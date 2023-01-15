Read full article on original website
Related
Ons Jabeur’s accidental X-rated comment about husband leaves Australian Open crowd in hysterics
ONS JABEUR had the Australian Open crowd in hysterics with an accidental X-rated blooper. The Tunisian star, 28, began her campaign with a round one win over Tamara Zidansek. It looked as though the world No2 could become the latest victim of the 'Netflix curse' which has seen Nick Kyrgios, Paula Badosa and others go out of the tournament.
Rafael Nadal travels with his baby and wife to Australia
Rafael Nadal’s life changed on October 8, when he and his wife Mery Perelló, welcomed a baby boy. The Spanish tennis player enjoys his privacy when it comes to his personal life, but after the birth of his son, who has his name, he shared how happy...
tennisuptodate.com
(VIDEO) Djokovic defies umpire to take urgent bathroom break at Australian Open, makes it back before time violation
When you've got to go, you've got to go and that was definitely the case for Novak Djokovic during his opening win over Roberto Carballes Baena at the Australian Open. Djokovic ignored the umpire to take an early toilet break after just five games into the contest at 3-2 up. Shouting hello multiple times, he ran off down the tunnel to shouts of 'Novak' before a time violation was potentially set to be issued.
'The ball boy took my racket': Rafael Nadal loses favorite racket in strange moment in Australian Open first-round win
It wasn't all plain sailing for Rafael Nadal in his first-round victory at the Australian Open on Monday.
Sporting News
Australian Open 2023 results today: Rafael Nadal suffers scare, Iga Swiatek battles through on day one
Top seed Rafael Nadal showed his fighting qualities as he battled through his Australian Open first-round match against Jack Draper. World No.1 Iga Swiatek also had her struggles in the women's draw, but she too got the job done versus Wimbledon quarter-finalist Jule Niemeier to take her place in the second round.
Mackenzie McDonald's Girlfriend Is Also a Professional Tennis Player
Professional tennis player Mackenzie McDonald snagged the win of his career at the Australian Open on Jan. 18, 2023, after defeating reigning champ Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal. To Mackenzie’s advantage, Rafael was struggling with a left hip injury throughout the match which definitely helped Mackenzie get a leg up.
Iga Swiatek scolds Australian Open fan for throwing tennis ball at her
Iga Swiatek’s Australian Open campaign had a slight hiccup off the court. The world No. 1 was seen reprimanding a fan who appeared to throw a tennis ball at her while she signed autographs following her first-round win over Germany’s Jule Niemeier on Monday. In a video from the tournament in Melbourne, Swiatek, 21, can be seen ducking as a tennis ball hit her midsection. When she stood up holding the ball, the Polish pro waved her index finger in the direction of the crowd and appeared to tell the fan not to throw it at her. Regardless of the situation, Swiatek...
BBC
Australian Open 2023: Emma Raducanu vs Coco Gauff
If you're a fan of tennis, you'll be excited to see Emma Raducanu and Coco Gauff go head to head at the Australian Open!. The two young champs have sailed through their opening matches in the tennis tournament, and will meet each other on the court on Wednesday. Emma was...
Golf legend Colin Montgomerie gets married for 3rd time – to his manager
GOLF legend Colin Montgomerie has wed for the third time after marrying his manager Sarah Casey. He posted a loved-up picture with his new wife after exchanging nuptials. The Scot, who captained Europe to Ryder Cup success in 2010, wrote on Instagram yesterday: “Just the perfect day,” to congratulations from Justin Rose and other golfing pros.
tennisuptodate.com
"It definitely took the air out of the building for sure" - John McEnroe devastated over Nick Kyrgios' withdrawal from the Australian Open
John McEnroe says Nick Kyrgios’ withdrawal from the Australian Open was a “total bummer” that “took the air out of the building”. Kyrgios pulled out of his home Grand Slam on the first day of the tournament due to a knee injury. The Aussie is not only one of tennis' great entertainers but appeared to be a potential contender for the title after an impressive 2022 season that included reaching the Wimbledon final.
