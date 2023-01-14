Read full article on original website
‘People need to understand this is our history’: Martin Luther King Jr.’s goddaughter joins Dane County’s MLK Day event
MADISON, Wis. — Hundreds at the Overture Center looked back on the man who paved the way for the civil rights movement 55 years ago, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., as they continue the work for equality that still lies ahead. The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Choir led...
WATCH: Martin Luther King, Jr.’s history with Madison
As the country marks Martin Luther King, Jr. day Monday, historian and author Stu Levitan joined News 3 Now Live at Four to recap the civil rights leader’s history with Madison, including his two stops in the city during the 1960s. You can watch the full segment above and...
Betty White Challenge raises money for Dane County Humane Society
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Humane Society on Tuesday celebrated what would have been actress Betty White’s 101st birthday by taking part in an animal welfare fundraising challenge. Last year, thousands of White’s fans continued her legacy of animal welfare by donating more than $12 million to...
Local wellness group focuses on de-stigmatizing mental health among Black men
FITCHBURG – Three times a week, a small community room in Fitchburg is silent; but speaks a language of power. Every Monday night, Thursday morning, and Saturday afternoon, members of the I Am Balanced Wellness group get together in a safe space to open up about the struggles they face as Black men. During the meetings, you can also find the men practicing meditation, mindfulness, yoga, and, hardest of all — vulnerability.
In the 608: Support local and try something new with 2023 Pub Pass
MADISON, Wis. – The 2023 Pub Pass is officially out for the new year. It’s a great way for you to support local. The Pub Pass is basically a passport. For $25, you get a free beer at 26 local bars and breweries. One of those on the...
Variety of genres, formats prove popular for local libraries in 2022
After several years of watching digital checkouts rise at Galena Public Library, director Jenna Diedrich was surprised to see that trend reverse last year. The library’s physical checkouts increased by 1,760 in 2022 as compared to 2021, while digital checkouts dropped by 1,110. This trend is not just in Galena. Dubuque and Platteville report higher levels of renting physical books and materials in 2022.
Highland Schools Closed Due To Threat of Violence
Highland Community Schools were closed on Monday due to a possible threat of violence. Highland Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Randy Refsland confirmed the reason for the closure. District officials made the decision to put the safety of students and staff first.Refsland said administrators were made aware of the threat Sunday evening. Both the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office and Highland police are investigating. Refsland said the possible threat was not from a student and not toward any students. Refsland anticipated classes will resume on Tuesday.
Closure At Highland Schools Due To On-Going Investigation
Highland Community Schools are closed today due to an ongoing investigation. According to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office, all schools in the Highland School District are closed today. No other information has been released as to the nature of the investigation or why the school is closed today.
One City Schools says they will receive no additional per-pupil funding for 9th, 10th grade students
MADISON, Wis. — One City Schools will not receive any further per-pupil funding for ninth and tenth-grade students for the 2022-23 school year, according to administrators. The school announced earlier this month that ninth and tenth grade classes would be ended due to staffing concerns. Administrators said 51 students affected by the closure will transfer to schools within the Madison Metropolitan School District.
Current and former Dane Co. Sheriffs stand in solidarity to push for jail project referendum
MADISON, Wis. — Dane Co. Sheriff Kalvin Barrett was joined by three of his predecessors Tuesday morning to call on the Dane County Board to approve a referendum to build a new Dane County Jail. “Come in and we’ll give you a tour and show you the cell that...
Madison Streets Division gives plowing update ahead of winter storm
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Streets Division gave an update Wednesday ahead of a winter storm. Officials said 32 crews will deploy when the storm arrives in Madison to plow and salt main routes as needed. The crews will stay on the roads throughout the storm. Additional workers will...
Winter Storm Watch Called Off
A winter storm watch for tonight for four area counties has been called off, though a winter weather advisory is in place for all the counties in the area. The National Weather Service on Tuesday was calling for a winter storm watch starting tonight for a large area that included Clayton County, Iowa, and Crawford, Grant and Iowa counties in Wisconsin. Those counties now no longer will be under a watch, as the predicted worst part of the coming storm has shifted northward. The National Weather Service is now predicting mixed precipitation.
Here’s how to request an absentee ballot to vote in this spring’s elections
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin’s spring elections are right around the corner, which means it’s time to request an absentee ballot if you’re planning to vote by mail. There are two elections this year, the Spring Primary on Feb. 21 and the Spring Election on April 4. You can request ballots for one of the individual elections, or all elections in the current calendar year.
Residents displaced following Beaver Dam house fire
BEAVER DAM, Wis. — A fire displaced the residents of a home in Beaver Dam Tuesday morning, the city’s fire department said. The fire broke out at the home in the 500 block of Stone Street around 8:40 a.m. When firefighters got to the scene, they found smoke coming from the roof and on the second floor as well as flames in a second-floor bedroom, the Beaver Dam Fire Department said in a Facebook post.
Deputies in Lafayette County Help With Arrest of Monroe Man
Deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to Monroe Street in Argyle to assist the Monroe Police Department with an arrest around 6:45pm Monday. 30 year old Patrick Allen of Monroe was arrested for Battery and Disorderly Conduct. Allen was taken to the Green County Jail and remains in custody.
Infant found unresponsive on Madison’s west side dies at hospital
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after they said an infant died after being found unresponsive on the city’s west side. Emergency crews were called to a home on Welton drive at around 9:50 p.m. on Friday. Paramedics performed life-saving measures on the child, who was taken to a local hospital.
Fire at Stoughton home causes $600K in damages
STOUGHTON, Wis. — Emergency crews responded to a fire at a home in Stoughton Tuesday night. Firefighters, police and paramedics were sent to the 1400 block of Kings Lynn Road just before 5:45 p.m. after a car fire was reported in a garage. Crews arriving on scene saw heavy flames coming from the garage and requested extra help. All residents and pets were evacuated from the house.
Highland Community Schools closed Monday due to ongoing investigation, Iowa Co. Sheriff’s Office says
HIGHLAND, Wis. — Highland Community Schools are closed on Monday due to an ongoing investigation, according to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office. The schools were originally scheduled to have regular classes today, but a post on the Highland Schools’ Facebook page said all schools will be closed Monday.
Madison police investigate break-in at east side warehouse
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police investigated Monday after a break-in was reported at an east side warehouse. Officers were called to the 3200 block of Progress Road at around 8:20 a.m. Police said two pieces of machinery were reported stolen. An investigation is ongoing. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000....
Bus and Vehicle Collide, No Injuries
Deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to Saint Peters Road in the Town of Seymour for an accident involving a vehicle and bus Tuesday just after 4pm. 26 year old Kyle Soderstrom of Mineral Point was traveling north on Prairie Road and failed to stop at a stop sign, causing his vehicle to hit the bus heading west on Saint Peters Road driven by 66 year old Roger Andrews of Belmont. The Darlington Fire Department and Lafayette County EMS assisted at the scene. Soderstrom’s vehicle had moderate damage and was towed from the scene. The 2015 bus owned by Belmont School District had minor damage and was driven from the scene. No injuries were reported. Soderstrom was cited for Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign.
