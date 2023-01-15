Read full article on original website
Pediatric Cataract Extraction Increases Risk of Strabismus Surgery
Strabismus is a potential complication of pediatric cataract extraction that causes difficulty achieving binocular vision. Photo: B. Navez/Wikicommons. Click image to enlarge. About 10% of patients who have pediatric cataract extraction will need strabismus surgery within five years, according to a paper recently published in Ophthalmology Science that examined a large cohort using claims data to evaluate associations and risk factors.
