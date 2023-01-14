ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

lrtrojans.com

Little Rock Hosts Tennessee Tech For The First Time Thursday

GAME 20 - TENNESSEE TECH. Date/Time Thursday, January 19 - 7:30 p.m. Location Little Rock, Ark. Little Rock (5-14, 1-5 OVC) Tennessee Tech (8-11, 4-2 OVC) LITTLE ROCK - Little Rock returns to the Jack Stephens Center for the first-ever meeting with Tennessee Tech Thursday, January 19, tipping at 7:30 p.m. The game will stream live on ESPN+ with Dorian Craft and Patrick Newton on the call while Trojan Hall of Famer Ray Tucker handles the radio broadcast on 106.7 FM The Buz2, starting at approximately 7:15 p.m.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
talkbusiness.net

Arkansas State University announces plans for veterinary college

Arkansas State University intends to start a College of Veterinary Medicine (CVM) and now it plans to undergo the endeavor without the help of any outside entity. Once it’s completed, the A-State veterinary program would be the second in the state. Batesville-based Lyon College is in the process of...
JONESBORO, AR
Majic 93.3

Arkansas Woman Wins $1 Million Dollars in Arkansas Lottery Game

An Arkansas woman from Conway is now a millionaire thanks to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery "Play it Again" drawing. The woman who wants to remain anonymous thought it was a scam when she received a certified letter on Thursday, January 12, 2023, stating she had won $1 million dollars. The Faulkner County woman called the number on the letter and claimed her million-dollar prize from the ASL Claim Center in Little Rock. The claimant’s name was randomly selected from all the eligible entries players had submitted from non-winning instant scratch-off tickets.
ARKANSAS STATE
mysaline.com

Warm today, prepare for severe weather on Wednesday

Monday’s weather is warm for January, with a slight chance of rain. Watch the MLK Jr Parade article for updates, but hopefully it will still happen. Read below for info on severe weather forecast for Wednesday, and then scroll down for the 7-Day Forecast. Rain and thunderstorms will be...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Police: Suspect identified in North Little Rock homicide

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Christopher Dobbins of North Little Rock. Police have identified 25-year-old Brandon Jefferson as a suspect in connection to the homicide. Officers have obtained a warrant for capital murder and aggravated robbery. The North Little Rock Police Department...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
Kait 8

Restaurant scrambles to keep up with egg prices

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Weekly shoppers are not the only ones noticing the sudden increase in egg prices. Arkansas restaurant owners are also starting to crack under the pressure of high costs. Alisha Black, the owner of Rosie’s Pot & Kettle Café, told our content partners, KATV-TV in Little Rock,...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
aymag.com

David’s Burgers in West Little Rock is Relocating

David’s Burgers located at 101 S. Bowman Road in Little Rock is moving to a new location across the street, in front of JJ’s. According to David’s Burgers Creative Director Ryan Rooney, the new locations will provide a better parking and drive-thru experience for customers. An opening...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Jan. 8 - 14:. 1. 15-year-old arrested and being charged as an adult in Jacksonville. LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Jacksonville Police Department announced on Tuesday they took the 15-year-old...
JACKSONVILLE, AR
KATV

Manhunt still underway for LR man wanted for murder

Little Rock (KATV) — A manhunt is still underway for a Little Rock suspect who is wanted for Capital Murder. According to the US Marshall Service, 15-year-old Tyler Bland is still on the run after jumping out of a vehicle on the way to turn himself in. Bland has...
LITTLE ROCK, AR

