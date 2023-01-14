Man steals vehicle with woman sleeping inside, leads law enforcement on chase, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says

Read full article on original website
Deputies in Lafayette County Help With Arrest of Monroe Man
Deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to Monroe Street in Argyle to assist the Monroe Police Department with an arrest around 6:45pm Monday. 30 year old Patrick Allen of Monroe was arrested for Battery and Disorderly Conduct. Allen was taken to the Green County Jail and remains in custody.
Madison police investigate break-in at east side warehouse
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police investigated Monday after a break-in was reported at an east side warehouse. Officers were called to the 3200 block of Progress Road at around 8:20 a.m. Police said two pieces of machinery were reported stolen. An investigation is ongoing. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000....
Two television sets reported stolen from Madison apartment
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a woman returned home from a trip to find two of her television sets missing. Officers were called to the 4600 block of Atticus Way on Monday around 9:30 a.m. A woman reported that she left town for the weekend and when she returned she found her apartment had been entered.
Madison police say cocaine in coffee cup led to arrest
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a man on Friday after they said cocaine was found in a coffee cup inside his vehicle. Officers patrolling the city’s east side reportedly saw two occupied vehicles parked outside a restaurant in the 4800 block of East Washington Ave. for an extended period of time.
U.S. Marshals tapped to help Madison police in search for State Street shooting suspect
MADISON, Wis. — The United States Marshals Service is now helping Madison police with their search for a man suspected in a downtown Madison shooting, department officials said Tuesday. Officers with the Madison Police Department have been searching for 40-year-old Lamar Jefferson since Nov. 29 after he allegedly shot...
Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for Huber inmate who left medical appointment
JUNEAU, Wis. — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Huber inmate who they said walked away from a medical appointment. Officials said Jessica Shafer, 27, left for the appointment but never returned. A warrant was issued for her arrest. Shafer was last seen wearing blue...
Driver threatens group of teens with gun on Madison’s east side
MADISON, Wis. — A group of high school students told police that a driver threatened them with a gun Sunday night on Madison’s east side. The teens were in town for a sporting event and were at a fast food restaurant in the 1700 block of Thierer Road. The teens reported that a vehicle approached them at around 10:30 p.m. while at the restaurant.
Fall River teen accused of stabbing, running over girl in Beaver Dam pleads not guilty
BEAVER DAM, Wis — A Fall River teen accused of stabbing and running over a girl in Beaver Dam last year pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a number of charges he faces, online court records show. Dylan Lenz, 17, faces felony charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, aggravated battery,...
Dodge Co. sheriff says county is prepared to handle challenges of prosecutor vacancies
JUNEAU, Wis. — Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said Tuesday that the county is prepared to handle its current lack of state prosecutors. Dodge County was put in a tough position last week after District Attorney Kurt Klomberg put in his resignation. That move, combined with the retirement and departures of other attorneys, left the county with zero full-time state prosecutors.
Area around UW Biochemistry Labs all clear after suspicious package found
MADISON, Wis. — UW-Madison police asked the public to avoid the area around the UW Biochemistry Laboratories Tuesday morning. According to a WiscAlert sent at 8:38 a.m., a suspicious package was found outside the building at 433 Babcock Drive. UWPD officers assessed the scene. At 9:18 a.m., a second...
Contractor regularly used customers’ payments for non-business expenses, records show
MADISON, Wis. — A contractor with a history of scamming people out of thousands of dollars admitted to routinely using customers’ payments for non-business expenses, court records show. According to a criminal complaint filed in Columbia County court against 51-year-old Tyler Hansen, he and his wife Jennifer would...
Bus and Vehicle Collide, No Injuries
Deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to Saint Peters Road in the Town of Seymour for an accident involving a vehicle and bus Tuesday just after 4pm. 26 year old Kyle Soderstrom of Mineral Point was traveling north on Prairie Road and failed to stop at a stop sign, causing his vehicle to hit the bus heading west on Saint Peters Road driven by 66 year old Roger Andrews of Belmont. The Darlington Fire Department and Lafayette County EMS assisted at the scene. Soderstrom’s vehicle had moderate damage and was towed from the scene. The 2015 bus owned by Belmont School District had minor damage and was driven from the scene. No injuries were reported. Soderstrom was cited for Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign.
Highland Community Schools closed Monday due to ongoing investigation, Iowa Co. Sheriff’s Office says
HIGHLAND, Wis. — Highland Community Schools are closed on Monday due to an ongoing investigation, according to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office. The schools were originally scheduled to have regular classes today, but a post on the Highland Schools’ Facebook page said all schools will be closed Monday.
Person suffers life-threatening injuries in stabbing on Madison’s north side, police say
MADISON, Wis. — A person suffered life-threatening injuries in a stabbing on Madison’s north side Tuesday night, the city’s police department said. In an incident report, police said the stabbing happened around 5:20 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Sherman Avenue. First responders took the victim to a hospital for medical treatment.
For the Record: ‘A terrible public safety threat’: Dodge County loses all full-time prosecutors
FTR: ‘I can’t do the work of six attorneys’: Dodge County loses all state prosecutors. Starting this Wednesday, Dodge County no longer has either a district attorney nor any full-time state prosecutors in an office that typically houses six attorneys who handle the county’s criminal prosecutions and civil matters.
Traffic lights at University Ave., Branch Street remain out one week after crash
MIDDLETON, Wis. — The traffic lights at University Avenue and Branch Street in Middleton remain without full power after a crash last week. The lights went out last Tuesday after police said a 21-year-old man from New Glarus left the road and hit a traffic light control box, trees and a building. He was later arrested.
Fire at Stoughton home causes $600K in damages
STOUGHTON, Wis. — Emergency crews responded to a fire at a home in Stoughton Tuesday night. Firefighters, police and paramedics were sent to the 1400 block of Kings Lynn Road just before 5:45 p.m. after a car fire was reported in a garage. Crews arriving on scene saw heavy flames coming from the garage and requested extra help. All residents and pets were evacuated from the house.
Residents displaced following Beaver Dam house fire
BEAVER DAM, Wis. — A fire displaced the residents of a home in Beaver Dam Tuesday morning, the city’s fire department said. The fire broke out at the home in the 500 block of Stone Street around 8:40 a.m. When firefighters got to the scene, they found smoke coming from the roof and on the second floor as well as flames in a second-floor bedroom, the Beaver Dam Fire Department said in a Facebook post.
DNR issues fish consumption advisory for white bass from Yahara River chain
MADISON, Wis. — If you’re planning to eat any white bass that was caught in many of Dane County’s waterways, the DNR says you should limit it to one meal per month after a sample from Lake Kegonsa came back showing elevated levels of PFAS. The Wisconsin...
None injured, five displaced in fire at Sun Prairie apartment
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Sun Prairie emergency crews responded to a fire Monday that displaced five people in two units. Firefighters were sent to the 500 block of Schiller Street after a caller reported smelling smoke. The building was evacuated, and all people and pets were able to get...
