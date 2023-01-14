ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens bring NFL's longest active streak for multiple sacks in a game into Wild Card matchup vs. Bengals

By John Dillon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C49tf_0kFRTJw500

The Baltimore Ravens have earned their place in the AFC playoffs with their 10-7 regular season record and will face the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card round this weekend. Everything the team accomplished in 2022 was in spite of some adversity from injuries that they had faced since Week 1, especially pertaining to absences from star players such as quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Nonetheless, Baltimore has managed to bring the NFL’s longest streak of multi-sack games into the first round of the playoffs, and hopes are high that their fierce pass rush can help mitigate the threat posed by the Bengals’ prolific offense. The Ravens have seen contributions from outside linebackers Justin Houston, Tyus Bowser, David Ojabo and more, but have seen their sack production fall off ever since the bye week.

Despite the lack of recent production, Baltimore’s multi-sack streak has lasted for 13 weeks, and with some luck, the team could extend it with a strong showing this weekend. No less than 17 Ravens defenders have registered a sack this season, and with their season on the line Baltimore could look to add to that total in emphatic fashion against Cincinnati.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Meet The Notable Ex-Wife Of Troy Aikman

One Wild Card game remains in the NFL playoffs. Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Dallas Cowboys. The game will air at 8:15 p.m. E.T. on ESPN. Many in the NFL world were surprised that ESPN got this game, arguably the most intriguing of the Wild Card round. But ESPN likely has ...
DALLAS, TX
CBS Boston

Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss

BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
The Hustle Sports News

ESPN’s ‘Big Prediction’ for Vikings Offseason

<p>The Minnesota Vikings have decisions galore afoot after the team lost in the Wildcard Round of the postseason to the</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/general-news/for-vikings-offseason">ESPN&#8217;s &#8216;Big Prediction&#8217; for Vikings Offseason</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gamblingnews.com

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs Divisional Odds, Time, and Prediction

After beating the favored Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card round by just one point, the Jacksonville Jaguars are now praying for another miracle. If they beat the No. 1 Super Bowl favorites – the Kansas City Chiefs – this coming Saturday, they’re going to advance to the AFC Championship for the first time in the 21st century. So, can they pull it off?
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens players dropped interesting comments after playoff loss to Bengals

The playoff clash between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens was every bit as nasty as expected on Sunday night during Cincinnati’s 24-17 win. Bengals players didn’t have anything nice to say about Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters after the game, for starters. That after going into the game having accused the Ravens of cheap actions during the Week 18 meeting.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Vikings WR Adam Thielen’s wife Caitlin’s IG story hints at potential Minnesota exit

Well, that’s a sad way to end the regular season. The Minnesota Vikings’ 13-3 season came to an untimely end after choking away a 27-0 lead to the New York Giants in the Wild Card round. Despite stellar play from their offense, Minnesota failed to stop the two-headed monster that was Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones. Now, the future of the Vikings’ weapons are in jeopardy, especially after Adam Thielen’s wife Caitlin posted this on her IG story.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills vs. Bengals: Wednesday injury reports

OL Alex Cappa (ankle) CB Tre Flowers (hamstring) DE Joseph Ossai (shoulder) S Michael Thomas (hamstring) Notes: Per Bengals Wire, Cappa was using a shooter due to his injury while Williams no longer had his crutches. Buffalo Bills (13-3) Did not practice. N/A. Limited participation. CB Dane Jackson (knee) DT...
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs HC Andy Reid thinks Jaguars HC Doug Pederson is worthy of Coach of the Year honors

As the Kansas City Chiefs get prepared to face the Jacksonville Jaguars for the second time this season, Andy Reid’s vast coaching tree has again come to light. 25 years ago, when Doug Pederson first met Andy Reid, he’d thrown just eight passes in the NFL. Little did he know the influence that Reid was about to have over his career as both a player and a coach.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Latest 2-round mock draft has Joey Porter Jr. headed to the AFC South

It is officially the offseason in college football, and that also means we are one week closer to the 2023 NFL Draft. Penn State has a few notable prospects that could likely be selected in the first three rounds in the spring. One notable Nittany Lion that many have mocked in the first round is Joey Porter Jr[autotag][autotag]. To start off “Mock Draft Monday,” we take another look at a Nittany Lion featured in the first round. Many of our features have been from The Draft Network. However, this week, we head over to The Draft Wire for their latest two-round mock...
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Potential free agents DC Jim Schwartz could bring over from Titans

The Cleveland Browns took the first step in revitalizing their defense on Tuesday when they hired Jim Schwartz as their new coordinator. Schwartz brings with him an impressive track record as a defensive coach as well as some experience as a head coach. The next step will be to improve the roster and Schwartz may have his eye on some free agents from the Tennesee Titans where he was an assistant last season.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

205K+
Followers
257K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy