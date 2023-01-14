A proposed reparations payment that would give longtime black residents of San Francisco $5 million is facing opposition, with several critics calling it "racist." The program , pitched by the San Francisco African American Reparations Advisory Committee, claims the $5 million payment would remedy any economic and opportunity losses that black San Francisco residents have endured over the years. It would also supplement the income of lower-income black households to reflect the Area Median Income every year for at least 250 years, according to the pitched program .

