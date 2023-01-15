Read full article on original website
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile AwayToby HazlewoodLebanon, ME
On Friday's $1.35 billion Mega Millions drawing, one lucky ticket was purchased in Maine.Sherif SaadMaine State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Suspect accused in Times Square knife attack on NYEMalek SherifWells, ME
New Year's Eve machete attack on police officers near Union Square: suspect arrestedGodwinWells, ME
Who Won $1.35B Mega Millions Jackpot Bought in York County, Maine?
Excitement is high with mystery in the air as employees at the Maine Lottery that sold the Mega Millions ticket with an annuity jackpot of $1.35 billion wonder who bought it. The sole jackpot winning ticket with a cash value of $724.6 million was purchased at Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon. When it was purchased, where and by whom are still unknown.
Husband of missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe accused of dismembering body
Prosecutors in Massachusetts have laid out evidence against 47-year-old Brian Walshe, who is charged with murdering his wife, Ana Walshe, and dismembering her body. Nancy Chen has the latest.
CBS News
Snowstorm leads to crashes, interstate closures in Colorado
Denver's snowstorm is leading to a large number of crashes in the metro area. The snow in northeastern Colorado has also led to an Interstate 76 closure.
Police reveal what led to arrest of New Mexico man charged with orchestrating shootings at lawmakers' homes
New Mexico officials are revealing the break in the case that led to the arrest of Solomon Pena, a failed Republican candidate for New Mexico state House who is accused of orchestrating shootings which targeted several local Democratic lawmakers. Albuquerque police believe that Pena, who faces 15 criminal charges, including...
CBS News
Excessive speed listed as cause of crash that killed Georgia football player Devin Willock after team won national title
Georgia football player Devin Willock wasn't wearing a seat belt when he was ejected from the vehicle in a weekend crash that killed him and a recruiting staff member, police said. A police report released Tuesday listed excessive speed on a road with a 40 mph limit as one of...
Plane found at bottom of Lake Mead months after pilots "miraculously" survived emergency landing in water
A small plane that was forced to make an emergency landing three months ago has been found at the bottom of Lake Mead near Nevada's Boulder City, according to a newspaper. The two pilots on board managed to escape through the window as the plane was sinking and swim ashore.
13-year-old girl leads Nebraska troopers on 100-mph-car chase with 11-year-old boy in the passenger seat
A 13-year-old girl led state troopers on a high-speed car chase through central Nebraska on Monday night, at times topping 100 mph during a pursuit that lasted roughly 15 minutes, authorities said. The driver, a girl from Colorado, was eventually taken into protective custody along with the vehicle's only passenger,...
Art professor sues Minnesota university that fired her over complaints about Prophet Muhammad images
An adjunct professor is suing the Minnesota university that terminated her employment after a Muslim student objected to images of the Prophet Muhammad that she taught in a global art course. Meanwhile, the school admitted to a "misstep" and said it plans to hold public conversations about academic freedom. In...
Search warrant released in Idaho student killings
Several red-stained items were taken from the apartment of Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the murder of four University of Idaho students, according to newly-unsealed search warrant documents. Lilia Luciano has more.
CBS News
New video shows moments after deadly West Side Highway attack
New video shows the moments after the deadly attack along the West Side Highway back in 2017. It allegedly shows the suspect waving fake weapons at police, who ultimately take him down. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
