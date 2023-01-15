Read full article on original website
Shea Brams Named EISA Nordic Skier of the Week
Middlebury's Shea Brams has been named the Eastern Intercollegiate Ski Association (EISA) Nordic Skier of the Week. Brams was phenomenal in her debut at the Bates Carnival this past weekend. HIGHLIGHTS. Brams completed the 7.5K freestyle course on Friday in a time of 21:58.4, placing third in a field of...
Women’s Basketball Edges St. Lawrence 70-61
The Middlebury women's basketball team utilized a strong opening half and held off a fourth-quarter comeback bid for a 70-61 victory over host St. Lawrence. The visitors raced out to an early lead in the first quarter, grabbing a 10-3 advantage on a jumper by Augusta Dixon with 6:29 left.
Nawrocki Tabbed NESCAC Player of the Week
Middlebury women's hockey forward Britt Nawrocki has been tabbed NESCAC Player of the Week. The first year played a role in half of the Panther goals this week, as the team picked up two conference victories. The accolade is the first of Nawrocki's career. HIGHLIGHTS. Nawrocki scored the lone goal...
#11 Middlebury Upsets Undefeated #4 Keene State 86-82
The 11th-ranked Middlebury men's basketball team upset #4 Keene State in a back-and-forth battle between two nationally-ranked teams. A three-pointer from Noah Osher and two-consecutive blocks by Alex Sobel proved to be the difference, as the Panthers earned the 86-82 road win. With the victory, the visitors snapped the hosts 15-game unbeaten streak and handed the Owls their first loss of the season.
Field Work: Environmental Policy student Rachel Herring Studies Energy Sovereignty for Tribal Nations
As Rachel Herring completes her last semester of the International Environmental Policy program, she’s already thinking about how to increase indigenous voices in the policymaking process. A member of the Choctaw Nation, Herring grew up in Ojai, California. She says her graduate studies have highlighted a tension between the...
