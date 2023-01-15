Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
jerryratcliffe.com
Wahoo Preview: No. 10 Virginia vs. Virginia Tech
UVA (13-3, 5-2 ACC) went small to notch its last two victories over North Carolina and Florida State, as Tony Bennett went with Ben Vander Plas playing the majority of the minutes at the 5-spot to go with a four-guard look of Kihei Clark, Reece Beekman, Armaan Franklin and Isaac McKneely.
Tale of the Tape: Virginia Tech at No. 10 Virginia
The Virginia Cavaliers return home as they welcome their in-state rivals Virginia Tech to JPJ Arena in an ACC showdown. The game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. tipoff and it will be televised on ESPNU. Virginia comes into Wednesday’s game with a 13-3 record overall and a 5-2 record...
CBS Sports
How to watch Virginia vs. Virginia Tech: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Current Records: Virginia Tech 11-6; Virginia 13-3 The Virginia Tech Hokies and the #13 Virginia Cavaliers are set to square off in an ACC matchup at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 18 at John Paul Jones Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Cavaliers winning the first 54-52 at home and Virginia Tech taking the second 62-53.
jerryratcliffe.com
Cavaliers ranked No. 19 in D1Baseball preseason poll
The Virginia baseball team garnered a preseason ranking of No. 19 from D1Baseball.com. The Cavaliers are one of seven Atlantic Coast Conference teams in the website’s Top-25. Virginia is coming off back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances, including the program’s fifth College World Series berth in 2021. The Cavaliers won 39...
jerryratcliffe.com
Virginia had the perfect game plan to exploit FSU’s shortcomings
Tony Bennett said after the win over Carolina last week that his team can’t live and die with the 3-point shot, but the Cavaliers sure made a living off the triple on their trip to Tallahassee on Saturday. Virginia was 11 of 22 from beyond the arc against the...
dukebasketballreport.com
ACC Roundup - Only One Thing To Talk About Today
When Mike Krzyzewski got to Duke in 1980, replacing Bill Foster, the ACC was brutal. Brutal!. Dean Smith was near his zenith at UNC. Lefty Driesell was just a decade into his amazing run at Maryland. NC State had a young and vibrant Jim Valvano and Georgia Tech would hire Bobby Cremins a year later. Carl Tacy was having a good run at Wake Forest and Bill Foster (the other Bill Foster) was doing well at Clemson.
jerryratcliffe.com
Swimming & Diving: Bell captures ACC Women’s Diver of the Week honors
Senior Jennifer Bell earned ACC Women’s Diver of the Week honors after winning both events in No. 1 Virginia’s swimming and diving win over Virginia Tech on Saturday. Bell opened the meet with the second highest score in UVA history to win the 1-meter. The Pelham, N.Y. native, scored a 326.63 to rank just behind Sydney Dusel’s record of 335.00.
jerryratcliffe.com
Virginia picks up former Iowa State cornerback Kyle through portal
Virginia continued to shore up its secondary via the transfer portal on Monday when the Cavaliers gained a commitment from former Iowa State cornerback Tayvonn Kyle. The 5-foot-11, 189-pound corner spent the last five seasons with the Cyclones and was an honorable mention All-Big 12 in 2019 and 2020. After entering the portal on Dec. 20, he chose Virginia over Purdue and East Carolina.
jerryratcliffe.com
Women’s Golf: Three Hoos invited to Augusta National Women’s Amateur
Current Virginia women’s golfers Amanda Sambach and Jennifer Cleary will be joined by former Cavalier Beth Lillie at the 2023 Augusta National Women’s Amateur Championship. This year’s tournament takes place March 29 through April 1. All three players met the standard of being among the United States’ top-30 players in the final World Amateur Golf Rankings for 2022 to qualify for the field.
The Alumni Rebellion Spreads to JMU
By James A. Bacon and originally published on Bacon’s Rebellion. Published here by permission. A group of James Madison University alumni has organized a new group, the Madison Cabinet for Free Speech and Accountability, to promote “freedom of expression, intellectual diversity, and academic freedom on campus.” The JMU group marks the fourth university in Virginia […]
mediafeed.org
James Madison University will cost you this much
James Madison University is a four-year public research university in Harrisonburg, Virginia. U.S. News and World Report ranks the university as the third best college in the South. Here’s pertinent information about the school’s admission requirements, the JMU acceptance rate, tuition, financial aid, and more. Total Cost of...
Augusta Free Press
Sweet expansion possible at Hershey Chocolate of Virginia with $450,000 rail grant
Hershey Chocolate of Stuarts Draft is the recipient of a $450,000 grant through the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT)’s Rail Industrial Access Program. The grant will support construction of a new 4,750-foot rail spur, which will grow capacity for 145 new annual carloads and create 111...
New monuments must mean more than memorialization
Soon, statues of Barbara Johns and Henrietta Lacks – two Black, Virginia-born women who contributed to significant educational and scientific progress in America – will be erected, one in Roanoke and the other in the U.S. Capitol. These new figures emerge after the eviction of the Confederate warmongers memorialized in metal that used to tower […] The post New monuments must mean more than memorialization appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Sidecar Cocktail Lounge to open in Midlothian
Sidecar Cocktail Lounge is expected to open in February at 3730 Winterfield Road, Suite 200 in Winterfield Shopping Center.
cbs19news
Lots of buggies expected for Amish wedding in Buckingham
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People in Buckingham County will see a lot of Amish buggies on the road on Tuesday. According to the Toga Volunteer Fire Department, there is a wedding taking place on East James Anderson Highway at the new Amish Store. More than 500 people are...
WHSV
Virginia Scenic Railway rides success into expansion ideas
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Scenic Railway is up, running, and ready for a new season. Tickets sold out when Santa Claus came to town, but President Steve Powell already sees how much of a hit the VSR is since opening last summer. “We’ve sold over 80 percent of...
Albemarle School Board votes to rename Meriwether Lewis Elementary to divest itself from racist past
Albemarle County’s Meriwether Lewis Elementary School will be renamed Ivy Elementary School as of July 1, 2023. The elementary school is the eighth Albemarle County Public School to have its name changed since 2018. The board voted unanimously to change the name, despite students and community members voting against...
fredericksburg.today
WATCH: Spanberger speaks to the Fredericksburg NAACP
“We are now faced with the fact that tomorrow is today. We are confronted with the fierce urgency of now. In this unfolding conundrum of life and history, there “is” such a thing as being too late. This is no time for apathy or complacency. This is a time for vigorous and positive action.
Madison County School Board bans 21 books from high school library
Ignoring calls from the community to focus on achievement gaps, the Madison County School Board approved banning 21 books from the Madison County High School Library at its first meeting of the calendar year on January 12. Voting for the banning were newly-elected chair Nita Collier, newly-elected vice chair Christopher Wingate, and newly-elected board member Greg Martz. Board member Charlie Sheads Jr. was absent, and board member Karen Allen abstained. The books are: The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian by Sherman Alexie The Perks of Being a Wallflower by Stephen Chbosky Shatter Me series of 6 books by Tahereh Mafi (Defy Me, Ignite Me, Restore Me, Shatter Me,...
Comments / 0