I need to be honest about something: Lately, I’ve been losing my faith in pizza. When I was younger, I used to be able—thrilled even—to polish off a whole pie by myself. I’ve even written (rapturously) about my love of local pizza spots Escape From New York and Tartuca for this publication. But for some reason this winter, I feel plagued by pizza’s sameness, and eating what is possibly the world’s most loved food has become somewhat of a chewy chore. Is this what food burnout feels like while living in such a great pizza city? A psychosomatic symptom as a result of watching that one Abbott Elementary episode about pizza hating? Unclear. What is clear is how Wild Child, the new takeout window on Northeast Alberta Street, completely reinvigorated and cured me.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO