 25 points for the Knights (10-2), who led, 24-10, heading into the second quarter.

Joe Ganton finished with 17 points, Gianluca Vescuso scored 13 points and Corey Resnick had 12 points for West Essex, which has a seven-game winning streak.

TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Stunning Rally Leads to West Essex OT Win Over Belleville, 59-57

NORTH CALDWELL, NJ -- Belleville was on its was to an unlikely upset on Tuesday before the West Essex boys basketball team staged an even more unlikely comeback. West Essex trailed by 11 points with 2:10 left in the fourth quarter, came back to take a three-point lead before Belleville forced overtime with a game-tying 3-pointer, and then West Essex finally prevailed in overtime, 59-57. Belleville (5-9) led, 49-38, before West Essex went on a 16-2 run to take a 54-51 lead. The comeback featured a five-point play by Joe Ganton, who led the Knights in scoring with 31 points. Ethan Saccone sank...
BELLEVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Boys Basketball: Foul Shooting Lifts Hasbrouck Heights over Wood-Ridge

WOOD-RIDGE, NJ – Hasbrouck Heights made 23 foul shots to lead the Aviators to a 58-43 win over Wood-Ridge Wednesday evening in a NJIC Meadowlands boys basketball game played at Wood-Ridge High School. Hasbrouck Heights improves to 11-3, while Wood-Ridge falls to 4-10. The Aviators hit nine three pointers in the game, and only four regular field goals in addition to their 25 foul shots.  Josh Rodriguez had 17 points to lead the Aviators, hitting three three-point baskets.  Ryan Lagrasta had 24 points to lead Wood-Ridge. The Aviators led 13-12 at the end of the first quarter, and 25-21 at the half.  They stretched their lead to 40-31 going into the fourth quarter. Donovan Auriemma went 8-for-8 from the foul line, all in the second half for the Aviators.  Evan Werner (nine points), Damon Rivera (eight points) and Joey Formisano (7 points) all chipped in offensively for the Aviators. Ryan George had 10 points for Wood-Ridge. Hasbrouck Heights 13 12 15 18 58 Wood-Ridge 12 9 10 12 43             Hasbrouck Heights 2PT 3PT FTM PTS   Evan Werner 0 3 0 9   Noah Robles 0 0 2 2   Anthony Peterson 1 1 2 7   Joey Formisano 2 0 3 7   Josh Rodriguez 1 3 6 17   Donovan Auriemma 0 0 8 8   Damon Rivera 0 2 2 8   Totals: 4 9 23 58               Wood-Ridge 2PT 3PT FTM PTS   Ryan Lagrasta 5 4 2 24   Ryan George 2 1 3 10   Owen Caprio 1 0 0 2   Jeremiah Arunga 0 0 0 0   Jaydin Punt 0 1 0 3   Daniel Cook 1 0 0 2   Klejdi Elezaj 1 0 0 2     10 6 5 43  
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Montville Girls Basketball Coach Derek Lynn Earns Career Victory No. 200 as Lady Mustangs Move to 9-2

MONTVILLE, NJ – The Montville girls basketball team started off their season by ripping off six straight wins, while playing strong defense and up-tempo offense. But they were tripped up during the first week in January when they fell in two very close contests to Chatham then Saddle River Day.   The Lady Mustangs (9-2) dusted themselves off and turned their sights on the next game, in which they went on the road to battle state ranked Bayonne on Jan. 9.  The Mustangs worked hard all game against the Fighting Bees and held a slight advantage in each of the four quarters to pull...
MONTVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Chargers Junior Varsity Girls Basketball Team Keeps Unbeaten Streak Alive

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - It was the annual Noppenberger/Visokay Challenge at East Brunswick High School on Tuesday and the Chargers girls basketball junior varsity team keeps rolling. Spotswood kept its unbeaten steak going with a 55-48 victory over East Brunswick High School's junior varsity team. The victory was the Chargers 10th in a row. Ella Calandruccio led the Chargers with a game-high 27 points. Calandruccio also had seven rebounds, four assists and four steals. Alex Nault added nine points with eight rebounds and five blocks. Tatum Jones and Danielle Salvesen both chipped in eight points. Salvesen also grabbed 11 rebounds. Spotswood will look to keep the steak going against Carteret High School's junior varsity team on Wednesday. Game time is at 4 p.m. 
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball Player Corey Rust is the Joe Eberle Weichert Realtors Pioneer Athlete of the Week

NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ -- If anybody on the New Providence boys basketball team was born to be a Pioneer, it is Corey Rust. Fifty years ago, Rust's grandfather Gordon played basketball for New Providence High School. Twenty-three years later, Gordon Rust's son, Casey, was on the basketball team. This winter, junior forward Corey Rust--Casey's kid--is the leading scorer for the Pioneers' 9-4 hoop team. There's a thread connecting the three generations of basketball-playing Rusts, too: Head coach Art Cattano, a 1973 New Providence High School graduate. "We believe Corey is the first third-generation player in our program," said Cattano, who is the dean...
NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Wrestling: Union Victorious Over Hoboken, 66-18

UNION, NJ -- The Union wrestling team pinned four opponents en route to a 66-18 victory over Hoboken on Wednesday. 106 Jaydon Robles (U) — Forfeit 113 Raul Moscoso Moreira (U) — Forfeit 120 Macain Romain (U) — Forfeit 126 Woodley Auciel (U) — Forfeit 132 Ariel Azeredo (U) — Forfeit 138 Gabriel Hargrove (U) — Pin 3:28 Noah Reyes (H) 144 Aidan Cross (U) — Pin 2:55 Tyler Shawlinsky (H) 150 Joshua Deleon (U) — Pin 0:49 Kristopher Atkins (H) 157 Kodi Pfeiffer (H) — Pin 1:14 Isaiah Caban (U) 165 Adams Jacques (U) — Forfeit 175 Daniel Collin (U) — Forfeit 190 Nicholas Gonzalez (U) — Pin 0:30 Benedetto Cecala (H) 215 Shane Berberna (H) — Pin 1:42 Mark Belfleur (U) 285 Jhonas Eckhardt (H) — Pin 4:13 Obreight Ingram (U)
HOBOKEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS BOYS’ BASKETBALL: Hillsborough Beats the Buzzer and Phillipsburg 37-35

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - One day after winning in the same fashion, host Hillsborough returned the favor and made a driving layup at the final buzzer as the Raiders defeated the Phillipsburg High School boys basketball team, 37-35, in a Skyland Conference Raritan Division game on Tuesday night.   Darius McNair drove the lane and scored at the buzzer to give P’burg a 49-48 win over Watchung Hills on Monday afternoon.   The Raiders also defeated the Stateliners, who came into the game on a three-game winning streak after losing four-straight, 52-49, on Dec. 20. Phillipsburg led 20-18 at halftime and 29-27 after three quarters...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

Chatham Girls Basketball Slide Reaches Five Straight with Home Loss to New Providence; Pioneers Led from Start to Finish

CHATHAM, NJ -- There is no explaining how the Chatham girls basketball team went from an 8-2 start to the season to where it is now, riding a five-game losing streak. Chatham coach Joe Gaba borrowed an Italian saying that he heard UConn women's coach Geno Auriemma use the other day - Perché é così - which translates to English as "Because it is." That was the message he tried to relate to his players after New Providence led from start to finish in a 51-32 decision that handed Chatham its seventh loss on Tuesday night at CHS. "The simple answer might be that there is no...
CHATHAM, NJ
TAPinto.net

Eastside Keeps Winning Streak as Lady Ghosts Defeat Kennedy 42-16

PATERSON, NJ - The 4-7 John F. Kennedy (JFK) Knights girls basketball team traveled across Paterson to take on the 10-3 Lady Ghosts at Eastside High School on Tuesday. Eastside got off to a strong start against the Knights outscoring their opponents12-4 in the first quarter, 8-0 in the second quarter and 16-3 in the third quarter. The Knights won the fourth quarter, as they outscored the Ghosts 9-6. Ultimately, Eastside defeated Kennedy by a final score of 42-16.  For Eastside, senior guard Symiaha Brown-Cobb had a great performance, putting up a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds, adding eight assists to her...
PATERSON, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Bowling: Bergen Tech Defeats Mahwah

