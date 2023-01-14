ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

singletracks.com

Everything you Need to Know About the Cross-Washington Mountain Bike Route

Troy Hopwood gets called a lot of things by riders of the Cross-Washington Mountain Bike Route (XWA), but “a wizard” and “evil genius” seem to rank pretty high up there. His brainchild is a public mountain bike route that crosses the state of Washington almost completely on dirt, covering 690 miles and 48,697 feet of climbing, providing you don’t get lost or have to take a detour.
WASHINGTON STATE
Cristoval Victorial

The Troll Under the Bridge Statue, a fascinating art piece located in Seattle, Washington and the history behind it.

The Troll Under the Bridge statue is dubbed one of Seattle's most transfixing pieces of art. Its location can be found in the free spirited neck of the woods neighborhood of Fremont ( which can be found approximately 20 minutes north of downtown Seattle). It's beginning started with a plan to fix the vitiated grounds underneath the city bridges. The reason was that for a long span of time, drug dealers and careless homeless individuals would trash and defile the bridges underneath. This lead to the city requesting the Fremont Arts Council to create some sort of art competition with the objective of reintegrating cleanliness to those areas.
SEATTLE, WA
theorcasonian.com

How stray logs in Puget Sound turn industrial shorelines green

POSSESSION SOUND — Squinting out the windowed wheelhouse of the ship he’s helmed for two decades, Captain Skip Green spots something several hundred yards in the distance. “See that little black line?” he says, binoculars at hand. A half-mile or so out, it’s little more than a...
SEATTLE, WA
Eden Reports

Microsoft, Meta Abandon Seattle Office Spaces, Blame Economic Recession and Shift to Hybrid Work

Seattle has one of the highest percentages of remote workers compared to the national average, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. 46.8% of Seattle workers reported primarily working from home in 2021, which is almost triple the national average of 17.9%. This is largely due to the recent outbreak of disease and the shift towards remote work it caused.
SEATTLE, WA
KGMI

Thief steals basketball hoop from Bloedel Donovan Park

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Bellingham Police are on the lookout for a thief who made off with a sizable park structure. The city’s Parks and Recreation Dept said in a social media post that someone managed to detach and steal an entire basketball hoop with the backboard and pole from Bloedel Donovan Park.
BELLINGHAM, WA
425magazine.com

A Taste of Ireland in Snoqualmie

A new Irish restaurant, Saints & Scholars, in Snoqualmie is serving up proper Irish fare along with American favorites, but to walk in, you’d swear it was a cozy pub that’s been around for 100 or more years, with its dark wood paneling, classic detailing, tufted banquettes, and the items on display that tell their own stories.
SNOQUALMIE, WA
Chronicle

Pedestrian Taken to Harborview After Being Hit by Two Cars in Thurston County

A 27-year-old Shelton pedestrian was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle Saturday after two cars in Thurston County struck him, according to Washington State Patrol. About 6:50 p.m., the man allegedly stepped out from the median and was hit by a car headed west on state Route 510 near Marvin Road Southeast. Then he was hit by a second car in the same area, according to State Patrol.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
thewatchdogonline.com

Washington state has several new laws going into effect in 2023

In Washington state, multiple new laws have been enacted as of Jan. 1 These laws will affect a multitude of areas, ranging from jobs and sustainability to homelessness and court fines. Minimum Wage. Washington state’s minimum wage has increased from $14.49 to $15.74 per hour. Workers ages 14 or 15...
WASHINGTON STATE

