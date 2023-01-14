Read full article on original website
Popular retail store closing another store in Oregon this week
Wednesday in Portland: Families of 2 victims in 2017 MAX stabbings sue TriMet, Portland policeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: PPB investigating city's first homicide of 2023 and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Portland representative introduced numerous bills to make Narcan more accessibleMichelle NorthropOregon State
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
KXL
North Portland Soul Food Restaurant Adds a New Location
A church-based Portland restaurant is expanding. Po’ Shines in the Kenton neighborhood is opening Po TAGO (to go) on NE Alberta. Po’ Shines has been around for a couple of decades and has a location on Denver Ave, plus a catering business, but it’s more than that. It’s also a non-profit that teaches job skills, feeds the needy, including thousands of seniors during the pandemic, and there’s a culinary school as well. The idea is to teach chefs how to carry on the tradition of soul food cooking in America.
thatoregonlife.com
This Texas-Style Barbecue Joint Was Named Best BBQ In Oregon By Food Network
If you had to pick your go-to barbecue restaurant in Oregon, where would it be? With so many choices, it could be a tough decision, as there is some seriously damn good BBQ to choose from in the Beaver State. Recently, a place you may or may not have heard...
Popular retail store closing another store in Oregon this week
A popular retail store recently announced that it would be closing another one of its store locations in Oregon this week. Read on to learn more. On Sunday, January 22, 2023, the popular clothing retailer J. Crew will be closing another one of its Oregon store locations in Portland, according to local reports.
portlandlivingonthecheap.com
2023 Lunar New Year Celebrations in Portland
Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit at Lunar New Year celebrations throughout the city!. Tied to the lunisolar calendar, Lunar New Year is the most important holiday in China, and it is also widely celebrated throughout Asia. There are several ways to enjoy traditional and contemporary cultural activities right here in Portland.
WWEEK
If You’ve Grown Weary of Our City’s Surplus of Pizza Joints, Wild Child Will Reinvigorate Your Palate
I need to be honest about something: Lately, I’ve been losing my faith in pizza. When I was younger, I used to be able—thrilled even—to polish off a whole pie by myself. I’ve even written (rapturously) about my love of local pizza spots Escape From New York and Tartuca for this publication. But for some reason this winter, I feel plagued by pizza’s sameness, and eating what is possibly the world’s most loved food has become somewhat of a chewy chore. Is this what food burnout feels like while living in such a great pizza city? A psychosomatic symptom as a result of watching that one Abbott Elementary episode about pizza hating? Unclear. What is clear is how Wild Child, the new takeout window on Northeast Alberta Street, completely reinvigorated and cured me.
kptv.com
Portland restaurants to reopen after pandemic hardships
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The final pieces are coming together for Besaw’s reopening. “We’re going over it, working hard on it and hopefully today, the menu is going to be up,” Chef Romeo Lopez said. Like several other Portland restaurants, Besaw’s closed in 2020 and reopened for...
travelmag.com
5 of the Best Portland, OR Boat Tours
From whistlestop sightseeing tours to luxurious dinner cruises, there’s an excellent range of boat tours operating daily in Portland, Oregon. Famed for its breweries, cutting-edge culinary scene and creative spirit, Portland is one of America’s most interesting metropolises. Around 5.4 million tourists visit the hipster haven every year. One of the best ways to get your bearings is on a boat tour. Most sail along the Willamette River which cuts right through the heart of town and its five districts. Nearly all offer live commentary from the captain or a local knowledgeable guide, and some even offer extras such as champagne and live piano music. We’ve scoured the internet for the best Portland, OR boat tours and have rounded up the best based on value for money, itinerary and customer reviews.
Captain’s Choice helps usher in Portland’s Cajun crab boil era
Yes, Portland has had Viet-Cajun seafood boil restaurants for some time — My Brother’s Crawfish is more than a decade old. The Rockin’ Crab & Boiling Pot isn’t far behind. But a new wave of Cajun boil, with undersea creatures bobbing in rich, spicy sauces, a trend already sweeping the East Coast, seems to be poised to take over Portland next.
2023 Oregon home design trends: Smart, stylish spaces to entertain, store stuff
Designers and tastemakers around the world rang out their New Year trends, from the Pantone Color Institute declaring deep pinkish red Viva Magenta the 2023 color of the year to Architectural Digest promoting crafted, homemade objects that express a personal touch. What will continue to be popular in the Portland...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you like trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list.
Egg prices soar, store shelves bare amid avian flu, supply chain issues
PORTLAND, Oregon — Grocery stores around the country — and some in Oregon — are once again struggling to keep eggs in stock while prices for the food staple continue to rise amid a national supply shortage. Since last February, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reports an...
Are you waiting for a Portland-area In-N-Out? Don’t hold your breath
If you want to hop on a TriMet bus and get yourself a Double Double, you might have to wait awhile. While various somewhat-near-Portland locations for In-N-Out Burger have been in the works for years, exactly zero of them have materialized. Take the Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway location, which was denied a...
KATU.com
City plans to open next Safe Rest Village in NE Portland near Marine Drive
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland is set to soon open another Safe Rest Village as the city continues to address its ongoing homelessness crisis. City officials said the next site they expect to open, called the Sunderland RV Safe Park, has space for 55 vehicles on Sunderland Avenue in Northeast Portland, near the airport and Marine Drive. It is on a PBOT-owned property.
WWEEK
A Former Day Care Stands Empty Amid Promises of Subsidized Housing
Address: 511 SE 60th Ave. Why it’s empty: Unfunded affordable housing plans. Before the two-story brick building overlooking Southeast 60th Avenue and Stark Street was abandoned to vandals, it housed a day care operated by the YMCA. But the Y’s lease with the city on the building known as...
kptv.com
High School Spotlight: Rosebuds roller derby
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - While the Rose City Rollers kicked off their 16th season of roller derby in Portland this weekend, and a group of teenagers are making quite a bit of noise themselves. FOX 12′s Nick Krupke has the High School Spotlight with the Rosebuds All-Stars who are the...
tourcounsel.com
Silver Falls State Park, Oregon (with Map & Photos)
Silver Falls State Park is located in Oregon, in the foothills of the Cascade Mountains, near the city of Silverton. The park owes its name to ten waterfalls formed by the steep rapids of the Silver Stream. The most visited waterfall in the park is the cascading South Falls, which...
One wounded in shooting near Union Gospel Mission in Portland
One person was shot near the Union Gospel Mission early Wednesday morning, according to Portland police.
Restaurateur: Ghost kitchens ‘tear apart’ community, food scene
The idea of a Ghost Kitchen -- a restaurant without a storefront operating out of a space and mainly focusing on delivery -- isn’t new. They popped-up a lot throughout the pandemic, but customers may want to take a closer look at where that food is coming from before making that order.
10 Portland Employers That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Portland, OR. - The Pacific Northwest has long attracted newcomers seeking a new life and new opportunities, including good-paying jobs. As the second-largest city in the Pacific Northwest after Seattle, Portland is home to a metro area of around 2.5 million residents, as well as a strong, diversified economy.
Marion County man gets gift card with 0 balance
Over the holidays Dale Schaecher received a $40 debit card as a gift. But when he got the card he said the balance was zero.
