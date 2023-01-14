ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Jewish Press

SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Why San Jose Stayed Resilient as San Francisco Stumbled

In San Francisco, office vacancies are surging, rents are plummeting and the city’s downtown—once buzzing with energy and activity—can’t shake a general feeling of desolation. Its less glamorous neighbor to the south, San Jose, is facing many of the same existential challenges—or at least it should...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Could SF’s Iconic Palm Trees Disappear?

It’s hard to imagine Dolores Street or the Embarcadero without palm trees. These towering, frond-topped columns—which somehow came to symbolize glamor, relaxation and the California lifestyle—are practically synonymous with the Golden State. And yet a recent report about the death of Los Angeles’ iconic palm population and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
texasbreaking.com

SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

This East Bay City Just Got Its First Chinese American Councilman

Jeff Wang has made history twice now in Union City. Six years after becoming the first Chinese American on his local school board, he took the oath of office that made him the East Bay city’s first Chinese American councilman. And though the seat is nonpartisan, his recent inauguration...
UNION CITY, CA
48hills.org

Booms, busts, PG&E and the bloated police budget

I’ve lived through a lot of booms and a lot of busts in San Francisco, that being the state of the city, and I have always argued, counter to the mainstream narrative, that the busts can be better than the booms. Economic downturns mean higher unemployment, and lower tax...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Photos: California Sees Almost 600 Landslides in Under 3 Weeks

The Golden State has seen almost 600 landslides since Dec. 30, the California Geological Survey said Tuesday. With the state battered by heavy rains, high winds and snow, landslides have hit parts of the Bay Area, Central California and Southern California the hardest. Giant sinkholes have appeared in roads as...
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Washington Examiner

San Francisco plan to give $5 million to black residents in reparations slammed as 'racist'

A proposed reparations payment that would give longtime black residents of San Francisco $5 million is facing opposition, with several critics calling it "racist." The program , pitched by the San Francisco African American Reparations Advisory Committee, claims the $5 million payment would remedy any economic and opportunity losses that black San Francisco residents have endured over the years. It would also supplement the income of lower-income black households to reflect the Area Median Income every year for at least 250 years, according to the pitched program .
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

San Francisco May Be First City in the Nation To Ban Dog Shock Collars

San Francisco might become the first city in the nation to ban dog shock collars—but the news has divided the local dog community. Last fall, SF dog trainers and animal welfare advocates proposed a shock collar ban for the city of San Francisco, the first of its kind for a major metropolitan region. These e-collars use what is called “static correction” to address dogs’ negative behaviors, and are often referred as “shock collars” because they train dogs by zapping them with varying levels of electricity or vibrations.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