HACKENSACK, NJ – Over the course of a bowling season you will see a lot of different things, some that happen regularly, some that happen only once every few years.  Today, one of those occurrences happened. Three members of the Bergen Tech girls team, specifically Samantha Seneres, McKenzie Flynn and Kayla McManus, bowled 166’s in the Knights first game against Mahwah, as part of Bergen Tech’s 7-0 sweep over Mahwah. Mackenzie Flynn was the high scorer for the girls team, rolling the high series (568) and high game (223) for the girls on the day. On the boys side, the Knights defeated the Rams, 5-2.  The Knights started off fast, but struggled during the last two games.  In game one, all four Knights bowlers scored over 200, with Hunter Louie rolling a 243 to be team hight.  Theo Zamora rolled a 234, Joel Mason a 223 and Timothy Porfido a 202, for a team 902 series. Game two saw Louie roll another 243 game, with Porfido rolling a 206.  Louie finished off his day with a 222 game, for a 708 series for the Knights. Bergen Tech 5, Mahwah 2       Theo Zamora 234 158   392 Luke Rudolph     141 141 Hunter Louie 243 243 222 708 Timothy Porfido 202 206 190 598 Joel Mason 223 161 139 523 Totals 902 768 692 2362           Bergen Tech 7, Mahwah 0       Jeamelle Tellado 135 171 170 476 Samantha Seneres 166 155 168 489 McKenzie Flynn 166 179 223 568 Kayla McManus 166 157 170 493   633 662 731 2026
HACKENSACK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Ice Hockey: Millburn Beats Bayonne, 5-2

BAYONNE, NJ -- Millburn scored three unanswered goals in the third period to pull away for a 5-2 ice hockey victory over Bayonne Wednesday afternoon. Bayonne (1-8) had a 2-1 lead midway through the second period before the Millers tied it with a goal, and then scored three more times in the final period. Kurt Dimoski scored the only goal of the first period to give the Bees a 1-0 lead. After a Millburn goal tied it in the second period, Alex Fiermonte scored with an assist from Roberto Bernardo to give Bayonne a one-goal lead. Sydney Fogu of Bayonne made 63 saves.
MILLBURN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: Scotch Plains-Fanwood Chops Down Oak Knoll, 58-33, on Senior Night

SCOTCH PLAINS/FANWOOD, NJ -- Scotch Plains-Fanwood girls basketball celebrated both a 55-38 win over Oak Knoll and the career of senior captain Ali Murphy on Senior Night on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. "Last night was a lot of fun and provided a vintage game for Ali," SPF girls basketball coach Ryan McKenna told TAPinto. "She finished with other defenders on her and was able to make multiple 3 point plays as a result. She also continued to rebound the ball well and prevent second opportunities for the other team." Murphy, who will continue her academic and athletic career at Wesleyan University, hit for...
FANWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Wrestling: Butler Edges Hasbrouck Heights, 40-36

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ – Butler narrowly defeated Hasbrouck Heights, 40-36, in a NJIC wrestling match on Tuesday evening at Hasbrouck Heights High School.  The meet was close throughout, as Hasbrouck Heights started off with a forfeit win a 106 and 120, but dropping the fall to Butler at 113.  Butler then won five straight matches (132, 138, 144, 150, 157) before David Drezek snapped the streak with a 1-0 decision victory. Connor Scuilla (175) picked up a pinfall victory and Max Castro (190) picked up a 1-0 decision to put Hasbrouck Heights pulled back into the match.  Butler captured a pinfall victory...
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Lady Chargers Fall to Bears in 2023 Noppenberger/Visokay Challenge

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - The Spotswood High School girls varsity basketball team ended the first half of the 2022-23 season with a 56-41 loss in the annual Noppenberger/Visokay Challenge at East Brunswick High School on Tuesday. Spotswood was down by 11 at the halftime break. East Brunswick outscored the Chargers 25-21 in the final two quarters to win this year's challenge and stop the Chargers six game win streak. Lizzie Calandruccio led the Chargers' offense with a game-high 18 points. Jada Palacios, Allie Costantino and Violet Tharney all netted five points. Tharney also pulled down seven rebounds. Teagan Jones and Ava...
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Rahway High School Musicians Selected for Prestigious Central Jersey Honors Band

