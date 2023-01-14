Boys Basketball: West Essex Outscores Payne Tech, 73-70

NEWARK, NJ -- The West Essex boys basketball team opened a 14-point lead after one quarter and held on for a 73-70 victory over Payne Tech on Saturday.

Ethan Saccone scored a season-high 25 points for the Knights (10-2), who led, 24-10, heading into the second quarter.

Joe Ganton finished with 17 points, Gianluca Vescuso scored 13 points and Corey Resnick had 12 points for West Essex, which has a seven-game winning streak.



