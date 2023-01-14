ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Former Madison alder appointed to fill vacancy ahead of spring election

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Common Council on Tuesday appointed Barbara Vedder to fill the council vacancy left by former Ald. Syed Abbas’ resignation late last year. Vedder will represent District 12, which encompasses parts of the city’s north and near east sides near the Dane County Regional Airport, until the spring election. She is a former alder and former supervisor on the Dane County Board.
MADISON, WI
WILL sues Madison Metropolitan School District over open records delays

MADISON, Wis. — A conservative law firm has filed suit against the Madison Metropolitan School District, alleging the district is not complying with state open records law. The lawsuit from the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, filed Tuesday in Dane County, accuses the district of failing to respond to a records request from last January, violating a state law that requires government entities to, “as soon as practicable and without delay, either fill the request or notify the requester of the authority’s determination to deny the request in whole or in part and the reasons therefor.”
MADISON, WI
Betty White Challenge raises money for Dane County Humane Society

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Humane Society on Tuesday celebrated what would have been actress Betty White’s 101st birthday by taking part in an animal welfare fundraising challenge. Last year, thousands of White’s fans continued her legacy of animal welfare by donating more than $12 million to...
MADISON, WI
Local wellness group focuses on de-stigmatizing mental health among Black men

FITCHBURG – Three times a week, a small community room in Fitchburg is silent; but speaks a language of power. Every Monday night, Thursday morning, and Saturday afternoon, members of the I Am Balanced Wellness group get together in a safe space to open up about the struggles they face as Black men. During the meetings, you can also find the men practicing meditation, mindfulness, yoga, and, hardest of all — vulnerability.
FITCHBURG, WI
Here’s how to request an absentee ballot to vote in this spring’s elections

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin’s spring elections are right around the corner, which means it’s time to request an absentee ballot if you’re planning to vote by mail. There are two elections this year, the Spring Primary on Feb. 21 and the Spring Election on April 4. You can request ballots for one of the individual elections, or all elections in the current calendar year.
MADISON, WI
Dane Co. Humane Society gets helping hand with large donation

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Humane Society is getting a big helping hand from a local pet supply warehouse. Mounds Pet Food dropped off more than six pallets of donated goods to the humane society on Monday as part of the annual “Humane Holidays” drive, providing items the humane society listed as their most needed.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Beloit City Council announces choice for new city manager

BELOIT, Wis. — Beloit’s search for a new city manager came to an end Monday. Jerry Gabrielatos was selected for the position, the City Council announced. He will begin work no later than March 1. “The Beloit City Council truly appreciates the input and support from the community...
BELOIT, WI
Driver threatens group of teens with gun on Madison’s east side

MADISON, Wis. — A group of high school students told police that a driver threatened them with a gun Sunday night on Madison’s east side. The teens were in town for a sporting event and were at a fast food restaurant in the 1700 block of Thierer Road. The teens reported that a vehicle approached them at around 10:30 p.m. while at the restaurant.
MADISON, WI
WATCH: Martin Luther King, Jr.’s history with Madison

As the country marks Martin Luther King, Jr. day Monday, historian and author Stu Levitan joined News 3 Now Live at Four to recap the civil rights leader’s history with Madison, including his two stops in the city during the 1960s. You can watch the full segment above and...
MADISON, WI
Separate Trials Approved for Murder and Gun Possession For Dubuque Defendant

A judge has ordered that a man accused of shooting and killing another man in Dubuque can have separate trials for his murder and gun possession charges. 31 year old Keywani Evans of Freeport, Ill., is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges, which stem from the fatal shooting of 20 year old Taiwon Jackson Jr. of Dubuque on June 4th. Evans’ attorneys filed a motion in October to sever the possession of a firearm charge from the other two charges, arguing Evans would not get a fair trial for the murder charge if a jury knew he was a convicted felon. Iowa District Court Judge Michael Shubatt recently granted the motion to sever.
DUBUQUE, IA
Variety of genres, formats prove popular for local libraries in 2022

After several years of watching digital checkouts rise at Galena Public Library, director Jenna Diedrich was surprised to see that trend reverse last year. The library’s physical checkouts increased by 1,760 in 2022 as compared to 2021, while digital checkouts dropped by 1,110. This trend is not just in Galena. Dubuque and Platteville report higher levels of renting physical books and materials in 2022.
GALENA, IL
One City Schools says they will receive no additional per-pupil funding for 9th, 10th grade students

MADISON, Wis. — One City Schools will not receive any further per-pupil funding for ninth and tenth-grade students for the 2022-23 school year, according to administrators. The school announced earlier this month that ninth and tenth grade classes would be ended due to staffing concerns. Administrators said 51 students affected by the closure will transfer to schools within the Madison Metropolitan School District.
MADISON, WI
Winter Storm Watch Called Off

A winter storm watch for tonight for four area counties has been called off, though a winter weather advisory is in place for all the counties in the area. The National Weather Service on Tuesday was calling for a winter storm watch starting tonight for a large area that included Clayton County, Iowa, and Crawford, Grant and Iowa counties in Wisconsin. Those counties now no longer will be under a watch, as the predicted worst part of the coming storm has shifted northward. The National Weather Service is now predicting mixed precipitation.
CLAYTON COUNTY, IA

