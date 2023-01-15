Read full article on original website
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
A woman with yellow eyes and abdominal pain was diagnosed with terminal stomach cancer
Yellowing of the eyes and skin is a sign of advanced stomach cancer, according to the National Cancer Institute.
After her cut from a manicure wouldn't heal, woman learns she has rare nail cancer due to HPV
In November 2021, Grace Garcia visited a new nail salon for a manicure. The nail technician nicked her cuticle, and she bled a little. The cut never quite healed properly, and she later developed a wart. She learned that she had nail cancer caused by human papillomavirus (HPV), a rare phenomenon.
Common signs & symptoms of Melanoma
A type of skin cancer which develops from the cells (melanocytes) that control pigment of the skin. If you or someone you know is exhibiting symptoms of a Melanoma, seek medical attention immediately. The symptoms include:. The earliest symptom is typically a change in an existing mole or a new...
Expert explains why reflux disease isn't 'just' heartburn
Gastroesophageal reflux disease is one of the most common digestive disorders in the world. It happens when acid comes up from the stomach into the esophagus: The stomach can resist acid but the esophagus is less acid-resistant. James East, M.D., a gastroenterologist at Mayo Clinic Healthcare in London, says reflux disease may be common, but there can be severe complications if it is ongoing and left untreated.
What Are the Signs of Cancer in the Neck?
Some of the common signs of cancer in the neck include:. These symptoms could be signs of other less serious medical conditions. Consult your dentist or doctor to identify the exact cause of these symptoms. The signs could be specific depending on the location of the cancerous tumor. Symptoms of...
Does Red Light Therapy Help Your Eyes for Macular Degeneration?
Macular degeneration is a progressive eye disease. Red light therapy might help slow the decline. Red light therapy is gaining popularity for a variety of uses, including cosmetic skin care and wound healing. New research indicates that it may be useful in treating macular degeneration, too. But more studies are needed to measure the full effect and safety of red light as an eye therapy.
Photographer Captures Rare Birth Photo of Baby Still in Amniotic Sac
A photographer has captured remarkable photos of a rare 1-in-80,000 “en caul” birth when the baby is born still inside an intact amniotic sac. Warning: This article contains graphic photos of childbirth that some may find disturbing. Ludmila Gusman, a 44-year-old family and birth photographer based in Brazil,...
Keratoconus: Signs & Symptoms
A condition where the cornea, a white ball shaped lens of the eye, bulges outwards into a cone shape. If you or someone you know is exhibiting symptoms of a Keratoconus, seek medical attention immediately. Symptoms first appear during puberty or the late teens and include:. Blurring of vision. Increased...
How cancer cells move and metastasize is influenced by the fluids surrounding them
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Cell migration, or how cells move in the body, is essential to both normal body function and disease progression. Cell movement is what allows body parts to grow in the right place during early development, wounds to heal and tumors to become metastatic.
Photo of Stray Cat That Looks Like 'Museum Exhibit' Baffles Internet
The Wisconsin-based photographer told Newsweek that he texted his wife, "I have award-winning shots, no joke," after capturing the image at nighttime.
Vitamin D found to improve symptoms of toxic erythema during chemotherapy
High doses of vitamin D alleviated symptoms for patients with toxic erythema of chemotherapy (TEC) significantly faster than current treatments, according to a Northwestern Medicine study published in JAMA Dermatology. TEC is a common side effect of chemotherapy in which patients develop severe redness, blistering and swelling, often affecting the...
Can a CT Scan Accurately Detect and Monitor Bladder Cancer?
Computed tomography (CT) scans are imaging tests that are very effective in detecting and monitoring bladder cancer. Bladder cancer is a type of urinary tract cancer. It affects the bladder’s lining or muscle because of cells that develop abnormally. Bladder cancer occurs more frequently in males. Symptoms can include:
I was wrinkly in my 20s but totally reversed it in my 30s – a delicious diet change made all the difference
A YOUNG woman has claimed that she managed to get rid of her wrinkles by making a clever diet change and washing her face THREE times in one go. Isabelle Lux is 31-years-old but is used to people thinking she is “much much younger”. She divulged that she...
Melanoma: Newly-identified protein contributes to skin cancer spread
Researchers studied melanoma tumor cells to better understand how these cells are able to migrate through physically dense tissues and spread throughout the body. They discovered a nuclear membrane protein called LAP1 that enables melanoma cells to change the shape of their large and stiff nucleus, thus permitting the tumor cell to migrate through confined spaces.
Q&A: HLA-B27 Influence on Patients with Peripheral Spondyloarthritis Phenotype
In this Q&A, Mireia Moreno, MD, discussed the findings of a study that evaluated the influence of HLA-B27 in the phenotypical expression of peripheral spondyloarthritis (pSpA), including psoriatic arthritis, which is the most well-defined pSpA. In patients with psoriatic arthritis (PsA) or peripheral spondyloarthritis (pSpA), the presence of HLA-B27 was...
Older Women Tend to Have More Severe Dry Eye Signs
Follow-up research from the DREAM study documents higher prevalence of dry eye among women vs. men but failed to find a basis in estrogen activity. Photo: Luis Rojas, OD. Click image to enlarge. To better understand how dry eye disease (DED) signs and symptoms differ across decades of life with...
Cup-to-Disc Ratio Associated with Optic Nerve, Brain Aging
In women without glaucoma, cup-to-disc ratio was linked to lower absolute brain volume, as well as lower regional volumes in the frontal and occipital lobes. Photo: Sarah B. Klein, OD. Click image to enlarge. In the clinical setting, a large cup-to-disc ratio is generally associated with glaucoma patients. In addition...
5 Scientific Reasons Why Cats Make You Happy
Cat owners sometimes get a bad rap – especially if you’re above a certain age or own more than one cat. Though the term “crazy cat lady” is kicked around fairly often, owning a cat may make you anything but crazy. In fact, owning a cat could have a beneficial impact on your mental health.
Improved treatment technique for Fuchs' dystrophy shows promise
A newer technique for preparing corneal tissue for transplantation has been shown to be safe and effective, while providing a faster and smoother process than the traditional technique, according to researchers in the Department of Ophthalmology at University of Colorado School of Medicine. Cornea transplantation has long been an option...
