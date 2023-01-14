Read full article on original website
Taking a Sneak Peek at the UW 2023 Football Schedule — and It's Brutal
November will be a challenge for Kalen DeBoer's team.
SBLive's Washington Top 25 high school boys basketball rankings: Garfield still on top, Federal Way right behind at No. 2
The holiday basketball season has concluded, and schools are ready for the stretch run of the regular season. Here are the latest Top 25 all-classification boys basketball rankings in Washington (records as of Jan. 17): SBLIVE POWER 25 WASHINGTON BOYS BASKETBALL RANKINGSJan. 18, 2023 1. Garfield ...
New Dawg Report: Diesel Gordon
What are the Huskies getting in the athletic cornerback from Texas?
singletracks.com
Everything you Need to Know About the Cross-Washington Mountain Bike Route
Troy Hopwood gets called a lot of things by riders of the Cross-Washington Mountain Bike Route (XWA), but “a wizard” and “evil genius” seem to rank pretty high up there. His brainchild is a public mountain bike route that crosses the state of Washington almost completely on dirt, covering 690 miles and 48,697 feet of climbing, providing you don’t get lost or have to take a detour.
Major retailer closes another store in Washington this week
A major retail chain recently announced that they would be closing another store location in Washington this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 20, 2023, the popular shoe chain Nike will be closing one of their Washington store locations in Seattle, according to local reports.
Seattle business owners left to fend for themselves on crime take matters into their own hands
Seattle business owners who've witnessed break-ins and violence organized their own town hall to address crime issues in the city and demand action from local leaders.
stlouisnews.net
Meta, Microsoft vacate office buildings as remote work, layoffs happen: Seattle Times
California [US], January 15 (ANI): In the latest sign of change in the tech sector -- and softness in the office market here -- Facebook parent Meta and Microsoft are separately vacating office buildings in Seattle and Bellevue in Washington, according to the Seattle Times. Facebook confirmed on Friday plans...
The Troll Under the Bridge Statue, a fascinating art piece located in Seattle, Washington and the history behind it.
The Troll Under the Bridge statue is dubbed one of Seattle's most transfixing pieces of art. Its location can be found in the free spirited neck of the woods neighborhood of Fremont ( which can be found approximately 20 minutes north of downtown Seattle). It's beginning started with a plan to fix the vitiated grounds underneath the city bridges. The reason was that for a long span of time, drug dealers and careless homeless individuals would trash and defile the bridges underneath. This lead to the city requesting the Fremont Arts Council to create some sort of art competition with the objective of reintegrating cleanliness to those areas.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Homeless stranger brutally attacked man in downtown Seattle, victim says
Casey moved to Seattle five years ago to help care for his mother. After being brutally attacked in downtown Seattle by a homeless man, Casey is the one who now needs to be cared for. The 32-year-old hopped off the bus one Thursday morning on Third Avenue in downtown Seattle,...
theorcasonian.com
How stray logs in Puget Sound turn industrial shorelines green
POSSESSION SOUND — Squinting out the windowed wheelhouse of the ship he’s helmed for two decades, Captain Skip Green spots something several hundred yards in the distance. “See that little black line?” he says, binoculars at hand. A half-mile or so out, it’s little more than a...
Popular Seattle Pizza Joint Shutting Down This Month
This restaurant has been serving Pioneer Square for 20 years.
Microsoft, Meta Abandon Seattle Office Spaces, Blame Economic Recession and Shift to Hybrid Work
Seattle has one of the highest percentages of remote workers compared to the national average, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. 46.8% of Seattle workers reported primarily working from home in 2021, which is almost triple the national average of 17.9%. This is largely due to the recent outbreak of disease and the shift towards remote work it caused.
KGMI
Thief steals basketball hoop from Bloedel Donovan Park
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Bellingham Police are on the lookout for a thief who made off with a sizable park structure. The city’s Parks and Recreation Dept said in a social media post that someone managed to detach and steal an entire basketball hoop with the backboard and pole from Bloedel Donovan Park.
‘100% preventable’: WA lawmakers thinking of lowering blood-alcohol limit
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Drinking responsibly could take on a whole new meaning in Washington. Lawmakers in Olympia are now looking into lowering the blood-alcohol limit (BAC) from .08 to .05. Supporters of the bill say they are trying to prevent deadly crashes across the state. The legislature says 2021 was the deadliest in 15 years, with more than 600 people...
Seattle police officers confirm in exit interviews: Money isn’t the issue
In exclusively obtained Seattle Police Department (SPD) exit interviews, departing officers doubled down on the well-documented pressures the department is facing both internally and externally, with multiple references to the city and its elected officials, local media, inner-department toxicity, and lack of career development as reasons to flee the Emerald City.
Truck driver in Washington state loses brakes, drives off boat ramp into water
A truck driver in Washington state wound up all wet on Wednesday. According to a Facebook post by the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office, a tractor-trailer was traveling down East Main Street in Manchester, located west of Seattle, when it lost its brakes. The driver, who was hauling a 50,000-pound...
thereflector.com
Polling results show voter pessimism in SW Washington as state is divided on issues
In a presentation at the state Capitol on Jan. 5, Stuart Elway, a well known Seattle-based pollster, reviewed the results of a poll of registered voters in Washington he recently conducted. The poll, in its 31st year and conducted with the news organization Crosscut, interviewed 403 registered voters through a...
425magazine.com
A Taste of Ireland in Snoqualmie
A new Irish restaurant, Saints & Scholars, in Snoqualmie is serving up proper Irish fare along with American favorites, but to walk in, you’d swear it was a cozy pub that’s been around for 100 or more years, with its dark wood paneling, classic detailing, tufted banquettes, and the items on display that tell their own stories.
Chronicle
Pedestrian Taken to Harborview After Being Hit by Two Cars in Thurston County
A 27-year-old Shelton pedestrian was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle Saturday after two cars in Thurston County struck him, according to Washington State Patrol. About 6:50 p.m., the man allegedly stepped out from the median and was hit by a car headed west on state Route 510 near Marvin Road Southeast. Then he was hit by a second car in the same area, according to State Patrol.
thewatchdogonline.com
Washington state has several new laws going into effect in 2023
In Washington state, multiple new laws have been enacted as of Jan. 1 These laws will affect a multitude of areas, ranging from jobs and sustainability to homelessness and court fines. Minimum Wage. Washington state’s minimum wage has increased from $14.49 to $15.74 per hour. Workers ages 14 or 15...
