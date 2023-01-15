Read full article on original website
7 St. Louis Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
Police Arrest 3 Family Members After 11-Year-Old Gives Birth to Her Brother’s Baby in the BathtubMario DonevskiSaint Charles, MO
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itselfRoger MarshMissouri State
A proposal for issuing $500 monthly checks to St. Louis senior homeowners has been filed by North City aldermanAmarie M.Saint Louis, MO
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MissouriTravel MavenEureka, MO
Adam Wainwright swaps glove for guitar for charity concert
St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright is a two-time World Series champion and a three-time All-Star. On Monday night, he was the featured musical attraction at Boondocks Pub in Springfield, Illinois.
This Strange Looking Building Just Named the Ugliest in Missouri
Missouri has some great architecture from St. Louis Arch to Union Station in Kansas City, but there is one building that has a lot of us scratching our heads wondering what it was built for. The St. Louis Compton Hill Water Tower is a massive 179 feet tower in the...
In-N-Out Burger Is Going to Be Within Driving Distance of St. Louis
It's time to start dreaming of animal-style fries
America’s Fastest Growing Chicken Wing Chain Coming to Missouri
This is big news if you love chicken wings. One of the fastest growing chains is reportedly coming to Missouri with as many as 10 locations with the first being in St. Louis. KSDK is reporting that Atomic Wings which is a very popular restaurant chain that started in New York will have a location open in St. Louis later in 2023. Their official website claims they have the best buffalo chicken and hot wings with a specialization in delivery.
urbanreviewstl.com
19th Annual Look at the State of St. Louis’ Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Pt 1: Tucker to Kingshighway
Civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated on Aril 4, 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee. In response cities began renaming streets in Black/Africian-American areas in his honor. St. Louis was a little slow at making this happen, it wasn’t until 1972 that Franklin & Easton Avenues became Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive from 3rd Street to the western city limits at the Wellston Loop commercial district. The Veterans Bridge over the river was also renamed in his honor. Only 5 years later a block of MLK Dr. was closed (8th to 9th) for the Cervantes Convention Center. Over the years the remaining blocks east of Tucker (12th) have been closed, privatized, or cut off from the larger grid.
St. Louis Lottery office claims $50,000 prize from ‘Fruit Loot’ scratcher
ST. LOUIS – On January 5, the winner of a $50,000 scratch-off ticket bought in Charleston, Missouri, went to the St. Louis Regional Office to claim the prize. The winning Fruit Loot ticket was sold at the Three Points gas station on Highway 60. “Fruit Loot” is a $3...
nepm.org
Connecticut archaeologist to unearth mysteries buried at Cahokia, a midwestern Indigenous city
Buried deep in the Mississippi Valley is an Indigenous medieval city known as Cahokia. Today, the ancient civilization’s massive remains are a modern-day historical park located in Collinsville, Illinois. But in medieval times, the city was the largest in North America — making it a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a state historic site.
feastmagazine.com
5 pop-ups Feast is following in 2023
Pop-ups were all the rage in St. Louis in 2022, and this trend is sure to continue this year. Here are five must-try pop-ups that we're keeping our eye on. There aren’t many places to get Laotian food in St. Louis, and 2 Laod is on a mission to change that. The pop-up, headed by Christina Manisisaket, offers a bevy of traditional Laotian dishes, including papaya salad, tom yum, laap, barbecue pork and more. With spice, umami, fermented funk and fresh produce, these dishes shouldn't be missed. If you’re new to Laotian food, Manisisaket has your back. “I learned over the past year that people don’t know how to eat Laotian food. So when you order food with me, I always come by the table,” she says. “Let me make your first bite for you. Let me layer the flavors.” The pop-up is currently on a winter hiatus and will pick back up in the spring. Follow it on Instagram @2_laodeats.
