Read full article on original website
Related
Has Jesse James Famous Missouri Train Robbery Loot Been Found?
Jesse James is known to have been responsible for a lot of robberies during his era, but the loot he took from a Missouri train is thought to be one of the grandest of them all and it's never been found. Or, has it? There's a new claim that at least some of the gold from the Gads Hill train robbery from January 31, 1874 has been located.
Convictions For Unlawfully Carrying Guns Skyrocket After Texas Passed Constitutional Carry
No one seems to know why.
WFMJ.com
New bill passed allows police to pull drivers over as primary violation for cell phone distractions
The state of Ohio is cracking down on distracted driving in Senate Bill 288, which recently passed in the statehouse. If it's enacted, law enforcement will have the authority to pull drivers over for holding a cell phone, with some exceptions. We already know texting and engaging in any hand-held...
Landlords file lawsuit to terminate lease after learning new tenant is abortion business
Landlords at a property in Bristol, Virginia, are suing to terminate the lease of their new tenant after they discovered that they unwittingly rented their building to Bristol Women’s Health, an abortion business.
Parents of Virginia boy, 6, who shot teacher could face charges
The parents of a boy, 6, who allegedly took a gun from home, put it in his backpack and shot his teacher, 25, could face charges for not properly securing the weapon.
Dollar General Location Closed Indefinitely
The crash has shuttered a longstanding location until further notice. Two juveniles have reportedly been taken into custody. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CarScoops.com, Reddit.com, WSAZ.com, and KXII.com.
New bill would increase speed limits to 80 mph on interstates
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – If one West Virginia State Senator can convince his colleagues, you might be able to drive faster on Interstates throughout the state. Republican Senator Robert Karnes, representing the 11 district, has proposed Senate Bill 34. Senate Bill 34 would change the speed limit from 70 mph to 80 mph on interstate highways and four-lane limited access highways in West Virginia.
Alabama bank slammed for Robert E. Lee, MLK holiday sign: ‘Pull your money out’
Alabama and Mississippi are the only two states in the union to recognize Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert E. Lee on the same day. Every year, notices reminding bank customers, teachers and post office visitors of the joint holiday on the third Monday in January draw confusion. This year,...
Teenager, 17, accidentally pocket dials 911 while playing tactical shooter video game
Armed officers in Kentucky responded to a 911 call of a 17-year-old - who admitted to killing two people - only to find the call was an 'accidental butt dial' while he'd been playing a video game.
List of more than 170 banned guns in Illinois could grow
(The Center Square) – The list of about 170 different semi-automatic guns now banned in Illinois could change with state police granted the authority to update the list “as needed.” Possession of guns legally purchased before Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the measure Tuesday are grandfathered in, but owners must eventually register each weapon’s serial number. Illinois State Police are to develop the registry with gun owners required to comply by Jan. 1, 2024. Violations could be a Class 2 felony. ...
country1037fm.com
This Is The Most Prescribed Drug In North Carolina
SingleCare recently released its annual prescription drug report. The statistics in the study indicate what prescription drugs communities had filled during 2022. The top drug group for Charlotte consumers was Antidepressants, which is up 30% compared to last year. Also making the list are anti-inflammatory drugs, penicillins, dermatological, and antihypertensive. They also looked at the top 5 individual drugs that were most prescribed, with Ibuprofen being the most commonly prescribed.
Long John Silver’s Sells Expired Food, Floor covered in Mice Droppings, Mold - Employee of Indiana Location Claims
In a viral TikTok video, an employee of a Long John Silver's restaurant in Indiana claims that the district manager forces workers to sell expired food. Photo by(Willis Lam/flickr)
34 indicted in out-of-state drug ring trafficking fentanyl, heroin into WV
MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Federal indictments unveiled on Wednesday have dismantled a pair of drug trafficking organizations based in Baltimore which have been supplying large amounts of fentanyl to West Virginia and have caused at least two deaths. As reported by the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, 34...
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in Ohio
While Ohio is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Portage County along the Cuyahoga River in northeast Ohio. Keep reading to learn more.
Bud's Gun Shop Faces a Lawsuit After Highland Park Shooting
A gun dealer in Lexington, Ky., is facing a lawsuit brought by survivors of a mass shooting that took place in Highland Park, Ill., at a Fourth of July parade in 2022. The Bud's Gun Shop lawsuit claims the gun store sold and shipped the firearm used to carry out the deadly attack to someone who lived in Highland Park. Is Bud's Gun Shop going out of business as a result?
Michigan family dies in field after walking for days
Authorities say a Michigan woman and two of her children, ages 3 and 9, were found dead in a field in Pontiac after wandering the streets for days. WDIV’s Rod Meloni reports.Jan. 18, 2023.
North Carolina attorney shot dead by client at law firm
North Carolina lawyer Patrick White was praised for trying to stop accused shooter Francisco Cazarin Sanchez, who allegedly opened fire at the law firm, killing White and himself.
Where will marijuana be legal in 2023?
After voters in several states approved recreational marijuana in 2022, the U.S. heads into the new year with nearly half of states having full legalization.
Man is arrested on live TV after his toddler son is seen roaming a hallway with a gun
Indiana police, whose work was being broadcast live on cable TV, arrested a man after neighbors reported his toddler son was roaming an apartment hallway with a loaded gun, officials said. The video was shown Saturday night on Reelz's "On Patrol: Live" as Beech Grove police answered a call about...
Houston bar owner has 'no choice' but to sleep at restaurant after burglaries: 'Got to defend what's ours'
One Texas bar owner resorted to sleeping on site to stop criminals after an alleged repeat offender burglarized his restaurant amid the surge in crime.
Comments / 0