Columbia Missourian
Tigers trusting the process as Arkansas comes to town
Two straight losses, one to Texas A&M and the other more recently to Florida, have Missouri on the outside looking in at this week’s AP Top 25 rankings. While it hasn’t been the prettiest stretch for the Tigers, coach Dennis Gates wants the team to focus on the growing process within the program, not the results.
Columbia Missourian
Rogers reaches 1,000 career points as Hickman girls basketball beats Helias
Hickman girls basketball senior Ella Rogers scored her 1,000th career point as the Kewpies took down Helias 64-54 on Tuesday in Columbia. In addition to Rogers’ milestone, junior Ashtyn Klusmeyer dropped 30 points to help Hickman — ranked No. 8 in Class 6 by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association — defeat the Crusaders, the No. 1 team in Class 5.
Columbia Missourian
MU lands commitment from JUCO guard Lewis
After landing the top two 2022 junior college players, Mohamed Diarra and Sean East II, Missouri men’s basketball coach Dennis Gates has once again tapped into the JUCO ranks in 2023. The Tigers received a commitment from John A. Logan guard Curt Lewis on Monday. (tncms-inline)1615008607028006914[0](/tncms-inline)
Columbia Missourian
In Paris, former MU coach Quin Snyder briefly gets back to work
PARIS — Former Missouri men’s basketball coach Quin Snyder was back in his element. Sweats, sneakers, T-shirt. Evaluating players, sharing ideas, connecting with new people and reconnecting with some others. He was coaching again. For two days, anyway.
Columbia Missourian
Lula Porter Smith May 8, 1928~ Jan. 15, 2023
Lula Porter Smith, 94, passed away Sunday, January 15th, 2023, at The Bluffs in Columbia, Missouri. Visitation will take place on Saturday, January 21st, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Parker-Millard Funeral Services in Columbia, Missouri. Funeral services beginning at 12:00 p.m. Burial will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery in Columbia, Missouri following funeral services.
Columbia Missourian
Barbara Terry July 26, 1937 — Jan. 9, 2023
Barbara Ann Terry, age 85 of Tipton, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023, at Capital Region Medical Center. She was born on July 26, 1937, in Columbia, Missouri to the late R.B. Boyce and Sarah Ruth (Pulis) Boyce. Barbara was a Class of 1955 Hickman High School graduate. She...
Columbia Missourian
Police identify human remains found in fire pit as MU sophomore
Human remains found in a fire pit outside a north Columbia house are those of MU student Samuel Clemons, police said Tuesday in a news release. A news release from MU stated that Clemons, who was 21 and went by Sammy, was a sophomore studying biological sciences.
Columbia Missourian
Route Z reopens after concrete truck overturns, driver dies
A concrete truck driver died Monday afternoon after his vehicle overturned, according to the Boone County Fire Protection District. Troy Boshears, 22, of Paris, Missouri, was driving an Emery Sapp & Sons truck on Route Z, north of Interstate 70, near North Liddell Lane, around 12:20 p.m., according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
Columbia Missourian
Joan M. Bay Feb. 18, 1936 — Jan. 14, 2023
Joan M. Bay, 86, of Columbia, MO, passed away peacefully on January 14th with her family at her side. Family will receive friends on Friday, January 27 from 3:00 – 5:00PM, at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 1600 W. Rollins Rd. A Memorial Service will follow at the church on Saturday, January 28 at 11:00 AM.
Columbia Missourian
New businesses opened across Columbia in new year
A few new businesses have opened around Columbia in the new year. Restaurants like Rise and Grind, Wendy’s and Tacos 4 Life have set up shop and opened new locations in various spots around the city. Wendy’s.
Columbia Missourian
Peter John Grathwohl, Sept. 18, 1956 — Jan. 16, 2023
Peter John Grathwohl, 66, of Columbia, MO, passed away Monday, January 16, 2023, at Boone Hospital following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Services will be Friday, January 20, 2023, at The Crossing Church, Columbia, MO. Visitation will be 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. with funeral services at Noon.
Columbia Missourian
Death notices for Jan. 17, 2023
Marilyn Brannan, 84, of Columbia died Jan. 16, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home. Randa Sue Dumas, 84, of Columbia died Jan. 16, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Columbia Missourian
Kings' chaos or community still exist in America today
“For in a real sense, America is essentially a dream, a dream yet unfulfilled.”. — Martin Luther King, Jr. About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia Public Works holds meeting for proposed Sexton Road renovations
An open house to share information about sidewalk renovations along a section of Sexton Road near Ridgeway Elementary School and Oak Towers attracted a handful of Columbia residents Wednesday night. The city plans to replace the sidewalk on the south side of Sexton Road between Garth Avenue and Mary Street....
Columbia Missourian
CPS i-Ready assessment data shows improvement
As Columbia Public Schools administers another round of i-Ready assessments to elementary and middle school students, data from the most recent testing period shows increased student proficiency in both reading and math this school year. I-Ready data shows that students’ overall reading proficiency increased from 32% to 36% this school...
Columbia Missourian
CPS board candidate Dean Klempke Jr. drops out of race Monday
Dean Klempke Jr. is dropping out of the Columbia School Board race, he announced in a Facebook post Monday evening. Klempke, a retired school teacher and Realtor, attributed the decision to a lack of preparation on his part.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia NAACP honors MLK: civil rights as generational fight
Columbia’s local NAACP chapter honored Martin Luther King Jr. with an event focused on generational struggles for civil rights. The event, which began at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial at Battle Gardens before proceeding to the Second Missionary Baptist Church, focused on King’s legacy and building a bridge to connect generations in the fight for civil rights.
Columbia Missourian
Council approves expansive park donation and new bike park
After Bruce Alspaugh's father, John W. Alspaugh, died, the family wanted to give back to the community and emulate the impact John and his farm had on the family. So they donated land in northeast Columbia for a park. "It is my hope that the city can make my father’s...
Columbia Missourian
City places marijuana tax on April ballot
Columbia voters will decide April 4 whether to allow the city to impose a 3% sales tax on retail sales of recreational marijuana. The Columbia City Council unanimously approved the special election Tuesday.
Columbia Missourian
Boone County Commission opens applications for ARPA funding
Those interested in applying for a chunk of the federal money Boone County received through the American Rescue Plan Act can do so between now and 5 p.m. March 31. The Boone County Commission opened the application period Tuesday. Application forms can be found online.
