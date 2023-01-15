Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Nadal's wife Xisca left in tears after defending champion crashes out of Australian Open with injury struggles
Rafael Nadal admitted he was destroyed mentally after losing out in the second round of the Australian Open but it also affected his wife Xisca. She was reduced to tears as he picked up an injury in his second round defeat to Mackenzie McDonald in straight sets 6-4, 6-4, 7-5.
VIDEO: Nadal erupts at chair umpire during loss to McDonald at 2023 Australian Open
Rafael Nadal not only lost out in the second round of the 2023 Australian Open as well as being injured by the end of it but also lost his temper and erupted at the chair umpire. Not his performance being the issue for Nadal but more that during the changeover,...
"It definitely took the air out of the building for sure" - John McEnroe devastated over Nick Kyrgios' withdrawal from the Australian Open
John McEnroe says Nick Kyrgios’ withdrawal from the Australian Open was a “total bummer” that “took the air out of the building”. Kyrgios pulled out of his home Grand Slam on the first day of the tournament due to a knee injury. The Aussie is not only one of tennis' great entertainers but appeared to be a potential contender for the title after an impressive 2022 season that included reaching the Wimbledon final.
Wilander questions Raducanu's identity as a tennis player despite early win at Australian Open: "She hasn't quite found what she's doing out there"
Mats Wilander said that Emma Raducanu is still searching for an identity despite a rather comfortable win in the first round of the Australian Open. Raducanu had no issues beating Korpatsch at the start of the Australian Open showing his ankle to be fine. The Brit moved well around the court and hit the ball as well as ever. Speaking after the match, Eurosport tennis analyst Mats Wilander praised her for the level shown proving she can win on the big stage:
Fernandez just relieved to be in 'top shape' after Australian Open Cornet win: "I feel ready for the challenges that’s coming in the next round"
Leylah Fernandez faced a very tricky challenge in the opening round of the Australian Open but she battles past Alize Cornet much easier than expected. Cornet developed a reputation for beating better-ranked players but that did not happen against Fernandez. The Canadian played a really solid match to win it in straight sets and set up a superb round two matchup against Caroline Garcia. It was also an important win for Fernandez as it was her first win at the Australian Open and she reflected on that:
(VIDEO) "If she screams one more time to my face": Sakkari fumes over her opponent Shnaider's celebrations in Australian Open scare
Maria Sakkari moved through to the third round of the Australian Open where potentially Jil Teichmann will await but again survived a scare against Diana Shnaider 3-6, 7-5, 6-3. But Sakkari who usually has no issue herself letting her emotions out on the court took issue with Shnaider fistpumping. At...
(VIDEO) Djokovic defies umpire to take urgent bathroom break at Australian Open, makes it back before time violation
When you've got to go, you've got to go and that was definitely the case for Novak Djokovic during his opening win over Roberto Carballes Baena at the Australian Open. Djokovic ignored the umpire to take an early toilet break after just five games into the contest at 3-2 up. Shouting hello multiple times, he ran off down the tunnel to shouts of 'Novak' before a time violation was potentially set to be issued.
Raducanu discusses mouth watering Gauff clash: "Part of the next generation of tennis really, it's going to be a great match"
All eyes were on Emma Raducanu as usual but more so with another recent injury scare for the former US Open champion at the ASB Classic in Auckland. But it was an emphatic opening win for the Brit who will face Coco Gauff in a mouth watering second round clash at the Australian Open.
Jessica Pegula, world's richest tennis star, speaks on disparity in pay between male and female players - "I've played several joint events and I'm making significantly less"
She's the game's richest star and is worth more than Michael Jordan but Jessica Pegula isn't happy about the men's top tennis players making more money for winning tournaments than her. The American, 28, is the daughter of billionaire Terry Pegula, who owns a host of sports teams, most notably...
"Only you can pull this off": Gauff and Kostyuk among players to respond to Tiafoe's interesting Australian Open outfit
Frances Tiafoe appeared at the US Open in an interesting outfit and his colleagues were quick to notice as Gauff, and Kostyuk reacted to it on social media. Tiafoe's outfit during his first-round clash against Altmaier caught the attention of social media due to its unique nature of it. The sleeveless shirt featured multiple colours spread out in a pattern which is quite a visual sight. Tiafoe even posted about it on his social media and several colleagues reacted to it.
Trio of Americans move through with tough first win for Tiafoe, Korda and McDonald also into second round at Australian Open
After early wins for Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff albeit with disappointment for Sofia Kenin against Victoria Azarenka, it was the ATP's turn for some of the top Americans to move through. Frances Tiafoe was the top name adorning the interesting new Nike outfit for the tournament which certainly caught...
Kyrgios shares 'gruesome' drainage procedure photo after withdrawing from Australian Open: "I'm devastated obviously, it's my home slam"
Nick Kyrgios was forced to withdraw from the Australian Open due to an injury that has bothered him leading up to the event and it's left him devastated. Kyrgios was excited about a chance to play in Melbourne once more but it wasn't meant to be. He missed most of the preseason due to the knee that was troubling him and he explained the devastation he feels about it:
Gauff full of praise for Raducanu after Australian Open win: "She had a tough week in Auckland, so good for her to play at this level after such a scary moment"
Coco Gauff defeated Emma Raducanu in straight sets but after the match, she praised the Brit for everything she did in the match considering the circumstances. Raducanu played really well when you think that only a week ago she left the Auckland court in tears due to an injured ankle. She pushed Gauff to play well and th emotional reaction by Gauff proves how much the win mattered to her. Speaking after the match, Gauff said that Raducanu played well:
Video: Ons Jabeur leaves crowd in hysterics with suggestive remark about husband following her first round victory at the Australian Open
Tunisian tennis star Ons Jabeur had the Australian Open crowd in hysterics after being left slightly embarrassed for a mistaken innuendo about her husband during her on-court interview. The No 2 seed faced a difficult opening match to the Australian Open with Tamara Zidansek forcing a third and deciding set....
VIDEO: Djokovic, Fognini and Evans left gobsmacked by Murray-Berrettini Australian Open epic
Andy Murray sealed a breathtaking five set marathon win over Matteo Berrettini and the tennis world stopped to admire the former World No.1 seal his best win since having his metal hip. Novak Djokovic, Fabio Fognini and Dan Evans were filmed watching on in between practice and the former was...
Wilander apologies to Murray after epic Australian Open win: "You've proved me wrong"
Eurosport tennis analyst Mats Wilander apologized to Andy Murray for doubting him after his impressive win over Andy Murray saying 'You have proved me wrong'. Wilander has been always sceptical about Murray's ability to really play on a high level since he simply didn't think it was possible with his injuries over the years. Well, Murray has certainly scored his biggest win since coming back, by beating Matteo Berrettini in five sets. After the match, Wilander admitted he was wrong in the Eurosport studio:
VIDEO: Swiatek left visibly annoyed by fan throwing tennis ball at her to sign after Australian Open win
Iga Swiatek had a bad fan experience in Melbourne after her 1st round win as a fan threw a ball at her while she was trying to sign things for the fans. The Polish player played a really strong match to win the opening round of the Australian Open. In good spirits, Swiatek wanted to sign some things for fans and while she was doing it another one threw a ball at her. The shocked player immediately scolded the fan for doing that explaining why that it was bad.
Gauff on challenges that Raducanu has faced in comparison ahead of second round clash: "She's gone through a lot of pressure, probably more than I have"
Coco Gauff will take on Emma Raducanu at the Australian Open in the second round and ahead of that clash, she talked about the pressure she faces. Raducanu created history by winning the US Open as a qualifier and since then she's been subjected to a tremendous amount of pressure to live up to that. She's largely failed which only increases the pressure over time. Gauff talked about that and her relationship with Raducanu ahead of their clash:
2023 Australian Open Day Two Schedule featuring Djokovic, Jabeur, Murray/Berrettini, Zverev and Ruud
The Australian Open continues on Tuesday with the second day of the event featuring 9x champion Novak Djokovic, with clashes such as Andy Murray v Matteo Berrettini and Andrey Rublev v Dominic Thiem. The second day of the Australian Open brings us even better matchups than the first one as...
(VIDEO) Former two-time champion Azarenka on love for PSG shared with son Leo after Kenin win: "He wants to play for PSG, that's his dream"
Victoria Azarenka prevailed 6-4, 7-6 in her opener at the 2023 Australian Open and is the only former women's champion left in the draw after defeating another in Sofia Kenin. An interesting fact is Azarenka's love for PSG despite of course being Belarusian and living in Florida for many years, Azarenka wore a PSG training top to her post match press conference and was asked about supporting them.
