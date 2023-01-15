PHILADELPHIA- Drexel returns to the Daskalakis Athletic Center on Thursday to face Hampton for the first time in program history. The Dragons are 10-8 overall and 4-2 in conference play. Tip-off on Thursday is at 7 p.m. The game against Hampton is sponsored by Barnes & Noble. The 2022-23 men's basketball season is presented by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Worker's Local 98.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO