Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Habit Burger Grill Set To Open Second Location in Oakland, CA This MonthLet's Eat LAOakland, CA
How much is being the descendant of Black Slaves in America Worth? At Least $5 million.Matthew C. Woodruff
In 2023, the world's oldest living person is a 115-year-old woman whose family emigrated to San Francisco in 1906Anita DurairajSan Francisco, CA
The Bay Area has seen amazing amounts of rainfall so far.Sherif SaadSanta Rosa, CA
Related
The Jewish Press
San Francisco Proposal: $5M in Reparations to Every Black Person
Finally, the infamous Confederate stronghold of San Francisco is going to atone for slavery. San Francisco’s reparations committee has proposed paying each Black longtime resident $5 million and granting total debt forgiveness due to the decades of “systematic repression” faced by the local Black community. The last...
sfstandard.com
Why San Jose Stayed Resilient as San Francisco Stumbled
In San Francisco, office vacancies are surging, rents are plummeting and the city’s downtown—once buzzing with energy and activity—can’t shake a general feeling of desolation. Its less glamorous neighbor to the south, San Jose, is facing many of the same existential challenges—or at least it should...
Vox
It looks like people are actually moving back to San Francisco (really)
Rani Molla is a senior correspondent at Vox and has been focusing her reporting on the future of work. She has covered business and technology for more than a decade — often in charts — including at Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal. Unsurprisingly, people are still moving...
sfstandard.com
Could SF’s Iconic Palm Trees Disappear?
It’s hard to imagine Dolores Street or the Embarcadero without palm trees. These towering, frond-topped columns—which somehow came to symbolize glamor, relaxation and the California lifestyle—are practically synonymous with the Golden State. And yet a recent report about the death of Los Angeles’ iconic palm population and...
texasbreaking.com
San Francisco’s reparations committee suggests giving each lifelong Black resident $5 million, completely forgiving their debts
Due to decades of “systematic repression” the local Black population experienced, San Francisco’s reparations committee has recommended rewarding each Black long-term resident $5 million and offering 100% debt forgiveness. Slave State. Since California was not technically a slave state, the San Francisco African American Reparations Advisory Committee,...
Bay Area home prices are dropping faster than anywhere else in the nation, RE/MAX report says
Home prices in the San Francisco Bay Area experienced the largest year-over-year decline in the United States.
sfstandard.com
This East Bay City Just Got Its First Chinese American Councilman
Jeff Wang has made history twice now in Union City. Six years after becoming the first Chinese American on his local school board, he took the oath of office that made him the East Bay city’s first Chinese American councilman. And though the seat is nonpartisan, his recent inauguration...
sfstandard.com
City Officials Say They’ll Allow Nonprofit Drug Sites Under Proposed Law
San Francisco Mayor London Breed and Supervisor Hillary Ronen introduced a law on Wednesday that would allow a nonprofit to open a facility where people can use drugs under medical supervision. If passed by the Board of Supervisors, the law would ostensibly allow a nonprofit to operate a drug-consumption site...
Here's what the average 2-bedroom apartment in SF goes for now: report
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The median rent for a 2-bedroom apartment in San Francisco is now $3,950 a month, according to a report from Zumper. The median rent for a studio is now at $2,195 the report states, while a 1-bedroom goes for $2,950 on average. Apartments in the Mission tended to go for below […]
48hills.org
Booms, busts, PG&E and the bloated police budget
I’ve lived through a lot of booms and a lot of busts in San Francisco, that being the state of the city, and I have always argued, counter to the mainstream narrative, that the busts can be better than the booms. Economic downturns mean higher unemployment, and lower tax...
sfstandard.com
Photos: California Sees Almost 600 Landslides in Under 3 Weeks
The Golden State has seen almost 600 landslides since Dec. 30, the California Geological Survey said Tuesday. With the state battered by heavy rains, high winds and snow, landslides have hit parts of the Bay Area, Central California and Southern California the hardest. Giant sinkholes have appeared in roads as...
lookout.co
New Bay Area maps show hidden flood risk from sea level rise and groundwater
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. Amid dramatic ocean swells and drenching atmospheric rivers, a new report lays bare a hidden aspect of sea level rise that has been exacerbating flooding in the San Francisco Bay Area. The report,...
californiaglobe.com
Gov. Gavin Newsom Opened a Reparations Can of Worms
Despite that California was never a slave state, the San Francisco reparations committee just announced a proposal to pay each multi-decade black resident of the City $5 million. But Wait! It doesn’t stop there. The reparations committee also proposed granting total debt forgiveness due to the decades of “systematic...
Washington Examiner
San Francisco plan to give $5 million to black residents in reparations slammed as 'racist'
A proposed reparations payment that would give longtime black residents of San Francisco $5 million is facing opposition, with several critics calling it "racist." The program , pitched by the San Francisco African American Reparations Advisory Committee, claims the $5 million payment would remedy any economic and opportunity losses that black San Francisco residents have endured over the years. It would also supplement the income of lower-income black households to reflect the Area Median Income every year for at least 250 years, according to the pitched program .
Critics slam San Francisco's proposed $5 million reparations: 'Outrageous,' 'unconstitutional,' 'unlawful'
Fox News contributor Leo Terrell and radio host Larry Elder react to a San Francisco reparations committee proposing $5 million for Black residents due to decades of 'systematic repression.'
sfstandard.com
‘Somebody Has To Help Us’: Bay Area Residents on the Hook for Thousands in Storm Damages
After more than two weeks of heavy storms, Bay Area residents are taking stock of damages to their homes and businesses and finding few places to turn for relief. High-end estimates top $1 billion in damages statewide as insurance claims roll in. On the border of Berkeley and Oakland, eight...
SF art gallery owner filmed spraying homeless woman with water arrested
An arrest warrant has been issued for Collier Gwin, the art gallery owner who was filmed hosing down a homeless woman last week, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced on Wednesday.
sfstandard.com
San Francisco May Be First City in the Nation To Ban Dog Shock Collars
San Francisco might become the first city in the nation to ban dog shock collars—but the news has divided the local dog community. Last fall, SF dog trainers and animal welfare advocates proposed a shock collar ban for the city of San Francisco, the first of its kind for a major metropolitan region. These e-collars use what is called “static correction” to address dogs’ negative behaviors, and are often referred as “shock collars” because they train dogs by zapping them with varying levels of electricity or vibrations.
sfstandard.com
Public Defender Identifies 1,300 San Franciscans Now Eligible to Have Their Criminal Records Cleared
The San Francisco Public Defender’s Office has identified 1,300 people who may be eligible to get their criminal records cleared under a brand-new California law. The new Fresh Start Act, which took effect on Jan. 1, could dramatically increase the number of San Franciscans who are able to leave their past criminal convictions behind in 2023.
Comments / 5