RAHWAY, NJ —Four Rahway High School (RHS) band members have just been selected to perform with the prestigious Central New Jersey Music Educators Association High School Honors Band. RHS band director Meagan Spatz said she nominated Alex Martino, Joskar Yanes, Kimberly Reyes, and Michael Nieves "based on their high level of performance, musical achievement, work ethic, and positive attitudes." Students selected represent schools from each of the six central New Jersey counties: Hunterdon, Monmouth, Mercer, Somerset, Middlesex, and Union. Following student nominations, a committee of representative band directors then makes the final decision, assessing its long list of nominated students in order to create an honors band with ideal instrumentation.  Juniors and seniors are given priority over younger students. Alex Martino and Kimberly Reyes are seniors. Joskar Yanes is a junior. Michael Nieves, who plays the tuba, is a sophomore.  The Honors Band concert will take place this Saturday, January 21, at 4 p.m. at Sayreville War Memorial High School, located at 820 Washington Rd. in Parlin.  Anyone wishing to attend the concert should email Meagan Spatz at mspatz@rahway.net for ticket information.  [Don’t miss any TAPinto Rahway news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox
RAHWAY, NJ
TAPinto.net

WOHS AB-Salute Boys Step Team Wins 1st Place at Youth Step Brooklyn Borough Stepping Championship

WEST ORANGE, NJ -- The award-winning West Orange High School Ab-Salute Boys Step Team kicked off the season with a first-place win at the Youth Step USA Brooklyn Borough Stepping Championship, held Jan. 14 at Boys and Girls High School, beating out seven New York contenders. Next up is the Regional Championship on Feb. 18 in Newark at George Washington Carver Elementary School. WOHS Fine Arts Director Dr. William Farley is the advisor for the Boys Step Team.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Premier Properties Welcomes RU Basketball Star

NEW BRUNSWICK - Premier Properties of New Brunswick has welcomed its newest resident – Paul Mulcahy. And, no, after all the full-throated cheering at the Jersey Mike's Arena on Sunday in a victory over Ohio State, we don't need to explain who that is. “Premier Properties was the perfect fit for me and my situation,” Mulcahy said. “The location is easy to get wherever I need to go – including the practice facility.” Premier Properties of New Brunswick specializes in new residential construction, providing Rutgers students and others with state-of-the-art safety, security and comfortable living within step of the campus. “Our buildings are strategically located within New Brunswick...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Vinny's Pizza & Pasta Cranford Athletes of the Week: Kristen Fries & Dylan Jones

CRANFORD, NJ - Congratulation to this week's Vinny's Pizza and Pasta Cranford High Athletes of the Week: Kristen Fries and Dylan Jones.   Kristen is a junior on the varsity winter track team. She threw a personal best of 32' 3" in the shot put at the Group 2 State meet this past weekend. She, along with her teammate Tori Aslin, placed 2nd overall.  Dylan is a sophomore on the varsity wrestling team. He had a come-from-behind pin to win the match against West Morris this weekend to secure the number two seed at the State Sectional Tournament.     TAPinto Cranford's Athletes of the Week section is sponsored by Vinny's Pizza & Pasta. Vinny's is located at 28 Eastman Street in Cranford. To order online or check out their menu, click here!
CRANFORD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Watchung Hills Board of Education Recognizes Murray Hill Chinese School

WARREN, NJ — Murray Hill Chinese School has been teaching traditional Mandarin and Chinese culture classes to children and adults now for 40 years, 25 of them at Watchung Hills Regional High School.  At Tuesday's meeting of the Watchung Hills Board of Education they were recognized by the board and staff. Board Vice President Michael Birnberg read the resolution. SEE HERE The school will be celebrating Chinese New Year at Watchung Hills at 1 pm on Saturday, Jan. 28. SEE HERE Chinese New Year 2023 is a Year of the Rabbit, more specifically, Water Rabbit, starting from January 22, 2023, and lasting until February 9, 2024.    
WARREN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Spotswood PBA Local 225 Taking the Plunge

SPOTSWOOD, NJ - Spotswood PBA Local 225 will be taking the plunge next month; the Polar Bear Plunge. Team Spotswood will be participating in the 2023 Polar Bear Plunge on Saturday, February 25. Plungers hit the beach at 12:45 p.m. and jump in at 1 p.m. All the proceeds from the event go to support Special Olympics New Jersey. Spotswood PBA Local 225 is asking residents to support their Polar Bear Plunge and help New Jersey's Special Olympic athletes as well. Donations can be made for Team Spotswood on their Polar Bear 2023 webpage. To date, the team has raised $270. 
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