Boeing launching internship program for University of Missouri- St. Louis engineering students
ST. LOUIS — Students in the joint engineering program at the University of Missouri-St. Louis and Washington University will soon have access to an internship program at The Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) in the St. Louis area as they complete their degrees. “This is a tremendous opportunity for students...
timesnewspapers.com
Ms. Missouri Senior America Pageant Seeking Contestants
The Ms. Missouri Senior America Pageant is seeking contestants for its April 30 pageant. The pageant exemplifies the elegance of senior women over the age of 60. Contestants must be 60 years old by April 1, and will compete in four categories. Contestants must:. • Recite a 35-second personal philsophy of...
FOX2now.com
Funeral for businessman Frank Bommarito happening today
Funeral for businessman Frank Bommarito happening …. The funeral is Tuesday, January 17, for the late businessman Frank Bommarito. Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments: The anti-social …. In theory, social media connects us. In reality, in many ways, it disconnects us. Renovation on Laclede’s Landing continues. A historic district...
Helping hand leads to laughs on FOX 2 traffic hit
ST. LOUIS – We had a funny moment on FOX 2 this morning. Our traffic anchor, Amelia Mugavero, was having a technical difficulty. Our news anchor, John Pertzborn, helped her out. He used a method known as the “Fonzie Touch” to help fix the map. This refers to the way one Happy Day’s character would turn on the jukebox.
stlpublicradio.org
Conflict and consensus lead to $100 million bond referendum for Edwardsville schools
Editor's note: This story was originally published in the Belleville News-Democrat. Edwardsville Community Unit School District 7 held a series of “engagement sessions” last fall to get input from residents on plans being considered to meet goals and solve problems. District officials got an earful. The sessions revealed...
This Town Has Been Named The Friendliest in Missouri
If you're looking for one of the friendliest towns in Missouri we've found it. Just west of St. Louis, you'll find Dardenne Prairie, Missouri which was just named by Travelpulse, the friendliest town in Missouri. To be honest, I have not heard of Dardenne Prarie, but they were the town described I want to check out this town.
Hundreds celebrate life of automotive icon Frank Bommarito
Hundreds of people gathered inside the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis on Tuesday to celebrate the life of local automotive icon Frank Bommarito.
Grocer lays off St. Louis support staff, to close 2 distribution centers
ST. LOUIS — Save A Lot, the St. Ann-based discount grocer, has laid off staff in its St. Louis support center and plans to close two distribution centers, moves it says support its long-term strategic plans. Save A Lot CEO Leon Bergmann said in a statement that the cuts...
Where’s the snow? It may be coming soon near St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Where’s the snow? The National Weather Service in St. Louis says that they have been getting that question a lot lately. The area is currently 4.3″ below normal. Don’t worry, we’re only halfway through winter and there is plenty of time for the white stuff to fall. The winter with some […]
kdhx.org
A perfect performance by Goodman highlights 'Matinee'
St. Louis native John Goodman stars in and shines brightly in director Joe Dante’s 1993 “Matinee.” Set in 1962, the story offers a trip down memory lane: clothes, hairstyles, cars, old televisions, duck-and-cover drills, and, most of all, a strong strain of innocence for a very different, delightful environment. That’s not to say that the sunny situation lacks crises.
St. Louis Public Radio workers to unionize
ST. LOUIS — Workers at St. Louis Public Radio, the local National Public Radio affiliate, have moved to unionize. Staff members on Thursday presented a "statement of interest" in joining what would be a local bargaining unit of the Communication Workers of America, signed by "an overwhelming majority" of the nonprofit media organization's staff, to St. Louis Public Radio CEO Tina Pamintuan and the University of Missouri-St. Louis. The move was announced Thursday in a press release from the St. Louis Public Radio Guild.
Dreamland welcomes homegrown talent from the St. Louis area’s LGBTQ and BIPOC communities
ST. LOUIS – Dreamland welcomes homegrown talent from the St. Louis area’s LGBTQ and BIPOC communities. The SHADES Project stands for Supporting the Health, Arts, Diversity, Education, and Safe Spaces of Queer and Trans people of color and the folk who love them. That group along with Queer Afro-Latin Dance (QAL) will celebrate ballroom culture at Handlebar in The Grove. The celebration is only for neighbors and allies 21 and older.
