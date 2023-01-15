ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BlackAmericaWeb

Storm Reid Goes Official With Deion Sanders’ Son Shedeur During Red Carpet Appearance

By Sharde Gillam
BlackAmericaWeb
BlackAmericaWeb
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K6UTB_0kFTEtfI00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lt6wE_0kFTEtfI00

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Storm Reid just made her relationship with Deion Sanders’ son, Shedeur, public when the adorable couple made a red carpet appearance together earlier this week.

The duo attended the premiere of Storm’s new film “Missing” together and were all smiles as they walked hand in hand and posed for photos together at the event.

For the premiere, the starlet was decked out in a feathery Balmain gown with a long train and deep v neckline. The beauty’s college football playing boyfriend matched her fly and donned a black Gucci suit.

The couple was spotted on Instagram serving looks in their fashionable ensembles. Check it out below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Fashion Bomb Daily (@fashionbombdaily)

Storm also shared her own photos from her big night on her Instagram page without a caption to let the photo set speak for itself. Check it out below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Storm Reid (@stormreid)

We just love this fashionable couple and their killer styles! Beauties, what do you think about Storm’s recent look?

DON’T MISS…

Storm Reid Explains How Having Stylists On-Set Who Don’t Understand Black Hair ‘Feels Dehumanizing’

The Glow-Up Is Real! 10 Times Storm Reid Killed The Fashion Game

Storm Reid’s 16 Foot Braid Stole The Show At The Suicide Squad Premiere

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

The Year Of The Sheer! Completely See-Through Dresses That Rocked The Red Carpet In 2022

Modesty was not on the sartorial agenda in 2022, as the red carpets were flooded with celebs wearing dresses that left very little to the imagination. Although flashing the flesh is not a new thing due to plunging fronts, non-existent hemlines and thigh-high (sometimes even waist-high) slits, the 2022 way to do it was by opting for sheer and totally see-through fabrics. And some celebs – we’re looking at you, Florence Pugh – were particularly fond of the trend on more than one occasion!
Page Six

Austin Butler kicks off Golden Globes weekend cuddling with Kaia Gerber

Austin Butler kicked off Golden Globes weekend romancing girlfriend Kaia Geber at an intimate dinner that W magazine hosted with Louis Vuitton. W editor-in-chief Sara Moonves and Vuitton designer Nicolas Ghesquiere hosted the party at a private residence in Beverly Hills. A spy told us that Butler and Gerber, “cuddled up in the corner,” as guests noshed on caviar, lobster and desserts. Butler is one of the stars featured on the magazine’s current Best Performances issue. Stars Cate Blanchett, Michelle Williams and Michelle Yeoh were also spotted at the party. Gerber apparently won’t be escorting Butler, who is nominated in the...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Vogue

At 21, Kaia Gerber Is Already One To Watch On The Red Carpet

While her contemporaries favour barely-there dresses on the red carpet, Kaia Gerber prefers to channel ’90s minimalism. Save for the occasional sparkling disco-ball moment – see her turn in Alexander McQueen at last year’s Met Gala – the new-age supermodel gravitates towards simple, innately flattering silhouettes that sing rather than shout.
People

Actor McKinley Belcher III Marries Blake Fox in a Intimate Black-Tie Wedding: 'It Means Everything'

Broadway's McKinley Belcher III married his longtime boyfriend in a stunning New Jersey wedding after celebrating four years together McKinley Belcher III has said "I do!" The Broadway actor, 38, tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Blake Fox in an intimate, black-tie affair in Hoboken, New Jersey, on Tuesday. The ceremony took place at the Antique Loft, a 4000 square foot rooftop in downtown Hoboken, the same day they celebrated their 4-year anniversary after connecting on Instagram in the latter part of 2018. "It means everything!" raved Belcher...
HOBOKEN, NJ
Footwear News

Ciara & Russell Wilson’s Daughter Sienna Soars in Adult High Heels for Grownup Makeover She Styled Herself From Mom’s Closet

Ciara posted an adorable picture of her and Russell Wilson’s daughter Sienna Wilson to Instagram yesterday. The post saw Sienna dressed up in an outfit she styled all by herself from her mother’s closet. The look included chic outerwear, a designer handbag and sleek heels. The caption on the image read, “To cute!! Si Si styled herself!! I love this. Now where she thinks she’s going.” Dressed to impress, the 5-year-old wore a purple polka dot tee that she styled underneath a gray knit sweater. Adding layers on layers, Sienna donned a sharp black leather jacket featuring edgy silver hardware. On bottom, Sienna...
Black Enterprise

