This Week in Canisius Athletics: Jan. 17-23

A Battle of the Bridge matchup for swimming and diving, a MAAC home game for women's basketball and road contests for hockey, indoor track and men's basketball account for the full slate of action This Week in Canisius Athletics. Hockey. Social Media: Twitter | Instagram. Jan. 20: at Bentley |...
