Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brewery refuses to host an event for Kyle Rittenhouse attracting threatsAsh JurbergConroe, TX
Texas Man Accused of Kidnapping, Torturing, and Beating Woman He Met on Bumble After She Refused His AdvancesLarry LeaseSpring, TX
Woman dies after crashing during a chase with Montgomery County Sheriff Deputieshoustonstringer_comWillis, TX
13-Year-Old Autistic Teenager from Texas Gets to Meet Video Game Developer After Being 'Bullied & Beaten by Peers'Zack LoveHouston, TX
Related
Texas DPS: 22-year-old man killed after hitting deer in Grimes County
Ritvik Aayush Reddy Yeruva, 22, of Cypress, had been driving northbound on State Highway 90, officials said.
12newsnow.com
Plumber indicted for allegedly pulling gun on two people at Hamshire-Fannett High School
HAMSHIRE, Texas — A plumber accused of pulling a gun out on two people at Hamshire-Fannett High School was indicted by a Jefferson County Grand Jury on Wednesday. James Banks, 52, of Pearland was indicted for unlawfully carrying a weapon in prohibited places. On Friday, December 16, 2022, at...
21-year-old man charged in shooting of girlfriend found dead in north Houston home, HPD said
Police said the 23-year-old victim was found dead, with at least one gunshot wound, in a bedroom at her north Houston home.
Tornado Watch Issued for East Texas, Intense Tornadoes Possible
The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has issued a Tornado Watch effective until 4 p.m. for a large portion of Deep East Texas. The watch area includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Cherokee, Houston, Trinity, Polk, Tyler, Jasper, Newton, San Augustine, Sabine, Shelby, Panola, and Rusk Counties. Most of the Ark-La-Tex is also included in the Tornado Watch.
KBTX.com
Police continue investigating ‘large disturbance’ inside Bryan business
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police tell KBTX they are continuing to investigate what’s being called a “large disturbance” that occurred Saturday night inside Urban Air Adventure Park on Briarcrest Drive. According to police, approximately 30 people were involved in the incident that was reported around 7:15...
kwhi.com
SEALY MAN DROWNS AT LAKE SOMERVILLE
Washington County authorities are investigating a weekend drowning at Lake Somerville. According to Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak, a boater fell from his boat into the water near Overlook Marina around noon on Sunday. Hanak said the victim, identified as a 65-year-old male from Sealy, was treated by Washington County...
fox26houston.com
Casket found in ditch of Houston neighborhood
Lloyd Tucker Jr. made a strange discovery outside his home in northeast Houston Sunday morning while he was heading out to run some errands. He saw a casket sitting in a ditch at the intersection of Hillis St. and Parkette Drive near Tidwell Road. He says the casket wasn't there the previous night.
News Channel 25
Man arrested in murder of Houston-area teacher started dating her week before her killing: Report
EDITOR'S NOTE: The following article contains mentions of domestic abuse. Reader discretion is advised. An arrest has been made in the murder case of a Houston-area teacher who was found shot to death in her backyard, news outlets report. As first published by ABC13, the suspect, Charvas Thompson, 26, was...
Bryan Police seek public's help in identifying Nov. 22 break-in suspect
BRYAN, Texas — Bryan Police are seeking the public's help in identifying an individual who reportedly broke into a building in the 2800 block of North Texas Avenue around 1 a.m. on Nov. 22, 2022. In the photo, the individual can be seen wearing a black ski mask and...
News Channel 25
Houston-area father wants teacher removed after fight with teen son: Report
(CNN NEWSOURCE) — A high school teacher in Texas is on administrative leave after fighting a 16-year-old student in a classroom. Cell phone video captured the scuffle between the teacher and a sophomore Wednesday at Humble High School. The school district issued a statement that criticized the teacher for...
12newsnow.com
Texas man pleads guilty to role in $1.6M romance scam plot
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Texas man has pleaded guilty to his role in a romance scam in which women from across the nation were cheated out of a total of about $1.6 million by someone often pretending to be a U.S. Army general. Fola Alabi, who is also known...
'It's overkill': Activists believe taqueria customer who shot, killed robber should be charged
Police have decided not to charge the customer involved. Instead, it has been referred to a grand jury to decide if the shooting was justified.
See Which 2 Texas Cities Have a Bed Bug Problem
Two of our favorite Texas cities apparently have a problem with bed bugs. A new report from Orkin lists the cities in the U.S. with the biggest problems with bed bugs. Chicago is again at the top of the list followed by New York and Philadelphia. That’s no change from a year ago. But Los Angeles moves up to #5 from #12 last year. Cleveland is #4.
kwhi.com
WALLER ISD EMPLOYEE FIRED FOR INAPPROPRIATE RELATIONSHIP
Waller ISD announced that one of their employees has been fired after allegations surfaced about an “inappropriate relationship” with a student. The district received a tip through their anonymous reporting app, CrisisGo, back on January 5. The employee’s identity and position with Waller ISD were not released due...
Surveillance video shows husband the day his wife was found decapitated
WALLER COUNTY, Texas — Surveillance video shows a husband on the same day his wife was found decapitated in Waller County on Wednesday. The woman was identified as Anggy Diaz, 21. Her husband, Jared James Dicus, has been charged with her death, Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry confirmed. Dicus...
abc17news.com
Former Texas trooper found guilty of assaulting 2 women
HOUSTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors say that a former Texas trooper has been found guilty of assaulting two women while he was on duty in the Houston area in 2020. Prosecutors said Friday that a jury found that 33-year-old Lee Ray Boykin Jr. deprived two separate victims of their right to bodily integrity while acting in his capacity as a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper by committing aggravated sexual abuse in one case and kidnapping in the other. U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani said in a news release that Boykin “used his authority to stalk and prey on his victims for his own sexual gratification.” Boykin faces up to life in federal prison when he’s sentenced in April.
Dallas Observer
Texas Brewery Did Not Violate Kyle Rittenhouse's First Amendment Rights, Censorship Activist Says
In an unsurprising development in this post-2020 world, Kyle Rittenhouse has become a genuine celebrity. In fact, he’s become a very specific sort of celebrity who transcends reality television and gossip sites and often lands on the front pages of news outlets. The 20-year-old from Illinois gained infamy when...
fox26houston.com
Rent The Chicken offers Texas residents a chance to have their own eggs
HOUSTON - The cost of eggs is going up at grocery stores, and you may have entertained the idea of having your own in your backyard. Well, now might be your chance!. Rent The Chicken offers Texas residents the opportunity to raise their own chickens and farm their own eggs.
wufe967.com
Texas teacher on leave after video shows him assaulting student in classroom
A Texas teacher is being investigated after a video surfaced appearing to show him assaulting a teenage student in a beating that sent the student to the emergency room. The incident, which took place on Wednesday, occurred inside a Humble High School classroom and shows the English teacher pushing the 10th-grade student into a wall in an exchange that the student’s parents called “very upsetting” and said started when the teacher thought their son was being too loud, FOX Houston reported.
cw39.com
APPLY NOW: Compassionate Use Program taking applications for low-THC cannabis dispensary licenses
HOUSTON (KIAH) The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Regulatory Services Division (RSD), is now accepting new applications for Compassionate Use Program (CUP) dispensing organization licenses. Applications for dispensing organization licenses may be submitted through the RSD Contact Us portal, using this application form (CUP-101).The application window will close at...
Comments / 0