Get It Steve! Steve Harvey Dances Into 66th Birthday With Wife Marjorie and Family

Can’t nobody dip and slide like a cat from Cleveland! — At least that’s how celebrated radio host and TV game show guru Steve Harvey would tell it on any given day. But on his birthday, which is actually January 17, Harvey who celebrated a wee bit early, put on his dancing shoes with his Queen Marjorie Harvey by his side and danced the night away in a private disco, complete with a DJ playing his favorite hits.
People

Janelle Monáe's Killer 'Glass Onion' Tour Style: See All The Photos

From sleek pantsuits to fiery gowns, bright dresses and bold accessories, Janelle Monáe has been bringing the drama while promoting the Netflix hit film. See all her fierce looks ahead of her receipt of the SeeHer Award at the Critics' Choice Awards Sunday night. Sep. 11, 2022. Janelle Monáe...
talentrecap.com

Heidi Klum Gets Criticized by Melissa Rivers for Her Red Carpet Look

Supermodel and America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum got criticized as Melissa Rivers shades at her Golden Globes 2023 red carpet look. Twitter users are currently split as to what to think of Klum’s red carpet mini dress, with some agreeing with Rivers. Rivers Said that Heidi Klum’s...
Page Six

Inside Mary J. Blige’s ‘intimate’ 52nd birthday party

It was a “family affair.” Mary J. Blige celebrated turning 52 with an “intimate” birthday dinner at Brooklyn Chop House Times Square’s new VIP space Wednesday, Page Six can exclusively reveal. We’re told the “Just Fine” singer dined with rapper Fat Joe, DJ SnS and the restaurant’s owner, Robert “Don Pooh” Cummins, at the brand-new private space 47 Below, which will serve as a club for members and VIPs. Insiders also tell us Blige was surprised with big cakes and huge sparklers while the “All the Way Up” rapper, 52, sang “Happy Birthday” to her with the help of the other attendees. Cummins...
hotnewhiphop.com

Mary J. Blige Rings In 52nd Birthday With Fat Joe, Usher, Joey Bada$$, Remy Ma & More

The Queen of Hip Hop-Soul went all out for her birthday and her famous friends made it extra special. It’s another trip around the sun for Mary J. Blige, and a few dozen of her closest friends gathered for a celebration. Over the years, the Queen of Hip Hop-Soul has shown her luxury birthday shindigs that host her fellow famous friends. This year was no different, and there were plenty of photos and videos of the festivities that made the world green with envy.
Footwear News

Heidi Klum Fiercely Struts on Icy Street in Neon Minidress & Towering Platform Boots With Brother-in-Law Bill Kaulitz

Heidi Klum fought off the cold alongside her brother-in-law Bill Kaulitz in a video posted to Klum’s Instagram yesterday. Both parties were dressed in cozy outerwear and chunky footwear, taking winter weather wear to the next level. Klum’s cold weather outfit consisted of a neon yellow ribbed minidress which she wore layered over black tights. Overtop it all, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel wore a lengthy fur coat that matched Kaulitz’s own. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) The model wore her shaggy blond tresses slicked back and up into a messy bun out of her...
Page Six

NeNe Leakes’ son Brentt shows off 100-pound weight loss after stroke

NeNe Leakes’ son shed 100 pounds after having a stroke in early October. Brentt Leakes, 23, showed off his weight loss in a series of photos, wearing a red velvet tracksuit and Celine sweatband. “Focus on you until The focus is you. #100poundsdown,” he captioned the carousel. The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum revealed in October that her son had not only suffered a stroke, but also heart failure. “Two weeks ago today Brentt had congested heart failure and a stroke,” NeNe explained on her Instagram Story. “He’s only 23 so he’s really young for something like that to happen to him.” NeNe said at...
Footwear News

Alicia Keys Styles Throwback Beyonce & Missy Elliott T-Shirt With Parachute Pants

Alicia Keys posed for a few outfit pictures and posted them to her Instagram yesterday. The slideshow of images saw Keys dressed in a concert tee and parachute pants, playing it cool. Dressed casually, the “Girl on Fire” songstress wore a white graphic throwback tee from her 2004 “Ladies First” tour with fellow performers Beyoncé and Missy Elliott scrawled on the front. The tour mentioned on the tee took place in the United States in over twenty cities. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) The tee was tucked into black parachute pants that were belted with...
BlackAmericaWeb

BlackAmericaWeb

8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A blend of news, entertainment and gossip for Black America.

 https://blackamericaweb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy