Opinion: The problems with implementing Critical Race Theory in schoolsEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Little Rock Education Association slams Governor Sanders' 'unjustified' executive order prohibiting CRTEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Little RockTed RiversLittle Rock, AR
Former teacher's assistant pleads guilty to child pornography charges in federal courtEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Arkansas shelters provide warmth and comfort to those in need this holiday seasonEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
lrtrojans.com
Little Rock Hosts Tennessee Tech For The First Time Thursday
GAME 20 - TENNESSEE TECH. Date/Time Thursday, January 19 - 7:30 p.m. Location Little Rock, Ark. Little Rock (5-14, 1-5 OVC) Tennessee Tech (8-11, 4-2 OVC) LITTLE ROCK - Little Rock returns to the Jack Stephens Center for the first-ever meeting with Tennessee Tech Thursday, January 19, tipping at 7:30 p.m. The game will stream live on ESPN+ with Dorian Craft and Patrick Newton on the call while Trojan Hall of Famer Ray Tucker handles the radio broadcast on 106.7 FM The Buz2, starting at approximately 7:15 p.m.
talkbusiness.net
Arkansas State University announces plans for veterinary college
Arkansas State University intends to start a College of Veterinary Medicine (CVM) and now it plans to undergo the endeavor without the help of any outside entity. Once it’s completed, the A-State veterinary program would be the second in the state. Batesville-based Lyon College is in the process of...
Remembering FOX 16 News Producer Chris Scott
It is an extremely tough day for everyone at FOX 16 News, and especially everyone connected to FOX 16 News at 9 as show producer Chris Scott passed away earlier Tuesday.
Arkansas Woman Wins $1 Million Dollars in Arkansas Lottery Game
An Arkansas woman from Conway is now a millionaire thanks to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery "Play it Again" drawing. The woman who wants to remain anonymous thought it was a scam when she received a certified letter on Thursday, January 12, 2023, stating she had won $1 million dollars. The Faulkner County woman called the number on the letter and claimed her million-dollar prize from the ASL Claim Center in Little Rock. The claimant’s name was randomly selected from all the eligible entries players had submitted from non-winning instant scratch-off tickets.
mysaline.com
Warm today, prepare for severe weather on Wednesday
Monday’s weather is warm for January, with a slight chance of rain. Watch the MLK Jr Parade article for updates, but hopefully it will still happen. Read below for info on severe weather forecast for Wednesday, and then scroll down for the 7-Day Forecast. Rain and thunderstorms will be...
KATV
Lane closures in Little Rock and North Little Rock due to Interstate 30 construction
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Transportation said that road work on I-30 will result in weekly lane closures. ARDOT said travel impacts will begin on Monday Jan. 16. The double lane closures will be limited from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. according to ARDOT. Daytime closure...
Family pleads for justice in 2018 killing of April Harris in North Little Rock
It’s been a long five years for the family of April Harris as they continue to search for answers after she was shot and killed with her baby in her arms in January of 2018.
Lanes on I-30 in Benton clears after Tuesday morning crash
A crash on Interstate 30 in Benton has blocked traffic going eastbound Tuesday morning.
Police: Suspect identified in North Little Rock homicide
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Christopher Dobbins of North Little Rock. Police have identified 25-year-old Brandon Jefferson as a suspect in connection to the homicide. Officers have obtained a warrant for capital murder and aggravated robbery. The North Little Rock Police Department...
Police conducting homicide investigation Monday evening in west Little Rock
Police in Little Rock are investigating a homicide that happened Monday evening after two were found dead.
Kait 8
Restaurant scrambles to keep up with egg prices
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Weekly shoppers are not the only ones noticing the sudden increase in egg prices. Arkansas restaurant owners are also starting to crack under the pressure of high costs. Alisha Black, the owner of Rosie’s Pot & Kettle Café, told our content partners, KATV-TV in Little Rock,...
Former Arkansas state lawmaker Henry Wilkins sentenced to federal prison for bribery
A former Arkansas state senator and state representative who had gone on to serve as a county judge was sentenced to federal prison Wednesday for his part in a bribery conspiracy.
aymag.com
David’s Burgers in West Little Rock is Relocating
David’s Burgers located at 101 S. Bowman Road in Little Rock is moving to a new location across the street, in front of JJ’s. According to David’s Burgers Creative Director Ryan Rooney, the new locations will provide a better parking and drive-thru experience for customers. An opening...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas announces its 2023 theater season
PINE BLUFF, Ark — The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ASC) is thrilled to announce its line-up for the 2023 theater season. With over 50 years of experience, ASC invites theatergoers far and wide to experience this diverse line-up of shows. With two dynamic, multi-use theaters at...
KATV
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Jan. 8 - 14:. 1. 15-year-old arrested and being charged as an adult in Jacksonville. LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Jacksonville Police Department announced on Tuesday they took the 15-year-old...
Legacy of Dr. King | How this Arkansas organization honors the life of MLK
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Many of us take Sunday as a day to relax ahead of the week, but for Diana Shelton, this Sunday was all hands on deck. "Normally I would definitely say no to working on Sunday, but we, definitely in preparation, we do not stop," Shelton said. "We are quite busy."
North Little Rock police identify victim in East Broadway deadly shooting
North Little Rock police have identified the man killed in a shooting on East Broadway Street Tuesday.
KATV
Manhunt still underway for LR man wanted for murder
Little Rock (KATV) — A manhunt is still underway for a Little Rock suspect who is wanted for Capital Murder. According to the US Marshall Service, 15-year-old Tyler Bland is still on the run after jumping out of a vehicle on the way to turn himself in. Bland has...
Police: Suspect dead in North Little Rock following 'domestic' incident
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One person is now dead and an officer is on leave after an incident in which a suspect was "barricading" inside of a North Little Rock home on Wednesday. According to reports, police responded to a "disturbance with a weapon" on Locust Street overnight.
Arkansas House committee forwards bill that would require taxpayer-bought flags to be made in America
A bill that would require any flags bought by Arkansas taxpayer money to be made in America passed a House committee on Wednesday. The bill's sponsor said he anticipates easy passage in both chambers when the time comes.
Comments / 0