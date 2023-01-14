Read full article on original website
Spoilers For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (1/16/23)
WWE has announced a match and segment for tonight’s episode of RAW as The Alpha Academy will take on The Judgment Day in a tag team match. Additionally, WWE is hyping that Bobby Lashley will deliver an “All Mighty” return. Pwinsider shared the following spoiler notes for...
Possible Spoiler WWE Notes On Uncle Howdy & Nikki Cross
Uncle Howdy was scheduled for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW as of Sunday’s creative plans. This is according to Fightful Select, although this doesn’t necessarily mean Howdy will appear as they have been bringing his materials in even when he’s not used. Howdy made a brief RAW appearance last week to taunt Alexa Bliss.
Bianca Belair: “It Would Be An Honor” To Get In The Ring With Bella Twins
Current Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and her husband Montez Ford were recent guests of Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live. Belair spoke about stepping into the ring with Nikki and Brie Bella. Belair was asked which Bella twin she’d like to face. Belair stated: “Man, that’s such...
Jade Cargill Discusses Being In Such A Prominent Role For AEW
During a recent interview with Bootleg Kev, AEW wrestler Jade Cargill spoke about being put in such a prominent role so quickly after her debut. Cargill is the current TBS Champion and is undefeated in All Elite Wrestling. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. Being given...
The Updated WWE NXT Vengeance Day Card – 4 Matches Confirmed
We’ve got several new matches announced for the WWE NXT Vengeance Day pay-per-view event following this week’s episode of NXT. The event, which takes place on February 4th in Charlotte, NC, will feature the following matches:. NXT Championship Steel Cage Match:. Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller. NXT Women’s...
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Jim Cornette Comments On Tony Khan Possibly Buying AEW
Following Vince McMahon’s return as WWE Chairman and rumors of the company potentially being up for sale, speculation has been rampant as to who could emerge as potential bidders. AEW President Tony Khan has been among those whose name has been on the forefront in the discussion. On the most recent episode of his Drive-Thru podcast, wrestling legend Jim Cornette shared his thoughts on Tony Khan possibly buying WWE.
Various News: Mick Foley/Terry Funk, Texas Indie Wrestling, NXT Moments
Mick Foley reunited with his mentor and former tag partner Terry Funk this week. Foley posted the reunification photo to his Twitter account:. Mix 94.1, a radio station out of Amarillo, Texas, published an article on the blossoming indie scene in the Lone Star State. WWE Top 10 took a...
Another WWE Departure Revealed
Another WWE departure has been confirmed after it was first reported that WWE’s Vice President of Communications, Adam Hopkins, left the company after 25 years. According to Pwinsider, Stefanie Fiondella, who was VP of Communications for WWE, left the company last week. She worked for the company from 2014...
Every Generation Of The Bloodline To Appear At WWE RAW 30
It’ll be a family reunion during next week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, with every generation of the Bloodline set to be represented. Next week’s RAW will be the 30th-anniversary episode of the red brand which first aired on January 11, 1993. During this week’s episode of...
Vince Russo Blasts Vince McMahon In A Scathing Rant
On a recent episode of The Wrestling Outlaws podcast, Vince Russo and EC3 discussed Vince McMahon’s return to WWE. Trying to decode McMahon’s mindset behind returning to the company, EC3 stated that the reason Vince was returning was because he had nothing to lose. He also called his former boss ‘one in a billion.’
WWE Scrapped NXT Funeral Segment After Jay Briscoe’s Death
A planned ‘funeral segment’ scheduled for this week’s episode of WWE NXT was scrapped immediately after news broke of the death of Jay Briscoe. Briscoe, 38, died yesterday evening in a car accident near his home in Laurel, Delaware. Sean Ross Sapp reports that last night’s episode...
MVP Has Fun With Dominik Mysterio’s ‘Jail Stint’ On Social Media
MVP acknowledged Dominik Mysterio’s recent storyline jail stint on social media this past weekend. Mysterio has claimed that his time behind bars “hardened” him, which prompted the manager of RAW Superstar Omos to poke fun at the son of Rey Mysterio. You can check out MVP’s Instagram post below:
WWE Raw Ratings For 1/16/23
This week’s episode of WWE RAW drew 1,489,000 viewers on the USA Network. This is down from the 1,693,000 viewers the show did last week. ShowBuzz Daily reported the numbers. The key 18-49 demo was a 0.42 rating, down from last week’s 0.50 rating. The first hour did...
Podcast Host Theorizes About Uncle Howdy’s Identity
When Bray Wyatt returned at Extreme Rules, it turns out he wasn’t alone. Since Bray’s return, a mysterious figure known as Uncle Howdy has been present, both in and out of the ring. Uncle Howdy attacked Bray Wyatt on SmackDown, and he’s also been playing mind games with Alexa Bliss. There haven’t been any on-screen clues about who is portraying Uncle Howdy, but that hasn’t stopped people from speculating.
Maria Kanellis On Signing With AEW, Receiving Hate Messages
Maria Kanellis recently signed a deal with AEW, choosing Tony Khan’s promotion over re-signing with WWE. Kanellis debuted alongside her husband Mike Bennett and Matt Taven (also known as The Kingdom) back in October 2022. Speaking with The Ten Count with Steve Fall podcast, Kanellis discussed her decision and...
Tony Khan Hopes FTR Return To AEW
Tony Khan was a guest on a recent edition of the In the Kliq podcast and one topic touched upon was FTR, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood. As previously announced, Harwood revealed that the team would be taking some time off this year to rest up, heal from injuries, and contemplate their next steps. Khan made sure to confirm that he hopes to have the former AEW World Tag Team Champions back in his company.
Vince Russo Comments On WWE Corporate Fiasco: Interesting Theory, Possible Sale, More
On a recent edition of “The Wrestling Outlaws” podcast, former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Vince Russo addressed rumors of WWE being up for sale. He also suggested an interesting theory on WWE’s recent corporate fiasco. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On the...
Santino Marella On Joining Impact Wrestling, If He Had Offers From WWE Or AEW
Santino Marella made his debut as Impact Wrestling’s newest authority figure at the Hard To Kill pay-per-view this past week. Marella replaced Scott D’Amore, who is currently on the shelf following his beatdown at the hands of Bully Ray ahead of the event. On “The Dave Van Auken...
VIDEOS: Watch This Week’s Episodes Of AEW Dark: Elevation + ‘Being The Elite’
You can check out this week’s episode of ‘Being the Elite’ below:. You can check out this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation below. The following matches are featured:. * Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir, & Emi Sakura vs. Johnnie Robbie, Vipress, & Zyra. * Athena vs....
