ESPN+ (Telly Hughes: Play-by-Play / Kevin Lehman: Analyst) Panther Sports Radio Network (J.W. Cox: Play-by-Play) CEDAR FALLS, Iowa --- UNI looks to sweep the season series and pick up a ninth consecutive victory over Illinois State as the Redbirds visit the McLeod Center on Wednesday night in Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) action.

CEDAR FALLS, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO