Former Madison alder appointed to fill vacancy ahead of spring election
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Common Council on Tuesday appointed Barbara Vedder to fill the council vacancy left by former Ald. Syed Abbas’ resignation late last year. Vedder will represent District 12, which encompasses parts of the city’s north and near east sides near the Dane County Regional Airport, until the spring election. She is a former alder and former supervisor on the Dane County Board.
WILL sues Madison Metropolitan School District over open records delays
MADISON, Wis. — A conservative law firm has filed suit against the Madison Metropolitan School District, alleging the district is not complying with state open records law. The lawsuit from the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, filed Tuesday in Dane County, accuses the district of failing to respond to a records request from last January, violating a state law that requires government entities to, “as soon as practicable and without delay, either fill the request or notify the requester of the authority’s determination to deny the request in whole or in part and the reasons therefor.”
Betty White Challenge raises money for Dane County Humane Society
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Humane Society on Tuesday celebrated what would have been actress Betty White’s 101st birthday by taking part in an animal welfare fundraising challenge. Last year, thousands of White’s fans continued her legacy of animal welfare by donating more than $12 million to...
Local wellness group focuses on de-stigmatizing mental health among Black men
FITCHBURG – Three times a week, a small community room in Fitchburg is silent; but speaks a language of power. Every Monday night, Thursday morning, and Saturday afternoon, members of the I Am Balanced Wellness group get together in a safe space to open up about the struggles they face as Black men. During the meetings, you can also find the men practicing meditation, mindfulness, yoga, and, hardest of all — vulnerability.
Here’s how to request an absentee ballot to vote in this spring’s elections
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin’s spring elections are right around the corner, which means it’s time to request an absentee ballot if you’re planning to vote by mail. There are two elections this year, the Spring Primary on Feb. 21 and the Spring Election on April 4. You can request ballots for one of the individual elections, or all elections in the current calendar year.
‘People need to understand this is our history’: Martin Luther King Jr.’s goddaughter joins Dane County’s MLK Day event
MADISON, Wis. — Hundreds at the Overture Center looked back on the man who paved the way for the civil rights movement 55 years ago, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., as they continue the work for equality that still lies ahead. The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Choir led...
Current and former Dane Co. Sheriffs stand in solidarity to push for jail project referendum
MADISON, Wis. — Dane Co. Sheriff Kalvin Barrett was joined by three of his predecessors Tuesday morning to call on the Dane County Board to approve a referendum to build a new Dane County Jail. “Come in and we’ll give you a tour and show you the cell that...
Dane Co. Humane Society gets helping hand with large donation
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Humane Society is getting a big helping hand from a local pet supply warehouse. Mounds Pet Food dropped off more than six pallets of donated goods to the humane society on Monday as part of the annual “Humane Holidays” drive, providing items the humane society listed as their most needed.
Beloit City Council announces choice for new city manager
BELOIT, Wis. — Beloit’s search for a new city manager came to an end Monday. Jerry Gabrielatos was selected for the position, the City Council announced. He will begin work no later than March 1. “The Beloit City Council truly appreciates the input and support from the community...
Driver threatens group of teens with gun on Madison’s east side
MADISON, Wis. — A group of high school students told police that a driver threatened them with a gun Sunday night on Madison’s east side. The teens were in town for a sporting event and were at a fast food restaurant in the 1700 block of Thierer Road. The teens reported that a vehicle approached them at around 10:30 p.m. while at the restaurant.
WATCH: Martin Luther King, Jr.’s history with Madison
As the country marks Martin Luther King, Jr. day Monday, historian and author Stu Levitan joined News 3 Now Live at Four to recap the civil rights leader’s history with Madison, including his two stops in the city during the 1960s. You can watch the full segment above and...
Contractor regularly used customers’ payments for non-business expenses, records show
MADISON, Wis. — A contractor with a history of scamming people out of thousands of dollars admitted to routinely using customers’ payments for non-business expenses, court records show. According to a criminal complaint filed in Columbia County court against 51-year-old Tyler Hansen, he and his wife Jennifer would...
For the Record: ‘A terrible public safety threat’: Dodge County loses all full-time prosecutors
FTR: ‘I can’t do the work of six attorneys’: Dodge County loses all state prosecutors. Starting this Wednesday, Dodge County no longer has either a district attorney nor any full-time state prosecutors in an office that typically houses six attorneys who handle the county’s criminal prosecutions and civil matters.
DNR issues fish consumption advisory for white bass from Yahara River chain
MADISON, Wis. — If you’re planning to eat any white bass that was caught in many of Dane County’s waterways, the DNR says you should limit it to one meal per month after a sample from Lake Kegonsa came back showing elevated levels of PFAS. The Wisconsin...
Separate Trials Approved for Murder and Gun Possession For Dubuque Defendant
A judge has ordered that a man accused of shooting and killing another man in Dubuque can have separate trials for his murder and gun possession charges. 31 year old Keywani Evans of Freeport, Ill., is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges, which stem from the fatal shooting of 20 year old Taiwon Jackson Jr. of Dubuque on June 4th. Evans’ attorneys filed a motion in October to sever the possession of a firearm charge from the other two charges, arguing Evans would not get a fair trial for the murder charge if a jury knew he was a convicted felon. Iowa District Court Judge Michael Shubatt recently granted the motion to sever.
Variety of genres, formats prove popular for local libraries in 2022
After several years of watching digital checkouts rise at Galena Public Library, director Jenna Diedrich was surprised to see that trend reverse last year. The library’s physical checkouts increased by 1,760 in 2022 as compared to 2021, while digital checkouts dropped by 1,110. This trend is not just in Galena. Dubuque and Platteville report higher levels of renting physical books and materials in 2022.
DNR asks for public comment on drinking water system improvements in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is seeking public comment as it looks to fund improvements to the public drinking water system in the Village of Cambridge. The DNR announced Tuesday that the village applied for the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program, which gives municipalities money...
One City Schools says they will receive no additional per-pupil funding for 9th, 10th grade students
MADISON, Wis. — One City Schools will not receive any further per-pupil funding for ninth and tenth-grade students for the 2022-23 school year, according to administrators. The school announced earlier this month that ninth and tenth grade classes would be ended due to staffing concerns. Administrators said 51 students affected by the closure will transfer to schools within the Madison Metropolitan School District.
Zoning change near Madison’s Bus Rapid Transit route has community split
MADISON, Wis. — A city-led zoning proposal up for review Tuesday night by the Madison Common Council is getting some mixed reviews. One camp thinks it’s a way to invest in the city’s future and another worries it will jeopardize its historic past. It’s called Transit Oriented...
Winter Storm Watch Called Off
A winter storm watch for tonight for four area counties has been called off, though a winter weather advisory is in place for all the counties in the area. The National Weather Service on Tuesday was calling for a winter storm watch starting tonight for a large area that included Clayton County, Iowa, and Crawford, Grant and Iowa counties in Wisconsin. Those counties now no longer will be under a watch, as the predicted worst part of the coming storm has shifted northward. The National Weather Service is now predicting mixed precipitation.
