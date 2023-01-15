Read full article on original website
This Week in History: Brockton Saves Duxbury Bridge By Steamrolling Over ItDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Fire Rips Through Building Under Construction in DouglasQuiet Corner AlertsDouglas, MA
Former HBO Contestant is Now Grooming Dogs on the South ShoreDianna CarneyHanover, MA
Customer at Providence, Rhode Island McDonald Given a 30 Minute Time Limit to Eat Food & No Employees Have Name TagsZack LoveProvidence, RI
Home to the Biggest Burger in Rhode Island, this Restaurant is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenProvidence, RI
rimonthly.com
Dining Review: Jayd Bun in South Kingstown
Drive around the corner from Whalers Brewing Company in South Kingstown and you’ll run right into the state’s most unassuming portal to Tianjin, China. Jayd Bun, run by chef Annie Parisi and her husband, Joe, is a mishmash of American artifacts: Trucker hats are for sale in the entryway, a Whirlpool fridge sits by itself against the wall, and early Madonna, classic rock or reggae cascades through the air of what feels like a seaside snack bar (without the ocean). But the food that comes out of the frenetic kitchen is a testament to homestyle cooking, regardless of where that home is.
How to Keep Your Pets Safe During Coyote Mating Season on the SouthCoast
For the next four to six weeks, all pet owners should be on high alert when their furry friends go outside. The Westport Animal Control recently shared a helpful reminder that coyote mating season is upon us, and here is what to expect. Mating Season. According to Westport Animal Control,...
rinewstoday.com
Business Beat: Hope & Main opening eatery and market, downtown Providence
Hope & Main, Rhode Island’s first food business incubator, officially opens the doors of its downtown Providence location TODAY, Wednesday, January 18 at 11am at The Atrium, 100 Westminster Street in downtown Providence, with a ceremonial ribbon cutting. They open officially Monday 1/23 and their hours are 7am-6pm Monday through Friday.
Turnto10.com
State charges contractor, former project supervisor over illegal dumping at 6/10 Connector
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Attorney General's Office announced Wednesday state charges have been filed against the lead contractor for the 6/10 Connector reconstruction project in Providence and one of its former senior employees. The charges allege Barletta Heavy Division and former project superintendent Dennis Ferreira had...
Fall River Woman Gets Life in Prison for Brutal Slaying
FALL RIVER — An 18-year-old Fall River woman will spend life in prison with the possibility of parole after she pleaded guilty to stabbing an elderly woman to death with a pair of scissors in 2019. Heavenly Arroyo was just 15 years old when she fatally stabbed 68-year-old Ana...
Mobile methadone clinic ordered to leave Woonsocket parking lot
CODAC Behavioral Healthcare’s mobile unit is a 27-foot RV that has set up shop in the back lot at 800 Clinton St. since July 2022.
Taunton Restaurant Adds New Adult Beverage Flight for Non-Coffee Drinkers
If you loved reading about the adult iced coffee flight at Taunton's Riverhouse restaurant but were bummed because you don't drink coffee, you are not alone. After several customers spoke up for the non-coffee drinkers of the world, Riverhouse has added a brand new flight of adult beverages perfect for a chilly, winter day.
ABC6.com
Fourth Lifespan urgent care center now open in Johnston
JOHNSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Lifespan opened a new urgent care center in Johnston on Monday morning. Currently, the center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday, and Lifespan hopes to increase their hours by early spring. Oliver Gherardi, medical director for Lifespan urgent care centers...
Woodstock Inn Brewery Offers Taste of Fall River 200 Miles Away
Nestled in the White Mountains of New Hampshire, Woodstock Inn Brewery has a taste of Fall River on its menu, but how did it get there?. We know our food here on the SouthCoast is pretty awesome — so awesome, in fact, that a restaurant just about 200 miles away wants in on it.
Weird Water Creature Washes Up in Wareham
It’s weird, it’s wild and it washed ashore in Wareham. You’re looking at a mantis shrimp, one of the most interesting creatures on Earth. Wareham resident Scott Diogenes and his son Alex were walking their dog in the Swifts Beach area of town recently when they happened upon the carcass of a mantis shrimp.
Valley Breeze
ONE Neighborhood Builders approved for 47 affordable units near CF City Hall
CENTRAL FALLS – ONE Neighborhood Builders, the company completing the transformation of the former St. Patrick Church property on Broad Street in Cumberland into 44 affordable housing units, also now has approval to build 47 units up the road in Central Falls. On Jan. 4, the Central Falls Planning...
ABC6.com
Ashaway chimney fire, reminder of chimney maintenance
ASHAWAY, R.I. (WLNE) — A chimney fire in Ashaway prompted firefighters to remind homeowners about chimney maintenance. According to the Ashaway Volunteer Fire Association, firefighters responded to a call for a partially-plugged chimney on Lynn Lane Monday morning. Responders said the fire did not expand beyond the wood stove...
