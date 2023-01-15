ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Massachusetts

Massachusetts is well-known for its wild weather. The state is no stranger to hurricanes, sweltering heat, wild storms, and fierce winter blizzards that drop seemingly endless amounts of snow in the different towns and cities of the state. A blizzard occurs when a snowstorm has sustained winds of at least 35 miles per hour and reduced visibility for as long as three hours. Although it is not typically as devastating as other extreme weather events, blizzards can also be dangerous. They can cause significant damage to life and properties. This post details all you need to know about the Great 1888 snowstorm, regarded as the biggest blizzard to ever hit the state of Massachusetts.
Governor McKee’s 2023 Rhode Island State of the State address

Delivered last night at 7pm at the RI State House… and reference links provided by the Governor’s office:. Mister Speaker, Mister President, distinguished members of the Assembly, members of our Congressional Delegation, General Officers, Chief Justice and members of the Judiciary, municipal leaders, members of my cabinet and Rhode Islanders watching at home – good evening.
Help Could Be On The Way For Weary Residents

Governor Dan McKee delivered the 2023 State of the State address at the Rhode Island State House on Tuesday. McKee drew a standing ovation when he called for the General Assembly to send a bill to his desk banning "assault-style weapons"'. But most of the address was fiscal based. The...
One of the Most Dangerous Rivers in the US is in New Hampshire

Did you know that New Hampshire has over 800 lakes and 19,000 miles of rivers and streams, according to the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services?. Living in New Hampshire, we're really lucky to have such gorgeous scenery around us. From mountains to rivers, beaches, forests, and oceans, we've got it all, and tourists love coming here to experience our beautiful state firsthand.
WEATHER ALERT

Clouds will increase Thursday with dry weather lasting through early afternoon. Showers will approach from the south and west mid-late afternoon. The evening commute will just be wet in most spots. Later in the evening a change to snow will occur in northern MA with several inches of accumulation through the overnight hours, especially around the RT 2 area. Heavy rain will fall elsewhere in MA, including both Boston and Worcester. Gradually the rain-snow line will migrate south, allowing for smaller accumulations in the Boston area. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY starts at noon Thursday and continues through the storm Friday for areas north and west of I128. Light snow will continue on Friday, though the worst will have fallen. A WINTER STORM WATCH is in place for southern and central New Hampshire, as well as parts of Maine for heavier snow accumulations.
“We currently don’t have any legal protections for forests like this” - Nathan Cornell

Nathan Cornell considers it the finest stand of beeches in Rhode Island. “They look really impressive this time of year because the leaves turn a metallic, coppery-gold color that stands out against the white bark,” he explains, motioning towards a grove of the old-growth forest near the Community College of Rhode Island. Fog billows eerily from a swamp behind the grove, tracing a frosty rime upon trees which were ancient when the Knight Campus was still the Knight Estate.
Neronha to take ‘significant enforcement action’ involving major state infrastructure project

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office said it will be taking “significant enforcement action” involving a major state infrastructure project. “[This] significant enforcement action [stems] from an investigation into allegations involving a major public infrastructure project,” said Attorney General Peter Neronha in...
One of Rhode Island’s top ‘slumlords’ receives a Sunday morning wake up call

About a dozen people approached the home of Anurag Sureka in an upscale neighborhood cul de sac in Walpole, Massachusetts on Sunday morning, holding signs that said, among other things, “Happy 20th Anniversary to Two of RI’s Top Slumlords” and “A Slumlord Lives Here.” They were there to deliver 25 or so letters, to Sureka from tenants, detailing the repairs their apartments need to meet the minimum acceptable requirements under the law. Anurag Sureka and his spouse are the owners of Pioneer Investments LLC, one of the leading evictors in Rhode Island. When organizers mailed the letters to the Walpole address, they were returned unopened.
Extra SNAP benefits authorized during the pandemic coming to an end

Extra benefits that have been available for three years to households through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will end soon. In Massachusetts, the last extra payment will be on March 2nd. Emergency SNAP benefits began during the COVID-19 pandemic. The emergency food network in western Massachusetts is preparing for...
Rhode Island governor rolls out $100M tax relief plan

(The Center Square) – A $100 million tax relief plan proposed by the governor would benefit Rhode Island families and small businesses. Gov. Dan McKee unveiled the proposed plan through his fiscal year 2024 budget proposal as residents deal with rising inflation through reducing taxes, preventing an increase in the gas tax, and providing energy rebates. “Rhode Island families and businesses are ready for more tax relief and our Administration...
Why Are There So Many Mass. Women Missing Right Now?

Massachusetts has seen a string of mysteries involving women who have disappeared. Some of the most recent cases include new calls for help from Framingham and Brookfield, to a case that's lasted for months out of East Boston, to the disappearance of a mom in Cohasset that grabbed international headlines.
Rhode Island’s Illegal Wolf-Dog Finds New Forever Home

Just after the new year, the Potter League for Animals in Middletown, Rhode Island put out the call for potential new homes for an illegal dog breed they had in their care. A massive pup named Zeus, with what is believed to be 1/3 wolf in him, was brought to their shelter and needed a forever home.
12 Most Overrated and Underrated Tourist Spots in New England

Okay, here we go. See if you agree with this list of the most overrated and underrated tourists spots in all six of our New England states. I know it can be a touchy subject for sure, since emotions can play a big role in tourist destinations, attractions, and spots, especially in our own backyard. No one like to hear a favorite place being dissed. But I'll tell you one thing, you'll learn about attractions you probably didn't know existed, and that's what I love about this list.
