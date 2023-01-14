ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conroe, TX

K-Fox 95.5

Tornado Watch Issued for East Texas, Intense Tornadoes Possible

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has issued a Tornado Watch effective until 4 p.m. for a large portion of Deep East Texas. The watch area includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Cherokee, Houston, Trinity, Polk, Tyler, Jasper, Newton, San Augustine, Sabine, Shelby, Panola, and Rusk Counties. Most of the Ark-La-Tex is also included in the Tornado Watch.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Police continue investigating ‘large disturbance’ inside Bryan business

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police tell KBTX they are continuing to investigate what’s being called a “large disturbance” that occurred Saturday night inside Urban Air Adventure Park on Briarcrest Drive. According to police, approximately 30 people were involved in the incident that was reported around 7:15...
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

SEALY MAN DROWNS AT LAKE SOMERVILLE

Washington County authorities are investigating a weekend drowning at Lake Somerville. According to Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak, a boater fell from his boat into the water near Overlook Marina around noon on Sunday. Hanak said the victim, identified as a 65-year-old male from Sealy, was treated by Washington County...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Casket found in ditch of Houston neighborhood

Lloyd Tucker Jr. made a strange discovery outside his home in northeast Houston Sunday morning while he was heading out to run some errands. He saw a casket sitting in a ditch at the intersection of Hillis St. and Parkette Drive near Tidwell Road. He says the casket wasn't there the previous night.
HOUSTON, TX
News Channel 25

Houston-area father wants teacher removed after fight with teen son: Report

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — A high school teacher in Texas is on administrative leave after fighting a 16-year-old student in a classroom. Cell phone video captured the scuffle between the teacher and a sophomore Wednesday at Humble High School. The school district issued a statement that criticized the teacher for...
HUMBLE, TX
12newsnow.com

Texas man pleads guilty to role in $1.6M romance scam plot

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Texas man has pleaded guilty to his role in a romance scam in which women from across the nation were cheated out of a total of about $1.6 million by someone often pretending to be a U.S. Army general. Fola Alabi, who is also known...
RICHMOND, TX
1130 AM: The Tiger

See Which 2 Texas Cities Have a Bed Bug Problem

Two of our favorite Texas cities apparently have a problem with bed bugs. A new report from Orkin lists the cities in the U.S. with the biggest problems with bed bugs. Chicago is again at the top of the list followed by New York and Philadelphia. That’s no change from a year ago. But Los Angeles moves up to #5 from #12 last year. Cleveland is #4.
TEXAS STATE
kwhi.com

WALLER ISD EMPLOYEE FIRED FOR INAPPROPRIATE RELATIONSHIP

Waller ISD announced that one of their employees has been fired after allegations surfaced about an “inappropriate relationship” with a student. The district received a tip through their anonymous reporting app, CrisisGo, back on January 5. The employee’s identity and position with Waller ISD were not released due...
WALLER, TX
abc17news.com

Former Texas trooper found guilty of assaulting 2 women

HOUSTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors say that a former Texas trooper has been found guilty of assaulting two women while he was on duty in the Houston area in 2020. Prosecutors said Friday that a jury found that 33-year-old Lee Ray Boykin Jr. deprived two separate victims of their right to bodily integrity while acting in his capacity as a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper by committing aggravated sexual abuse in one case and kidnapping in the other. U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani said in a news release that Boykin “used his authority to stalk and prey on his victims for his own sexual gratification.” Boykin faces up to life in federal prison when he’s sentenced in April.
HOUSTON, TX
wufe967.com

Texas teacher on leave after video shows him assaulting student in classroom

A Texas teacher is being investigated after a video surfaced appearing to show him assaulting a teenage student in a beating that sent the student to the emergency room. The incident, which took place on Wednesday, occurred inside a Humble High School classroom and shows the English teacher pushing the 10th-grade student into a wall in an exchange that the student’s parents called “very upsetting” and said started when the teacher thought their son was being too loud, FOX Houston reported.
HUMBLE, TX
cw39.com

APPLY NOW: Compassionate Use Program taking applications for low-THC cannabis dispensary licenses

HOUSTON (KIAH) The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Regulatory Services Division (RSD), is now accepting new applications for Compassionate Use Program (CUP) dispensing organization licenses. Applications for dispensing organization licenses may be submitted through the RSD Contact Us portal, using this application form (CUP-101).The application window will close at...
HOUSTON, TX

