Ohio State

1070 KHMO-AM

Has Jesse James Famous Missouri Train Robbery Loot Been Found?

Jesse James is known to have been responsible for a lot of robberies during his era, but the loot he took from a Missouri train is thought to be one of the grandest of them all and it's never been found. Or, has it? There's a new claim that at least some of the gold from the Gads Hill train robbery from January 31, 1874 has been located.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Joel Eisenberg

Dollar General Location Closed Indefinitely

The crash has shuttered a longstanding location until further notice. Two juveniles have reportedly been taken into custody. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CarScoops.com, Reddit.com, WSAZ.com, and KXII.com.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Lootpress

New bill would increase speed limits to 80 mph on interstates

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – If one West Virginia State Senator can convince his colleagues, you might be able to drive faster on Interstates throughout the state. Republican Senator Robert Karnes, representing the 11 district, has proposed Senate Bill 34. Senate Bill 34 would change the speed limit from 70 mph to 80 mph on interstate highways and four-lane limited access highways in West Virginia.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Center Square

List of more than 170 banned guns in Illinois could grow

(The Center Square) – The list of about 170 different semi-automatic guns now banned in Illinois could change with state police granted the authority to update the list “as needed.” Possession of guns legally purchased before Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the measure Tuesday are grandfathered in, but owners must eventually register each weapon’s serial number. Illinois State Police are to develop the registry with gun owners required to comply by Jan. 1, 2024. Violations could be a Class 2 felony. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
country1037fm.com

This Is The Most Prescribed Drug In North Carolina

SingleCare recently released its annual prescription drug report. The statistics in the study indicate what prescription drugs communities had filled during 2022. The top drug group for Charlotte consumers was Antidepressants, which is up 30% compared to last year. Also making the list are anti-inflammatory drugs, penicillins, dermatological, and antihypertensive. They also looked at the top 5 individual drugs that were most prescribed, with Ibuprofen being the most commonly prescribed.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Travel Maven

This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in Ohio

While Ohio is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Portage County along the Cuyahoga River in northeast Ohio. Keep reading to learn more.
OHIO STATE
MarketRealist

Bud's Gun Shop Faces a Lawsuit After Highland Park Shooting

A gun dealer in Lexington, Ky., is facing a lawsuit brought by survivors of a mass shooting that took place in Highland Park, Ill., at a Fourth of July parade in 2022. The Bud's Gun Shop lawsuit claims the gun store sold and shipped the firearm used to carry out the deadly attack to someone who lived in Highland Park. Is Bud's Gun Shop going out of business as a result?
LEXINGTON, KY

