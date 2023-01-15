Read full article on original website
Turnto10.com
State charges contractor, former project supervisor over illegal dumping at 6/10 Connector
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Attorney General's Office announced Wednesday state charges have been filed against the lead contractor for the 6/10 Connector reconstruction project in Providence and one of its former senior employees. The charges allege Barletta Heavy Division and former project superintendent Dennis Ferreira had...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Massachusetts
Massachusetts is well-known for its wild weather. The state is no stranger to hurricanes, sweltering heat, wild storms, and fierce winter blizzards that drop seemingly endless amounts of snow in the different towns and cities of the state. A blizzard occurs when a snowstorm has sustained winds of at least 35 miles per hour and reduced visibility for as long as three hours. Although it is not typically as devastating as other extreme weather events, blizzards can also be dangerous. They can cause significant damage to life and properties. This post details all you need to know about the Great 1888 snowstorm, regarded as the biggest blizzard to ever hit the state of Massachusetts.
rinewstoday.com
Governor McKee’s 2023 Rhode Island State of the State address
Delivered last night at 7pm at the RI State House… and reference links provided by the Governor’s office:. Mister Speaker, Mister President, distinguished members of the Assembly, members of our Congressional Delegation, General Officers, Chief Justice and members of the Judiciary, municipal leaders, members of my cabinet and Rhode Islanders watching at home – good evening.
iheart.com
Help Could Be On The Way For Weary Residents
Governor Dan McKee delivered the 2023 State of the State address at the Rhode Island State House on Tuesday. McKee drew a standing ovation when he called for the General Assembly to send a bill to his desk banning "assault-style weapons"'. But most of the address was fiscal based. The...
RI man arrested in Jan. 6 attack reaches plea deal with federal prosecutors
Prosecutors said video evidence shows Bernard Joseph Sirr taking part in a group of rioters who tried to push their way through a line of Capitol police officers.
Raising a Family? Consider This New England State Ranked #1 in the Nation
There's one state in this nation which stands out above the rest when it comes to the best places to raise a familiy. Would you believe that state is in New England? Of course you would. New England has some of the best qualifications for living a full life with...
One of the Most Dangerous Rivers in the US is in New Hampshire
Did you know that New Hampshire has over 800 lakes and 19,000 miles of rivers and streams, according to the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services?. Living in New Hampshire, we're really lucky to have such gorgeous scenery around us. From mountains to rivers, beaches, forests, and oceans, we've got it all, and tourists love coming here to experience our beautiful state firsthand.
WEATHER ALERT
Clouds will increase Thursday with dry weather lasting through early afternoon. Showers will approach from the south and west mid-late afternoon. The evening commute will just be wet in most spots. Later in the evening a change to snow will occur in northern MA with several inches of accumulation through the overnight hours, especially around the RT 2 area. Heavy rain will fall elsewhere in MA, including both Boston and Worcester. Gradually the rain-snow line will migrate south, allowing for smaller accumulations in the Boston area. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY starts at noon Thursday and continues through the storm Friday for areas north and west of I128. Light snow will continue on Friday, though the worst will have fallen. A WINTER STORM WATCH is in place for southern and central New Hampshire, as well as parts of Maine for heavier snow accumulations.
johnstonsunrise.net
“We currently don’t have any legal protections for forests like this” - Nathan Cornell
Nathan Cornell considers it the finest stand of beeches in Rhode Island. “They look really impressive this time of year because the leaves turn a metallic, coppery-gold color that stands out against the white bark,” he explains, motioning towards a grove of the old-growth forest near the Community College of Rhode Island. Fog billows eerily from a swamp behind the grove, tracing a frosty rime upon trees which were ancient when the Knight Campus was still the Knight Estate.
ABC6.com
Neronha to take ‘significant enforcement action’ involving major state infrastructure project
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office said it will be taking “significant enforcement action” involving a major state infrastructure project. “[This] significant enforcement action [stems] from an investigation into allegations involving a major public infrastructure project,” said Attorney General Peter Neronha in...
Uprise RI
One of Rhode Island’s top ‘slumlords’ receives a Sunday morning wake up call
About a dozen people approached the home of Anurag Sureka in an upscale neighborhood cul de sac in Walpole, Massachusetts on Sunday morning, holding signs that said, among other things, “Happy 20th Anniversary to Two of RI’s Top Slumlords” and “A Slumlord Lives Here.” They were there to deliver 25 or so letters, to Sureka from tenants, detailing the repairs their apartments need to meet the minimum acceptable requirements under the law. Anurag Sureka and his spouse are the owners of Pioneer Investments LLC, one of the leading evictors in Rhode Island. When organizers mailed the letters to the Walpole address, they were returned unopened.
Republican Jessica de la Cruz responds to McKee’s State of the State address
Rhode Island Republicans announced Tuesday that Senate Minority Leader Jessica de la Cruz will deliver the caucuses' response to Gov. Dan McKee's State of the State address.
wamc.org
Extra SNAP benefits authorized during the pandemic coming to an end
Extra benefits that have been available for three years to households through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will end soon. In Massachusetts, the last extra payment will be on March 2nd. Emergency SNAP benefits began during the COVID-19 pandemic. The emergency food network in western Massachusetts is preparing for...
Rhode Island governor rolls out $100M tax relief plan
(The Center Square) – A $100 million tax relief plan proposed by the governor would benefit Rhode Island families and small businesses. Gov. Dan McKee unveiled the proposed plan through his fiscal year 2024 budget proposal as residents deal with rising inflation through reducing taxes, preventing an increase in the gas tax, and providing energy rebates. “Rhode Island families and businesses are ready for more tax relief and our Administration...
NECN
Why Are There So Many Mass. Women Missing Right Now?
Massachusetts has seen a string of mysteries involving women who have disappeared. Some of the most recent cases include new calls for help from Framingham and Brookfield, to a case that's lasted for months out of East Boston, to the disappearance of a mom in Cohasset that grabbed international headlines.
WGME
Maine's Mega Millions winner would be richer if they got the ticket a mile away
LEBANON (BDN) -- The person who bought the winning $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot ticket at a Lebanon store already beat 1-in-302.6 million odds, but they would have been luckier if they bought the ticket just a mile or so away. The haul from the life-changing prize is smaller in...
Rhode Island’s Illegal Wolf-Dog Finds New Forever Home
Just after the new year, the Potter League for Animals in Middletown, Rhode Island put out the call for potential new homes for an illegal dog breed they had in their care. A massive pup named Zeus, with what is believed to be 1/3 wolf in him, was brought to their shelter and needed a forever home.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man who hit on $1 million scratch ticket in Bristol County plans on letting money work for him
A Massachusetts man who hit big money on a scratch ticket in Bristol County already knows what he is doing with the cash. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Robert Mathews has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Brilliant Titanium” instant ticket game.
12 Most Overrated and Underrated Tourist Spots in New England
Okay, here we go. See if you agree with this list of the most overrated and underrated tourists spots in all six of our New England states. I know it can be a touchy subject for sure, since emotions can play a big role in tourist destinations, attractions, and spots, especially in our own backyard. No one like to hear a favorite place being dissed. But I'll tell you one thing, you'll learn about attractions you probably didn't know existed, and that's what I love about this list.
On the Job: SkillsRI internship program accepting applications
12 News continues to bring you Rhode Island employees who are currently hiring.
