msn.com

Common signs & symptoms of Melanoma

A type of skin cancer which develops from the cells (melanocytes) that control pigment of the skin. If you or someone you know is exhibiting symptoms of a Melanoma, seek medical attention immediately. The symptoms include:. The earliest symptom is typically a change in an existing mole or a new...
MedicalXpress

Expert explains why reflux disease isn't 'just' heartburn

Gastroesophageal reflux disease is one of the most common digestive disorders in the world. It happens when acid comes up from the stomach into the esophagus: The stomach can resist acid but the esophagus is less acid-resistant. James East, M.D., a gastroenterologist at Mayo Clinic Healthcare in London, says reflux disease may be common, but there can be severe complications if it is ongoing and left untreated.
MedicineNet.com

What Are the Signs of Cancer in the Neck?

Some of the common signs of cancer in the neck include:. These symptoms could be signs of other less serious medical conditions. Consult your dentist or doctor to identify the exact cause of these symptoms. The signs could be specific depending on the location of the cancerous tumor. Symptoms of...
Healthline

Does Red Light Therapy Help Your Eyes for Macular Degeneration?

Macular degeneration is a progressive eye disease. Red light therapy might help slow the decline. Red light therapy is gaining popularity for a variety of uses, including cosmetic skin care and wound healing. New research indicates that it may be useful in treating macular degeneration, too. But more studies are needed to measure the full effect and safety of red light as an eye therapy.
petapixel.com

Photographer Captures Rare Birth Photo of Baby Still in Amniotic Sac

A photographer has captured remarkable photos of a rare 1-in-80,000 “en caul” birth when the baby is born still inside an intact amniotic sac. Warning: This article contains graphic photos of childbirth that some may find disturbing. Ludmila Gusman, a 44-year-old family and birth photographer based in Brazil,...
msn.com

Keratoconus: Signs & Symptoms

A condition where the cornea, a white ball shaped lens of the eye, bulges outwards into a cone shape. If you or someone you know is exhibiting symptoms of a Keratoconus, seek medical attention immediately. Symptoms first appear during puberty or the late teens and include:. Blurring of vision. Increased...
MedicalXpress

Vitamin D found to improve symptoms of toxic erythema during chemotherapy

High doses of vitamin D alleviated symptoms for patients with toxic erythema of chemotherapy (TEC) significantly faster than current treatments, according to a Northwestern Medicine study published in JAMA Dermatology. TEC is a common side effect of chemotherapy in which patients develop severe redness, blistering and swelling, often affecting the...
Healthline

Can a CT Scan Accurately Detect and Monitor Bladder Cancer?

Computed tomography (CT) scans are imaging tests that are very effective in detecting and monitoring bladder cancer. Bladder cancer is a type of urinary tract cancer. It affects the bladder’s lining or muscle because of cells that develop abnormally. Bladder cancer occurs more frequently in males. Symptoms can include:
Medical News Today

Melanoma: Newly-identified protein contributes to skin cancer spread

Researchers studied melanoma tumor cells to better understand how these cells are able to migrate through physically dense tissues and spread throughout the body. They discovered a nuclear membrane protein called LAP1 that enables melanoma cells to change the shape of their large and stiff nucleus, thus permitting the tumor cell to migrate through confined spaces.
hcplive.com

Q&A: HLA-B27 Influence on Patients with Peripheral Spondyloarthritis Phenotype

In this Q&A, Mireia Moreno, MD, discussed the findings of a study that evaluated the influence of HLA-B27 in the phenotypical expression of peripheral spondyloarthritis (pSpA), including psoriatic arthritis, which is the most well-defined pSpA. In patients with psoriatic arthritis (PsA) or peripheral spondyloarthritis (pSpA), the presence of HLA-B27 was...
reviewofoptometry.com

Older Women Tend to Have More Severe Dry Eye Signs

Follow-up research from the DREAM study documents higher prevalence of dry eye among women vs. men but failed to find a basis in estrogen activity. Photo: Luis Rojas, OD. Click image to enlarge. To better understand how dry eye disease (DED) signs and symptoms differ across decades of life with...
reviewofoptometry.com

Cup-to-Disc Ratio Associated with Optic Nerve, Brain Aging

In women without glaucoma, cup-to-disc ratio was linked to lower absolute brain volume, as well as lower regional volumes in the frontal and occipital lobes. Photo: Sarah B. Klein, OD. Click image to enlarge. In the clinical setting, a large cup-to-disc ratio is generally associated with glaucoma patients. In addition...
catingtonpost.com

5 Scientific Reasons Why Cats Make You Happy

Cat owners sometimes get a bad rap – especially if you’re above a certain age or own more than one cat. Though the term “crazy cat lady” is kicked around fairly often, owning a cat may make you anything but crazy. In fact, owning a cat could have a beneficial impact on your mental health.
MedicalXpress

Improved treatment technique for Fuchs' dystrophy shows promise

A newer technique for preparing corneal tissue for transplantation has been shown to be safe and effective, while providing a faster and smoother process than the traditional technique, according to researchers in the Department of Ophthalmology at University of Colorado School of Medicine. Cornea transplantation has long been an option...
COLORADO STATE