Tennis Star Suffers Devastating Injury
Over the past two decades, the rankings of men's professional tennis have been dominated by three men. Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal. With the retirement last year of Roger Federer, just Djokovic and Nadal remain, and Nadal's time on the tour may be running out.
Andy Murray wins epic five-set battle with No. 13 seed Matteo Berrettini at Australian Open
Andy Murray won an epic five-set battle with No. 13 Matteo Berrettini on Tuesday in the opening round of the 2023 Australian Open.
NBC Sports
Nick Kyrgios withdraws from Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia — A “devastated” Nick Kyrgios pulled out of the Australian Open on Monday — the day before he was scheduled to play his first-round singles match — because of an injured left knee that needs arthroscopic surgery. Kyrgios, a 27-year-old from Australia, was...
Australian Open order of play: Day 2 schedule including Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and Ons Jabeur
Novak Djokovic headlines the second day of action at the Australian Open as the nine-time tournament champion returns to Melbourne Park for his first competitive match since being deported from the country 12 months ago.Djokovic takes on the Spaniard Roberto Carballés Baena in the opening round and is expected to get another warm welcome at the Rod Laver Arena, as he begins his quest for a 10th Australian Open title and record-equaling 22nd grand slam.Elsewhere, Andy Murray takes on Matteo Berrettini in a tough opening match for the former world No 1. Ons Jabeur, Aryna Sabalenka and Caroline Garcia...
Australian Open 2023 Day 2: Novak Djokovic victorious in return, Andy Murray upsets top 15 seed
Day 2 of the 2023 Australian Open didn't quite go according to plan. Matches started at 7:00pm EST as usual, but several hours later play was stopped due to the extreme heat. Matches continued with the roofs closed at Rod Laver Arena, Margaret Court Arena, and John Cain Arena, but matches on the uncovered courts — which is the majority of them — were suspended and rescheduled for Wednesday.
Sports World Is Saddened By The Usain Bolt Update
The sporting world is feeling for former star sprinter Usain Bolt after he received some tough financial news. According to multiple reports, Bolt’s financial team noticed discrepancies in his account with Jamaican investment firm Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL). An account that held over ...
NBC Sports
2023 Australian Open men’s singles draw, scores
Novak Djokovic, a record nine-time champion, and defending champion Rafael Nadal headline the 2023 Australian Open, where the men’s Grand Slam singles titles record is at stake. Djokovic was PointsBet Sportsbook’s pre-tournament favorite despite being seeded fourth after missing last year’s Australian Open and U.S. Open because of his...
Fans Taunt Ukrainian Tennis Star with Banned Russian Flag at Australian Open
The Ukraine ambassador to Australia has lodged a complaint after fans unfurled a Russian flag during the Australian open when a Ukraine player was on the court.Vasyl Myroshnychenko tweeted his condemnation on Tuesday. “I strongly condemn the public display of the Russian flag during the game of the Ukrainian tennis player Kateryna Baindl at the Australian Open today,” he wrote. “I call on Tennis Australia to immediately enforce its ‘neutral flag’ policy.”Tennis Australia had banned the flying of Russian and Belarus flags during the competition to avoid tension. Russian players are supposedly competing as neutral athletes not representing their country...
Simone Biles on Moving From the Mat to the Business World
Simone Biles knows a thing or two about perseverance. And the decorated Olympic gymnast took to the stage at the National Retail Federation convention on Monday morning to share some tips about how to overcome adversity — both in athletics and in business. “Growing up in the gymnastics world and having to go through a lot of trials and tribulations taught me to never give up — always push forward,” she said. “Sometimes if you make decisions, you might be the only one standing that believes in yourself. At those times, you really have to dig deep and think of the...
golfmagic.com
Sir Nick Faldo lands new job with DP World Tour: "It's a real honour"
Sir Nick Faldo may not be returning to the commentary booth but the decorated golfer has a new job. This year Faldo, 65, will be the host of the Betfred British Masters on the DP World Tour. Faldo - who was reduced to tears during his final CBS broadcast in...
CNN
1M+
Followers
181K+
Post
1112M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0