MedicineNet.com
How Does Diabetes Affect the Retina?
Long-term and uncontrolled diabetes can damage the blood vessels of the retina, which is the light-sensitive tissue at the back of the eye, leading to a condition called diabetic retinopathy. Diabetic retinopathy is the most common eye disease in people with diabetes and a leading cause of blindness. What is...
Healthline
At What Age Does Macular Degeneration Usually Start?
People who develop macular degeneration often begin experiencing symptoms after 50 years old, but they can happen earlier or later depending on conditions and risk factors. Macular degeneration is an eye condition that mostly affects older adults. It causes blurring in the central area of vision and can eventually lead to blindness.
Medical News Today
What are the early signs of macular degeneration?
Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is an eye condition that affects central vision. Early symptoms include blurry vision, dark spots, and washed-out colors. However, many people have no symptoms of early AMD. There are two types of AMD: dry and wet. Dry is more common. In dry AMD, degenerative changes cause...
Video game studios included in Microsoft job cuts: report
Microsoft confirmed reports on Wednesday that the tech giant was cutting its workforce by 10,000 positions.
Medical News Today
Why a history of obesity may increase macular degeneration risk
Researchers investigated how obesity affects the risk for age-related macular degeneration (AMD) in mouse models. They found that a history of obesity increases AMD risk — even if mice have lost weight and are no longer obese. Further research is needed to see whether these findings translate over to...
Why Sunnei Is Tweaking Its Business Model
MILAN — “The year of balance” is what Simone Rizzo expects in 2023 for Sunnei, the hip Italian brand he launched with Loris Messina almost a decade ago. Since Vanguards Group took a majority stake in the company in September 2020, the duo has been gradually scaling up the business. More from WWDPlan C RTW Fall 2023No. 21 Pre-Fall 2023Philipp Plein Pre-Fall 2023 “These past two years have been intense because we decided to stay involved in the decision-making part not only in terms of creativity but also in terms of management and overall strategy,” said Messina. “It’s been two years in...
How 2 Eye Diseases Can Affect The Progress Of Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Many of us will experience some type of vision impairment as we age. Now researchers are learning about two conditions that contribute to it.
contagionlive.com
IntelliSep Becomes First Sepsis Diagnostic Tool to Receive FDA Clearance
Sepsis is the number 1 cause of death in hospitals. The FDA approval of IntelliSep, the first sepsis diagnostic tool, could change this. Today, Cytovale announced their early sepsis diagnostic test, IntelliSep, received US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance. Each year, approximately 30 million US adults present to...
reviewofoptometry.com
Cup-to-Disc Ratio Associated with Optic Nerve, Brain Aging
In women without glaucoma, cup-to-disc ratio was linked to lower absolute brain volume, as well as lower regional volumes in the frontal and occipital lobes. Photo: Sarah B. Klein, OD. Click image to enlarge. In the clinical setting, a large cup-to-disc ratio is generally associated with glaucoma patients. In addition...
reviewofoptometry.com
Eye Position Deviation, Stereoacuity Top Risk Factors in Anisometropic Amblyopia
Study suggests that stereoacuity can be a good prognostic indicator of treatment outcomes in patients with anisometropic amblyopia. Photo: Stereo Optical. Click image to enlarge. Authors of a recent observational study aimed to identify ocular and visual perceptive risk factors related to treatment results following refractive correction and patching in...
reviewofoptometry.com
Seeing Glaucoma Through OCT’s Eye
This versatile device has dozens of functions in eye care today. In the January 2023 issue of Review of Optometry, our experts explore its capabilities in full. Check out the other articles featured in this OCT-themed issue:. Glaucoma is a progressive optic neuropathy characterized by the death of retinal ganglion...
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Parkinson’s Motor, Bowel Functions Improve With Electroacupuncture
A 12-week electroacupuncture (EA) regimen in Parkinson’s disease patients along with standard medications was well tolerated and led to improved motor function and some relief from constipation, a recent study showed. Patients also reported gains in quality of life compared with those only receiving standard of care medications. “Our...
ajmc.com
Intranasal Mometasone, Saline Effective as Nonsurgical Options for Sleep-Disordered Breathing in Children
No difference in treatment efficacy was observed between intranasal mometasone furoate and saline for the management of sleep-disordered breathing (SDB) symptoms in children, with findings indicating that almost one-half of children with SDB could be initially managed in the primary care setting. Resolution of significant sleep-disordered breathing (SDB) symptoms in...
neurologylive.com
Research Highlights Trends and Impacts of Comorbidities in NMOSD
Featuring a cohort of more than 500 patients with NMOSD, data showed that those with comorbidities exhibit multiple presentations and are more likely to relapse after immunotherapy. In order to understand an effect on treatment response and prognosis, recently published findings identified that patients with neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD)...
hcplive.com
Probability of Success Higher After Baerveldt Glaucoma Implant Than Trabeculectomy
The research suggests additional glaucoma surgery was required more frequently after trabeculectomy than after Baerveldt glaucoma implant surgery. Baerveldt glaucoma implant surgery had a higher success rate than trabeculectomy in patients with neovascular glaucoma, while the rates of posopterative complications were similar between both surgical procedures, according to new research.
