MILAN — “The year of balance” is what Simone Rizzo expects in 2023 for Sunnei, the hip Italian brand he launched with Loris Messina almost a decade ago. Since Vanguards Group took a majority stake in the company in September 2020, the duo has been gradually scaling up the business. More from WWDPlan C RTW Fall 2023No. 21 Pre-Fall 2023Philipp Plein Pre-Fall 2023 “These past two years have been intense because we decided to stay involved in the decision-making part not only in terms of creativity but also in terms of management and overall strategy,” said Messina. “It’s been two years in...
Cup-to-Disc Ratio Associated with Optic Nerve, Brain Aging
In women without glaucoma, cup-to-disc ratio was linked to lower absolute brain volume, as well as lower regional volumes in the frontal and occipital lobes. Photo: Sarah B. Klein, OD. Click image to enlarge. In the clinical setting, a large cup-to-disc ratio is generally associated with glaucoma patients. In addition...
Eye Position Deviation, Stereoacuity Top Risk Factors in Anisometropic Amblyopia
Study suggests that stereoacuity can be a good prognostic indicator of treatment outcomes in patients with anisometropic amblyopia. Photo: Stereo Optical. Click image to enlarge. Authors of a recent observational study aimed to identify ocular and visual perceptive risk factors related to treatment results following refractive correction and patching in...
