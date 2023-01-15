Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Kansas City Employers That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
7 Kansas City Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Ball's Sun Fresh Market, A Beloved Grocery Store For Decades, Shuts Down UnexpectedlyTy D.Kansas City, MO
NFL Divisional Round Playoff ScheduleFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
I was surprised to learn this hamburger and fries joint was 37 years oldCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
Medical News Today
What does macular degeneration look like?
Age-related macular degeneration affects a person’s central vision. It can cause dark spots, distortion of shapes and lines, and blurred vision. Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) usually occurs due to aging and is fairly. . The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that, in 2019,. 12.6%. of Americans...
Healthline
Can Vitamins Help Slow Down Macular Degeneration?
Macular degeneration is a progressive eye condition that has no cure. In some cases, a specific combination of nutrients found in supplements called AREDS 2 can slow its progression. Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is an eye condition that damages the macula, the part of your eye that plays a role...
Medical News Today
What eye drops can treat macular degeneration?
Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is a condition that causes damage to a person’s center of vision. Although some people believe that eye drops may help manage the condition, limited research supports this. AMD is not curable, but a person could manage their condition and slow down the progression of...
CNET
What to Know About Pfizer's and Moderna's Bivalent COVID Boosters
Updated COVID boosters from Pfizer and Moderna are available to everyone 6 months and older. Some adults can get Novavax for a booster instead. As the virus mutates, boosters have become necessary to restore protection given by the original vaccines or past infections. What's next. Viruses like COVID-19 spread really...
Phys.org
Two previously unknown bacterial species identified from patients with inflammatory bowel disease
Investigators at University Medical Center Utrecht (the Netherlands) and Yale University (USA) have isolated and characterized two new bacterial species from patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). The previously unknown bacterial species, which were named Allobaculum mucilyticum and Allobaculum fili, were isolated from the intestinal microbiota from two different patients and are the first members of the Allobaculum genus found in humans.
How 2 Eye Diseases Can Affect The Progress Of Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Many of us will experience some type of vision impairment as we age. Now researchers are learning about two conditions that contribute to it.
Medical News Today
Why a history of obesity may increase macular degeneration risk
Researchers investigated how obesity affects the risk for age-related macular degeneration (AMD) in mouse models. They found that a history of obesity increases AMD risk — even if mice have lost weight and are no longer obese. Further research is needed to see whether these findings translate over to...
contagionlive.com
IntelliSep Becomes First Sepsis Diagnostic Tool to Receive FDA Clearance
Sepsis is the number 1 cause of death in hospitals. The FDA approval of IntelliSep, the first sepsis diagnostic tool, could change this. Today, Cytovale announced their early sepsis diagnostic test, IntelliSep, received US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance. Each year, approximately 30 million US adults present to...
reviewofoptometry.com
Face Mask Wear Has No Effect on Endophthalmitis Post-Injection
Prolonged use of a face mask during intravitreal injections did not lead to an increased rate of post-injection endophthalmitis. Click image to enlarge. Although it’s advisable in most high-risk settings to wear a face mask to reduce chances of airborne pathogen transmission, eye care specialists learned during the pandemic that it can also have deleterious effects on the ocular surface due to the redirecting of oral bacteria toward the eye. Still, the jury is out in some settings, including during intravitreal injection. Previous studies have not demonstrated an increased rate of endophthalmitis. The hypothesis was that contaminated masks could affect the flora in the periocular region, and/or the altered airflow could be associated with increased bacterial exposure in the sterile field.
cgtlive.com
Preclinical Research, Genetic Testing, Help Pave Gene Therapy’s Road to Clinic in Parkinson Disease
Seelos Therapeutics’ SLS-004 showed the ability to downregulate α-synuclein, and CENTOGENE’s ROPAD study will be extended. Seelos Therapeutics’ SLS-004, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Parkinson disease (PD), has generated promising data in preclinical research; meanwhile the world’s largest observational study of Parkinson disease genetics, the Rostock International Parkinson's Disease (ROPAD) Study, has been extended by CENTOGENE and Denali Therapeutics.1,2.
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Nerve Cell Pentraxin Proteins May Be New Biomarkers in Parkinson’s
Levels of nerve cell pentraxin proteins found in the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) surrounding the brain and spinal cord are associated with motor and cognitive decline in people with Parkinson’s disease and related conditions, a study suggests. As such, these nerve pentraxins may serve as predictive biomarkers for both cognitive...
hcplive.com
Probability of Success Higher After Baerveldt Glaucoma Implant Than Trabeculectomy
The research suggests additional glaucoma surgery was required more frequently after trabeculectomy than after Baerveldt glaucoma implant surgery. Baerveldt glaucoma implant surgery had a higher success rate than trabeculectomy in patients with neovascular glaucoma, while the rates of posopterative complications were similar between both surgical procedures, according to new research.
Comments / 0