Providence, RI

FUN 107

Rhode Island’s Illegal Wolf-Dog Finds New Forever Home

Just after the new year, the Potter League for Animals in Middletown, Rhode Island put out the call for potential new homes for an illegal dog breed they had in their care. A massive pup named Zeus, with what is believed to be 1/3 wolf in him, was brought to their shelter and needed a forever home.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

My Coyote Mistake

Above: A coyote in the Burnett-Testa’s backyard. Before I tell you about my coyote mistake, I need to tell you a rat story. A friend of mine from Connecticut said that he was surprised to see a rat in his barn. He never saw a rat in 18 years of living on his farm so he set a trap and caught it. Then he saw another rat and did the same thing. After three weeks, he had caught 56 rats!
EAST GREENWICH, RI
FUN 107

Buttonwood Park Needs Your Help in Naming Adorable Baby Sloth

Buttonwood Park Zoo in New Bedford needs the public’s help. An adorable baby sloth was born at the zoo in August and the sweet, little guy needs a name. Back in October, Fun 107 shared the exciting news of Buttonwood welcoming the furry bundle of joy. 13-year-old Sandy and 21-year-old male Bernardo are parents to Ziggy who arrived last June, and now they have another child to add to their family.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Police: Several Warwick businesses, including Gel’s Kitchen, burglarized

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said several businesses, including Gel’s Kitchen, have been burglarized. Police said, aside from Gel’s Kitchen, PB&J, Sunnyside, Demo’s Pizza Factory, and California Taco were broken into. Over the weekend, the owner of Gel’s Kitchen told ABC 6 News that about...
WARWICK, RI
newportthisweek.com

Family Farm Plots Available in Portsmouth

The Portsmouth AgInnovation Farm will for the third year, have farm plots available to the community for the 2023 growing season (April-November). The plots are located at the Portsmouth AgInnovation Farm on Jepson Lane in Portsmouth. The farm is a partnership between the Eastern Rhode Island Conservation District (ERICD) and Portsmouth School District.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
rimonthly.com

Dining Review: Jayd Bun in South Kingstown

Drive around the corner from Whalers Brewing Company in South Kingstown and you’ll run right into the state’s most unassuming portal to Tianjin, China. Jayd Bun, run by chef Annie Parisi and her husband, Joe, is a mishmash of American artifacts: Trucker hats are for sale in the entryway, a Whirlpool fridge sits by itself against the wall, and early Madonna, classic rock or reggae cascades through the air of what feels like a seaside snack bar (without the ocean). But the food that comes out of the frenetic kitchen is a testament to homestyle cooking, regardless of where that home is.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
rinewstoday.com

Business Beat: Hope & Main opening eatery and market, downtown Providence

Hope & Main, Rhode Island’s first food business incubator, officially opens the doors of its downtown Providence location TODAY, Wednesday, January 18 at 11am at The Atrium, 100 Westminster Street in downtown Providence, with a ceremonial ribbon cutting. They open officially Monday 1/23 and their hours are 7am-6pm Monday through Friday.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Fourth Lifespan urgent care center now open in Johnston

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Lifespan opened a new urgent care center in Johnston on Monday morning. Currently, the center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday, and Lifespan hopes to increase their hours by early spring. Oliver Gherardi, medical director for Lifespan urgent care centers...
JOHNSTON, RI
FUN 107

Weird Water Creature Washes Up in Wareham

It’s weird, it’s wild and it washed ashore in Wareham. You’re looking at a mantis shrimp, one of the most interesting creatures on Earth. Wareham resident Scott Diogenes and his son Alex were walking their dog in the Swifts Beach area of town recently when they happened upon the carcass of a mantis shrimp.
WAREHAM, MA
ABC6.com

Ashaway chimney fire, reminder of chimney maintenance

ASHAWAY, R.I. (WLNE) — A chimney fire in Ashaway prompted firefighters to remind homeowners about chimney maintenance. According to the Ashaway Volunteer Fire Association, firefighters responded to a call for a partially-plugged chimney on Lynn Lane Monday morning. Responders said the fire did not expand beyond the wood stove...
HOPKINTON, RI

