Pediatric Cataract Extraction Increases Risk of Strabismus Surgery
Strabismus is a potential complication of pediatric cataract extraction that causes difficulty achieving binocular vision. Photo: B. Navez/Wikicommons. Click image to enlarge. About 10% of patients who have pediatric cataract extraction will need strabismus surgery within five years, according to a paper recently published in Ophthalmology Science that examined a large cohort using claims data to evaluate associations and risk factors.
Over 25% of Elderly Americans Living with Visual Impairment
An alarming number of visual impairment cases arise from elderly patients failing to get proper corrective eyewear. Photo: Anthony Metcalfe/Unsplash. A new study published in JAMA Ophthalmology offers a sobering look at the extent of vision problems among Medicare beneficiaries, finding that 27.8% of those 71 years old or older experience some form of visual impairment (VI).
Eye Position Deviation, Stereoacuity Top Risk Factors in Anisometropic Amblyopia
Study suggests that stereoacuity can be a good prognostic indicator of treatment outcomes in patients with anisometropic amblyopia. Photo: Stereo Optical. Click image to enlarge. Authors of a recent observational study aimed to identify ocular and visual perceptive risk factors related to treatment results following refractive correction and patching in...
Older Women Tend to Have More Severe Dry Eye Signs
Follow-up research from the DREAM study documents higher prevalence of dry eye among women vs. men but failed to find a basis in estrogen activity. Photo: Luis Rojas, OD. Click image to enlarge. To better understand how dry eye disease (DED) signs and symptoms differ across decades of life with...
Cup-to-Disc Ratio Associated with Optic Nerve, Brain Aging
In women without glaucoma, cup-to-disc ratio was linked to lower absolute brain volume, as well as lower regional volumes in the frontal and occipital lobes. Photo: Sarah B. Klein, OD. Click image to enlarge. In the clinical setting, a large cup-to-disc ratio is generally associated with glaucoma patients. In addition...
