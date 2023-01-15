ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KICK AM 1530

America’s Fastest Growing Chicken Wing Chain Coming to Missouri

This is big news if you love chicken wings. One of the fastest growing chains is reportedly coming to Missouri with as many as 10 locations with the first being in St. Louis. KSDK is reporting that Atomic Wings which is a very popular restaurant chain that started in New York will have a location open in St. Louis later in 2023. Their official website claims they have the best buffalo chicken and hot wings with a specialization in delivery.
MISSOURI STATE
urbanreviewstl.com

19th Annual Look at the State of St. Louis’ Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Pt 1: Tucker to Kingshighway

Civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated on Aril 4, 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee. In response cities began renaming streets in Black/Africian-American areas in his honor. St. Louis was a little slow at making this happen, it wasn’t until 1972 that Franklin & Easton Avenues became Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive from 3rd Street to the western city limits at the Wellston Loop commercial district. The Veterans Bridge over the river was also renamed in his honor. Only 5 years later a block of MLK Dr. was closed (8th to 9th) for the Cervantes Convention Center. Over the years the remaining blocks east of Tucker (12th) have been closed, privatized, or cut off from the larger grid.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

5 pop-ups Feast is following in 2023

Pop-ups were all the rage in St. Louis in 2022, and this trend is sure to continue this year. Here are five must-try pop-ups that we're keeping our eye on. There aren’t many places to get Laotian food in St. Louis, and 2 Laod is on a mission to change that. The pop-up, headed by Christina Manisisaket, offers a bevy of traditional Laotian dishes, including papaya salad, tom yum, laap, barbecue pork and more. With spice, umami, fermented funk and fresh produce, these dishes shouldn't be missed. If you’re new to Laotian food, Manisisaket has your back. “I learned over the past year that people don’t know how to eat Laotian food. So when you order food with me, I always come by the table,” she says. “Let me make your first bite for you. Let me layer the flavors.” The pop-up is currently on a winter hiatus and will pick back up in the spring. Follow it on Instagram @2_laodeats.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
timesnewspapers.com

Ms. Missouri Senior America Pageant Seeking Contestants

The Ms. Missouri Senior America Pageant is seeking contestants for its April 30 pageant. The pageant exemplifies the elegance of senior women over the age of 60. Contestants must be 60 years old by April 1, and will compete in four categories. Contestants must:. • Recite a 35-second personal philsophy of...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2now.com

Funeral for businessman Frank Bommarito happening today

Funeral for businessman Frank Bommarito happening …. The funeral is Tuesday, January 17, for the late businessman Frank Bommarito. Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments: The anti-social …. In theory, social media connects us. In reality, in many ways, it disconnects us. Renovation on Laclede’s Landing continues. A historic district...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Helping hand leads to laughs on FOX 2 traffic hit

ST. LOUIS – We had a funny moment on FOX 2 this morning. Our traffic anchor, Amelia Mugavero, was having a technical difficulty. Our news anchor, John Pertzborn, helped her out. He used a method known as the “Fonzie Touch” to help fix the map. This refers to the way one Happy Day’s character would turn on the jukebox.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KICK AM 1530

This Town Has Been Named The Friendliest in Missouri

If you're looking for one of the friendliest towns in Missouri we've found it. Just west of St. Louis, you'll find Dardenne Prairie, Missouri which was just named by Travelpulse, the friendliest town in Missouri. To be honest, I have not heard of Dardenne Prarie, but they were the town described I want to check out this town.
DARDENNE PRAIRIE, MO
FOX 2

Where’s the snow? It may be coming soon near St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Where’s the snow? The National Weather Service in St. Louis says that they have been getting that question a lot lately. The area is currently 4.3″ below normal. Don’t worry, we’re only halfway through winter and there is plenty of time for the white stuff to fall. The winter with some […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kdhx.org

A perfect performance by Goodman highlights 'Matinee'

St. Louis native John Goodman stars in and shines brightly in director Joe Dante’s 1993 “Matinee.” Set in 1962, the story offers a trip down memory lane: clothes, hairstyles, cars, old televisions, duck-and-cover drills, and, most of all, a strong strain of innocence for a very different, delightful environment. That’s not to say that the sunny situation lacks crises.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

St. Louis Public Radio workers to unionize

ST. LOUIS — Workers at St. Louis Public Radio, the local National Public Radio affiliate, have moved to unionize. Staff members on Thursday presented a "statement of interest" in joining what would be a local bargaining unit of the Communication Workers of America, signed by "an overwhelming majority" of the nonprofit media organization's staff, to St. Louis Public Radio CEO Tina Pamintuan and the University of Missouri-St. Louis. The move was announced Thursday in a press release from the St. Louis Public Radio Guild.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Dreamland welcomes homegrown talent from the St. Louis area’s LGBTQ and BIPOC communities

ST. LOUIS – Dreamland welcomes homegrown talent from the St. Louis area’s LGBTQ and BIPOC communities. The SHADES Project stands for Supporting the Health, Arts, Diversity, Education, and Safe Spaces of Queer and Trans people of color and the folk who love them. That group along with Queer Afro-Latin Dance (QAL) will celebrate ballroom culture at Handlebar in The Grove. The celebration is only for neighbors and allies 21 and older.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy